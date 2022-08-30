Funeral for slain Pima County Constable Martinez set for Thursday

A public funeral service for Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Augustine Cathedral.

Martinez was shot and killed as she was serving an eviction order at an apartment on Tucson's North Side last Thursday. The apartment manager, Angela Fox-Heath, and neighbor Elijah Miranda were also killed in the incident. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher announced the funeral in a memo to the Board of Supervisors, writing that "while Constable Martinez only worked for the county for a short time, she was well known and well liked in the community, and I expect many people will want to pay their respects and honor her for her service to the county and our country."

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

Martinez was appointed as a constable, responsible for serving court papers such as evictions and orders of protection, in March 2022, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Constable Kristen Randall. Martinez was seeking to continue in her post by being elected in her Midtown precinct.

A Tucson native and Pueblo High School graduate, Martinez retired from U.S. Army intelligence after multiple tours in Afghanistan and serving for 16 years.

Martinez is survived by her husband, Gabriel Garibay, and 22-year-old daughter Ryane Martinez.

- 30 -