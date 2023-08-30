TucsonSentinel.com
PACC at critical capacity after taking in 300 pets in 3 days
PACC at critical capacity after taking in 300 pets in 3 days

Bianca Morales
  Dogs and puppies are in urgent need of homes as Pima Animal Care Center reaches critical capacity.
    Pima Animal Care Center FacebookDogs and puppies are in urgent need of homes as Pima Animal Care Center reaches critical capacity.

After taking in more than 300 animals in three days, Pima County Animal Care Center is beyond critical capacity and asking the community for immediate help.

"With 490 dogs already in the shelter, we are facing a critical moment at PACC," Monica Dangler, director of Animal Services said in a press release. 

"Those who foster or adopt today can quite literally help save lives," Dangler said.

Since Monday, PACC has admitted 186 pets, including dogs, puppies and cats.

In addition to the large number of pets, Animal Protection Services is working a mass impound of more than 120 birds including ducks, chicken and peacocks.

The birds that were impounded might eventually be available for adoption but Kayleigh Murdock, a spokesperson from PACC, said the birds will remain in the care of the shelter for the duration of the investigation, putting a further strain on space and resources.

PACC is urging people to foster and adopt "puppies and dogs of all sizes immediately."

The staff at PACC usually receive 30 to 40 dogs and approximately 20 cats a day, and Murdock said they're equipped to receive that amount of animals.

"When we have several days like this with high intakes, which is kinda beyond what our facility and staffing levels are normally set for, that's when things start getting stressful," Murdock said.

"It's a lot of pressure to keep the animals safe and happy while they're here,"  she said.

Murdock said that people who are not able to adopt or foster are encouraged to spread the word on social media and with friends as well as considering donations for the shelter. 

Adult pets are free to adopt although a $20 licensing fee might be applicable. 

PACC is open from Monday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adopted pets are current with vaccinations, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Bianca Morales is TucsonSentinel.com’s Cultural Expression and Community Values reporter, and a Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

