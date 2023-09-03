Wadsack critics uncertain whether they’ll hit goal of recalling Tucson state senator

As a filing deadline looms, backers of an effort to recall State Sen. Justine Wadsack gathered to celebrate their campaign at a drag show, but were uncertain whether they will have sufficient signatures on petitions to force a special election.

Supporters must turn in at least 30,981 valid signatures from registered Legislative District 17 voters by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. If the petitions pass muster and she then chooses to run, Wadsack — a freshman Republican — would have to face any challengers who gather enough signatures to make the ballot in a spring special election.

Rolande Baker, a longtime schoolteacher who is spearheading the effort, said she would be gathering petitions from volunteers through the weekend and visiting the Pima Area Labor Federation’s Labor Day picnic to collect more signatures.

“We have quite a few but we have not counted them,” Baker said Thursday night during an end-of-campaign drag show in a private room at Brother John’s BBQ.

About three dozen recall supporters came out to the show to see performers Sideshow Velva, Claire Voyant, Chava Dreypuss and Nebula (whose Betty Page wig paid homage to Wadsack’s own rockabilly bangs) campily sing and dance to songs such as “Devil in Disguise.” Audience members also played a party game, “Pin the Untruth on the State Senator.”

Baker said a drag show seemed like the perfect way to celebrate the end of the campaign because Wadsack targeted drag performances with legislation that would have created a new Class 4 felony offense of “unlawful exposure to an adult oriented performance or adult-oriented business.” Under the bill, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature by vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, anyone whose performance could be classified as “harmful to minors,” along with any adult who allowed a minor to witness such a performance, could face 10 years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

“We wanted to let the people know that these drag shows are not what she says they are,” Baker said. “What we're doing right now could have been a felony. Is there anything you saw right now that you think is worth a felony?”

Baker was also critical of Wadsack for sponsoring a bill that would require the Arizona Department of Education to create a list of banned books that are determined to be “lewd or sexual in nature, promote gender fluidity or gender pronouns or groom children into normalizing pedophilia,” as well as a way for parents to submit potential titles to be banned. The bill did not pass the House of Representatives, but Baker sees it as another example of how Wadsack tries to link the LGBTQ community to pedophilia.

Baker said she was unhappy with other bills that Wadsack had sponsored, including legislation that would require the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind to expand its mission to educate children with other disabilities, a bill that would have required swift demolition of homeless camps and potential criminal prosecutions for homeless people, and a bill to disband the state Bar Association because she claimed lawyers feared the Bar would strip them of their law licenses if they were to file COVID-related lawsuits. None of the bills became law.

Wadsack did not respond to an emailed request to discuss the recall effort, but on Twitter, she was dismissive of the effort, saying it made one supporter “look like an unhinged, sore loser.”

As of July 1, 38 percent of LD17 voters were Republicans, 29 percent were Democrats and 33 percent were independent of those two parties, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The district includes precincts in Pinal County’s Saddlebrooke and Pima County’s Oro Valley and Marana, and then connects to Tucson’s East Side and Vail via unpopulated federal land. Democrats complained the Independent Redistricting Commission drew a gerrymandered district.

Wadsack tweeted that LD17 “is designed for my party” and in a later humblebrag, said it was “actually designed for my predecessor… but then I beat him by 6 points.”

Wadsack won the 2022 Republican primary against incumbent lawmaker Vince Leach, who worked behind the scenes during the redistricting process to lobby for a Tucson-area GOP district that would protect him from serious Democratic opposition. While Leach had a solid conservative voting record, Wadsack portrayed him as a RINO, or Republican In Name Only.

After he lost the primary, Leach supported a lawsuit alleging that Wadsack lived outside the legislative district, but Wadsack testified that although her husband and children lived in the Sam Hughes neighborhood, she had rented a room from an acquaintance on the East Side because she had feared for her family’s safety as a result of threats from leftist political activists. The court ruled Wadsack could remain on the ballot.

Wadsack was named "Freshman Senator of the Year" by the Arizona Republican Party last month.

Uphill battle for recall; Dems see potential win in next regular election

Even if the organizers manage to gather the signatures of at least 25 percent of those who voted in the LD17 Senate race in the last election — as with initiatives, many recall signatures end up not being validated when petitions are reviewed by the County Recorder's Office — they'll face long odds.

Only once in state history has a member of the Legislature been recalled and removed from office. In 2011, powerful state Sen. Russell Pearce was forced to run in a recall election and lost his seat when a coalition challenged him, in large part over the anti-immigrant law SB1070. Pearce was ousted by another Republican, Jerry Lewis.

Locally, recalls have also been rare, despite being threatened every so often.

An abortive effort sought to push then-Councilwomen Regina Romero and Karin Uhlich and Mayor Bob Walkup from office in 2010, and another attempt to recall Romero from the mayor's office fell flat in 2021.

In 1994, Pima County Assessor Alan Lang was successfully recalled in his tempestuous first year in office, and in 1977, three members of the Tucson City Council were removed after a controversial vote to raise water rates.

Looking beyond the recall push, some Democrats see an opportunity to take over the Legislature by winning in the district.

Democratic political strategists consider Wadsack and LD17 House members Republicans Cory McGarr and Rachel Jones to be vulnerable. While it has not put political muscle behind the recall, the Arizona Democratic Party is expected to target the district in its effort to flip seats in the Legislature, where Republicans now have a narrow 16-14 margin in the Senate and a 31-29 margin in the House.

Adam Kinsey, a strategist with political consulting firm Uplift Campaigns who helped Democrat Rex Scott win a Pima County Board of Supervisors seat in GOP-leaning District 1 in 2020, noted that three Democrats—Sen. Mark Kelly, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Andres Fontes—all won LD17 in 2022. Because 2024 is a presidential election year, Kinsey says Democratic turnout will be up over the 2022 midterms.

“The district is willing to elect Democrats when the Republicans are too extreme,” Kinsey said. “I think it’s an understatement to say that the LD17 legislative team is extreme.”

Democrat Amy Fitch has already announced plans to run for Senate in the district, while former state lawmaker Morgan Abraham plans to run for a House seat. Kinsey thinks Abraham can successfully use a single-shot candidacy — meaning he would be the only Democrat in the race for two House seats — to knock out either Jones or McGarr.

“Morgan Abraham is exactly the kind of candidate District 17 will go for,” Kinsey said. “Successful small business owner with a record of bringing people together at the Legislature. He was only there for a year, but if you ask people on both sides of the aisle they’ll tell you he was a consensus builder.”