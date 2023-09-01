Volunteers spring to survey water in Patagonia Mountains before mine begins pumping

In Patagonia, rush hour arrives in monochrome.

At 7a.m. every morning a line of white trucks, warning whips thrashing in the wind behind them, process through the small Southern Arizona town.

This past Monday, Sarah Truebe and two volunteers followed the trucks down Harshaw Road and into the mountains, where Australian-based South32 is forging ahead with a planned complex of mines, the Hermosa Project. Any day now, South32 will begin pumping water out of its mine shafts, treating it, and releasing up to 6.4 million gallons a day into Harshaw Creek.

Truebe worries it will change the mountains forever.

“I just can’t even imagine sucking all that water out,” she said.

Truebe is working to survey the area's natural springs, establishing a baseline record before they possibly change permanently.

The science, said Truebe, is pretty simple. “If you pull down the groundwater it will dry out all the springs.” With the springs go a lifeline for aquatic plants and endangered species, and potentially the drinking water for over 1,000 residents in the Patagonia area.

The plan is also simple: race to find and record every spring in the mountains before South32 starts removing ground water, also known as dewatering.

“I bet we’re going to get stopped,” she said over her shoulder on the drive up Monday. “By people, gates, or circumstance.”

Truebe is the habitat conservation manager for Sky Island Alliance, a cross-border environmental group protecting the elevated pockets of biodiversity scattered across Southern Arizona and Mexico. Her truck doesn’t have a whip, but its doors are full of empty AA batteries from wildlife cameras, and there’s a devil’s claw seed pod on the dash.

The responsibility of protecting water on public lands — tramping through mountains to establish a baseline from amateur hydrological studies — shouldn’t have to fall to volunteers, said Truebe.

“No, I absolutely think that should be on the mine. They’ve got tons of money,” she said. “But you still have to have some kind of level of accountability from someone else, the Forest Service or someone else checking up on them.”

South32’s survey of water sources was performed by a private contractor. By their own admission in a recent federal court hearing, the Forest Service did not conduct any groundwater testing, but relied on “the best available information”: a 2001 study, including just one well within three miles.

“I’m getting this sick to my stomach feeling about what’s happening here,” said Truebe, driving through the Hermosa site for the first time Monday.

Since she put out a call to action in July, Truebe says volunteers have sent in twice as many surveys as usual. Her team is still less than one-third of the way through all the springs and wells which could be affected.

Despite potential legal issues and EPA involvement, a South32 spokesperson said discharge will begin as soon as the second of two treatment plants has finished tests this month. For Truebe and her volunteers, time is short.

Spring seeking

SIA have been surveying imperiled springs for over a decade, as they change and dry in the face of a historic Southwest drought. But only in pandemic lockdown did they launch an app-based volunteer program for locals to submit their own surveys.

Using government data, maps from the Springs Stewardship Institute (another Arizonan environmental nonprofit) and South32’s own surveying, SIA has compiled a map of more than 4,000 springs across Southern Arizona.

82 have been found in the region which will be affected by South32’s dewatering.

Whenever they choose, a spring-seeking volunteer can pick a set of coordinates, drive as close as public access roads allow and start looking. In reality it’s not so simple: some springs don’t exist anymore, often their location will have been misreported or moved, and many flow out on private lands without ready access.

Truebe used to be a speleologist (cave scientist), then a live-in wilderness ranger at Karchner Caverns near Benson. In the last two years leading the spring seeker program, however, she’s picked up a unique combination of skills: part hydrologist and part 40-mile-an-hour botanist, spotting the roadside wetland plants which suggest water is nearby.

She is also an expert in public access and brief, recreational trespass. “We’re not doing anything illegal today, just by the book,” Truebe told volunteers. “I actually don’t do anything illegal any day.”

Later that morning, driving through high, flat grassland in the mountains, the group came to a ‘Do not enter sign’ — facing away from them. “So we were definitely trespassing, but state law says that if we didn’t see the sign and we leave as soon as we do we’re fine.”

The questionnaire for each spring is a simpler spin-off of the Springs Stewardship Institute standardized protocol. Their full version takes a few hours, requires training, and technical equipment to measure flow. It also includes formalities not always suitable to every spot in Patagonia, like setting a 10-minute timer to look devotedly for snails.

With thousands of springs to find, Truebe wrote a shorter survey — still over 40 questions long — which takes about a quarter of an hour.

“The approach for this project was let's get eyes on more springs because there are so many that are threatened,” she said from the groups’ third spring of the day, opposite Harshaw Creek.

Even if each survey isn’t exhaustive, Truebe believes something is better than nothing with discharge day around the corner. At the first spring of the day, barbed wire stopped volunteers from getting next to water, but they could take photos from a distance.

“This is infinity times more data than we had about this spring,” said Truebe.

'Eventually things will dry out'

Groundwater doesn’t lie flat. Instead the water table — a constantly shifting threshold between saturated and dry ground — follows topography, geology and the use of land above it. Springs happen where that table pierces the surface, and water seeps, trickles or flows out.

Hydrologists fear when South32 begins pumping water out of their mine shafts they’ll create an enormous slump in the water table called a cone of depression.

Ben Lomeli worked as a hydrologist for the Bureau of Land Management for two decades before he retired to Rio Rico and volunteered as president of a local group protecting the Santa Cruz River.

“As a scientist, I don't go pro- or anti-mining,” he said. “That raises questions well above hydrology. It gets political and into foreign policy issues.”

But the hydrology of dewatering the Patagonia Mountains is concerning for two reasons, Lomeli said.

South32 isn’t permanently removing a significant amount of water from the environment, but they will be moving water from one place to another.

“Some ecological consequences at first may seem positive, because you're getting more water up on the surface,” said Lomeli. Harshaw Creek, usually ephemeral, could be “perennialized” by mine water. That could be a good thing, said Lomeli, “assuming of course, that it’s not contaminated — that it's well-treated water.”

The extra 6 million daily gallons alone may not cause Harshaw to flood, but where it meets Sonoita Creek in the town of Patagonia, Lomeli said it will create a bulge in the water table: a “groundwater mound.”

“When the next flood comes through,” during the monsoons, “it’ll ride on top of that water table, so it may raise the risks of flood,” said Lomeli. “It may expand the depths and horizontal span of the flood.”

Meanwhile the effects of sucking up water could be further reaching, and more lasting.

“They’ll be de-watering down 4,500 feet. That's well below Patagonia’s level. And the cone of depression that we see, the draw downs that we've seen in the model so far, are extensive. It covers more than just Patagonia.”

The Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, a local group advocating against mining in the area for over a decade, commissioned a groundwater study in 2014 based on mine parameters provided by South32’s predecessor, Arizona Minerals, Inc.

According to Lomeli, the worst effects of dewatering will only be felt after mining operations stop.

“Eventually things will dry out. Then you have a reverse effect, anything that was perennialized and any riparian corridors that were increased, to begin with, once they stopped dewatering, could just go the other way and dry out.”

Unlike Arizona Minerals, who had proposed open-pit excavation, South32 plan to operate an underground mine. The exact parameters of their mining complex are in a plan of operations submitted to the Forest Service earlier this month.

The Forest Service, without explanation, denied a public records request for that plan made by the Sentinel.

Expired discharge permit/legal woes

According to PARA, South32 isn’t legally allowed to start discharging at all.

In 2018 Arizona Minerals Inc. was given a permit to discharge treated mine water into the mountains. Later that year South32 bought AMI, and took charge of the land and permits.

That 2018 permit — called an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or AZPDES and pronounced "as-speedies" by people who talk about it often — expired in January this year.

Initially, South32 tried to renew that permit, a request which the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality approved on March 9. PARA appealed that permit.

Under state law, no discharge can legally go ahead while a permit is under renewal.

Three months later, ADEQ revoked that renewal and claimed instead that the 2018 permit remained in effect.

Legally, it is possible to discharge under an expired permit, under certain specific circumstances. ADEQ’s website states an expired permit can be used if a polluter applies for a renewal 180 days before the expiration date. Under state law, however, two further criteria also need to be met.

Firstly, an old permit can be used if “the cepartment is unable, through no fault of the permittee, to issue an AZPDES individual permit on or before the expiration date of the existing permit.” Before it was revoked, ADEQ did issue a renewal permit in March.

Secondly, the “permitted activity” must be “of a continuing nature.” PARA argue the Hermosa site hasn’t been active since the 1960s, that a different company has taken ownership since the permit was first issued and that the discovery of unsafe levels of lead in Alum Gulch, another waterway South32 will discharge into, all mean the permitted activity has fundamentally changed since the permit was issued.

ADEQ is failing in its responsibility to protect public lands and drinking water for 1,000 people, according to PARA’s president, Carolyn Shaffer.

“The agencies seem more interested in assisting mining companies than in protecting public health and the environment,” she commented.

After learning South32 planned to discharge on their expired permit, PARA wrote to the EPA requesting they step in to exercise their federal oversight. The EPA’s manager of NPDES permits wrote to ADEQ in July, describing South32’s permit as “pending reissuance.”

South32 wouldn’t comment on legal issues, but to say "South32 will discharge treated groundwater from the Hermosa Project under the current valid state water discharge permits.”

Asked why South32 were planning to discharge under an expired permit, ADEQ’s Communications Director Carol Oppleman wrote: “the AZPDES renewal permit was withdrawn and the 2018 permit remains in effect.”

With discharge set to begin any day — illegally, PARA contend — Truebe and her volunteers continue to race against the clock to establish an independent baseline for Patagonia’s springs. They aren't a direct measure of the area's groundwater, but serve as the best available proxy of where it peaks through to the surface.

By 11a.m., with the mountains “full and properly heated,” according to one volunteer, the small group headed back to town. They had reached and surveyed three springs and a small artificial water pit. Some other springs were unreachable inside South32’s site, and still more were on private land, which Trueb said SIA would request access to later.

Spring seeking can be frustrating, but rewarding. Trueb said she’s never been happier in any other job.

“So far we’ve had a surprisingly successful day, she said. “Don’t get used to this level of success.”