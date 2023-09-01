Gutierrez: Education a priority for teacher turned lawmaker

This is part of a series of Tucson Sentinel Q&As with state lawmakers regarding the 2023 legislative session, which concluded on July 31.

State Rep. Nancy Gutierrez represents Legislative District 18. The Democratic lawmaker won her House seat in 2022. Gutierrez grew up in Arizona and earned a BS in Elementary Education at Northern Arizona University. She has taught in Paradise Valley and Sierra Vista and now teaches yoga at Tucson High.

Newly created in the 2021/22 redistricting process, LD18 is a relatively compact urban/suburban district entirely within Pima County. It includes neighborhoods near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road, the Casas Adobes area, the Catalina Foothills and Tucson’s East Side between Country Club and Camino Seco. Broadway forms the southern boundary.

The district was home to 64,293 Democrats, 43,621 Republicans, 1,269 Libertarians, 292 No Labels voters and 50,103 independents (or voters not registered with the four parties formally recognized by the state) as of July 1, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Given the Democratic voter-registration advantage, LD18 is considered “outside of competitive range” by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.

What was the biggest accomplishment of the session?

The biggest accomplishment for me was being able to speak out about our public schools and let the other members know how their legislation will actually be hurtful or beneficial in our public schools. I am a public school teacher, so I brought the voices of my fellow teachers and my students with me to the House. I truly appreciated being able to stand up to the misinformation that we heard. I was also elected to a co-whip position at the end of the session. To be in leadership as a freshman is an accomplishment that I do not take lightly.

What was the biggest disappointment of the session?

The budget was a big disappointment for me. There are some wins in the budget, but not putting any kind of restrictions or restraints on the ESA vouchers was a huge disappointment that we will have to deal with very soon. It is difficult to continually watch our public monies be used for private schools that have no safety requirements or anti-discrimination policies. The ESA vouchers will be a $900 million draw on our state budget, and we simply cannot afford them. Our public schools, both K-12 and our community colleges and universities, need to be fully funded. That is my priority.

What was the biggest missed opportunity of the session?

We absolutely missed our opportunity to put restrictions and limitations on ESA vouchers. That will have consequences for years to come.

What legislation got little attention but will be a big deal in the years to come?

We had a few bills that would put a cap on how much owners can increase rent prices. This is extremely important for the people of Arizona. None of these bills were even given a committee hearing. While I was knocking on doors and speaking to my constituents, the price of rent was a huge concern. Many people are on fixed incomes and simply can’t afford drastic rent increases. We are facing a crisis in our state and these bills definitely deserve a hearing. We will see more bills that address this issue and other issues related to affordable housing.

What legislation got a lot of attention but won’t be very important in the future?

This is difficult. I think that most of the legislation is important to someone. I’m hopeful that the Arizona for Abortion Access will gather enough signatures to be on the 2024 ballot and will pass. That way, we won’t need to put our attention on all of the anti-abortion bills that were introduced this session. Our abortion rights will be the law of the land and we can direct our energy elsewhere.