Taking 20 with Luke Gygax: Son of Dungeons & Dragons creator talks about father's legacy

In 1974, Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax codified and published a set of rules they had been using in their wargaming group. The small white box contained several books collected under the name Dungeons and Dragons, sometimes referred to as D&D. It was a far cry from what most people expected of a game at the time, even the war games that Arneson and Gygax derived some of their ideas from.

“We take a lot of what role-playing games now for granted because we see it everywhere. In 1974 when it was published… there wasn’t a game that was cooperative,” said Gary’s son Luke Gygax. “If you play Monopoly or Risk, there is one winner, right? You eliminate each other and there’s one winner and everybody else is a loser. In Dungeons and Dragons, you succeed and fail together.”

“Monopoly has a defined board… you go around the board in a prescribed way. In Dungeons and Dragons, you’re really only limited by your imagination,” he continued. “In Monopoly, you fold up the board and put it away. In Dungeons and Dragons, when you finish a scenario or adventure session, and you start again, well, you’ve gained experience. You advance your character. You can continue on that storyline as long as you choose to play.”

The younger Gygax is in Tucson this weekend for Tucson Comic-Con, which runs through Sunday. Not only can fans meet Gygax, they will have the opportunity to play a session of Dungeons and Dragons with him.

The game itself became a phenomenon in the intervening decades. Not only has it spawned a galaxy of products to play the game itself, but it spurred an entire industry of publishers of other role-playing games in settings that go far beyond the J. R. R. Tolkein-inspired Dark Ages world of D&D. The play of many video games would be hard to imagine without the concepts popularized by the role-playng games like D&D.

The easy, friendly smile that is perpetually on Gygax’s face was a sign that he is clearly not tired of talking about his father’s legacy.

“So, I knew my dad was an important figure, but I thought it was about the game just being a fun game,” he said of his father, who passed away in 2008. “What I didn’t realize is that Dungeons and Dragons moved people and touched them in far, far more ways than just simple entertainment. Dungeons and Dragons is important to people because you form friendships and bonds with people. It is a unique and revolutionary game.”

The game became a social outlet for a lot of people that didn’t fit in, and as readers of the New York Times learned this week, even a way for Death Row inmates to cope with their situation.

“It became more than a game,” he added. “They saw my father as someone that changed their lives… Even though they didn’t know him, it was like an uncle of theirs that had passed away.”

The younger Gygax’s recently ended a 30-year career in the US Army that included service in Iraq. He had been helping his dad out with the game even as a kid, developing the Conan-inspired barbarian class and a few spells (anything with the name “Melf” on them were his). His work now is as a game developer and he is working on a series of novels. He also runs the annual Gary Con convention, a gathering of gamers in his hometown of Lake Geneva, Wis.

Through a series of growing pains and business setbacks, the intellectual properties of D&D fell away from TSR, the company founded by Gygax and Arneson, to Seattle-based Wizards of the Coast, which is now owned by toy and game giant Hasbro. Luke’s older brother, Gary Jr., took advantage of what seemed to be an abandoned trademark and attempted to bring back TSR in 2021. A series of impolitic statements from Gary Jr. coupled with products that, at best, didn’t reflect current sensitivities about race and gender, led to the company imploding this summer.

Luke distanced Gary Con and his work from the new TSR, and the controversy said a lot about how much the hobby has changed since the 1970s.

“The 50th anniversary is next year, which is amazing and it’s still relevant in the world today,” he said. “But as all things change in society, the game has changed as well and I think that’s wonderful.”

“They (women) didn’t find the game welcoming because of simple things,” he added. “If the artwork on the cover is showing a Conan-esque Frazetta style with the big musclely male hero and the damsel in distress, that may not appeal to them. Whereas, if they see powerful role models of female heroes that they can identify with then they go, oh I get this, this is pretty cool.”

“Cool” was not a word that one would have associated with the game in its initial heyday, but it’s having a moment now. It plays a major part of the show Stranger Things and is the basis of the popular on-line series Critical Role. Celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Vin Diesel brag of playing the game. The game is welcoming to all, Gygax says.

“No matter what your background is, no matter your religion, ethnicity or any of that stuff is, it can help you,” he said. You’re going to form great friendships; you’re going to learn life skills; and it’s going to better who you are.”