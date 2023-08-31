Flood watch issued after heavy rains in Southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Tucson metro area and Pima County effective through Friday, and extending through Saturday, Sept. 2, for the rest of Southern Arizona.

The alert was issued due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the risk of flooding in washes and on roads due to excessive runoff. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday through Friday evening, and storms could produce heavy, short duration rainfall resulting in local, rapid-rise flash flooding.

Motorists encountering a flooded area are encouraged to turn around, and never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Under Arizona Revised Statute 28-910, known at "The Stupid Motorist Law," drivers may be held liable for expenses incurred during emergency rescues in flooded areas.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

The watch begins at noon on Friday, Sept. 1, for Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise counties, also extending through Saturday.