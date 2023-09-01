Arizona Rep. Chris Mathis: State missed chance to tackle affordable housing

This is of a a series of Tucson Sentinel Q&As with Tucson-area state lawmakers regarding the 2023 legislative session, which concluded on July 31.

State Rep. Christopher Mathis represents Legislative District 18. The Democratic lawmaker was first appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives in December 2021 to fill the seat of state Rep. Randy Friese, who stepped down to pursue a congressional seat. Mathis earned his law degree at the University of Illinois College of Law and also holds a master of public administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School as well as a master's degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He has done legal work in estate planning and elder law and has taught at the UA's James E. Rogers College of Law.

Newly created in the 2021/22 redistricting process, LD18 is a relatively compact urban/suburban district entirely within Pima County. It includes neighborhoods near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road, the Casas Adobes area, the Catalina Foothills and Tucson’s east side between Country Club and Camino Seco. Broadway forms the southern boundary.

It was home to 64,293 Democrats, 43,621 Republicans, 1,269 Libertarians, 292 No Labels voters and 50,103 independents (or voters not registered with the four parties formally recognized by the state) as of July 1, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Given the Democratic voter-registration advantage, LD18 is considered “outside of competitive range” by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.

What was the biggest accomplishment of the session?

Adding $150 million to the Housing Trust Fund.

What was the biggest disappointment of the session?

Not ultimately being able to pass bipartisan, painstakingly negotiated legislation to further address our severe housing crisis.

What was the biggest missed opportunity of the session?

Not including any mechanism for controlling the runaway, budget-busting, billion-dollar spending on ESAs/private school vouchers in the budget.

What legislation got little attention but will be a big deal in the years to come?

Dr. Amish Shah's bill to add a preventative dental benefit to AHCCCS. It literally costs a few dollars a year per beneficiary and could wind up saving the program a multiple of this on downstream health care costs, not to mention improving people's health and quality of life. While the bill didn't ultimately become law this session, it received strong, bipartisan support and I think stands a good chance of succeeding next year.

What legislation got a lot of attention but won’t be very important in the future?

I wouldn't venture to predict future importance but I think the so-called "Tamale Bill," which addressed the manner in which cottage or homemade foods are regulated in Arizona, certainly received the most out-sized amount of attention, largely because of the partisan fissures it produced. This isn't to say that the subject isn't extremely important in the lives and livelihoods of those the current system impacts or that the offense taken by the way it played out wasn't heartfelt. I'm hopeful we'll be able to pass a broadly agreeable version of this legislation next session.