What's open, what's closed on Labor Day 2023

Federal, Arizona state, Pima County and city of Tucson government offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday.

Municipal offices in towns in Southern Arizona will be closed for the holiday, as will all courts.

The Pima Area Labor Federation will hold their annual holiday picnic at Kennedy Park, 3232 S. La Cholla Blvd., with music, food, piñatas and union speakers from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve closed, nearly all banks and credit unions will be closed across the country, not just locally.

Most businesses, including small businesses throughout town, large retailers and grocery stores such as Walmart or Fry’s and shopping malls, will remain open for normal business hours.

Reid Park Zoo will remain open during normal hours of 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., but will be closed Tuesday, September 5, for an employee wellness day. The zoo will reopen Wednesday for normal operating hours.

Tucson residents will have their trash collection delayed by one day this week. The landfill at the Los Reales Sustainability Campus will be open on Monday.

Pima County Public Library branches will be closed for the holiday.

Sun Tran and Sun Van will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, and the Sun Link streetcar will operate from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sun Express and Sun Shuttle will not be in operation, but Sun Shuttle will offer service for ADA-qualified passengers only.

The University of Arizona and Pima Community College will be closed along with local school districts on Monday.

The Motor Vehicle Division and all emissions testing stations will be closed.