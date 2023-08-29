Not so big or bad?: Stricter probes into dead cattle to curtail 'endemic antagonism' vs. gray wolves

After decades of what advocates call “deep-seated antagonism,” the Department of Agriculture announced new, tighter criteria regarding when to blame wild Mexican gray wolves for livestock deaths in the Southwest on Tuesday morning.

The change comes following a five-year campaign by the Western Watersheds Project and other environmental groups, including the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Throughout the 1900s, the killings of cattle, sheep and other livestock by prey animals were used to justify trapping, poisoning and excavating dens until, by the 70s, Mexican gray wolves were extinct in Arizona. The species was reintroduced in 1998, when 11 wolves raised in captivity were released in eastern Arizona, and only last year did the in-state population nudge over 100.

Ranchers in Arizona are compensated up to $2,500 in federal funds for each animal killed by wolves.

Earlier this summer, an investigation by The Intercept found that the federal Wildlife Services program, a part of USDA, routinely used livestock depredation reports to justify exterminating entire packs of wolves.

Many of those reports, however, were exaggerated to the point of illegality, or just made up, according to an ex-state-director of Wildlife Services in New Mexico.

The Wildlife Service’s fraudulent reports were used to justify exterminating Mexican gray wolves determined to have killed multiple cattle in an area.

This misreporting was partly made possible by “subjective” criteria, according to Greta Anderson, deputy director of Western Watersheds Project.

“I’m not a forensic expert but I do know there’s not evidence in these reports,” said Anderson. “There weren’t really written standards as much as a list of things to look for.”

Some reports concluded a wolf was to blame when the only evidence was “a pile of bones, or dried cow skin,” said Anderson.

The new set of standards require agency inspectors to look for bite marks which match the size and spacing of Mexican gray wolf teeth.

“If livestock is killed by wolves,” read the standards, “then investigators should be able to identify all four canines in each set of bite marks.

Importantly, the standards are designed to check whether a wolf actually killed livestock, not just ate from a carcass which died from other causes.

Evidence of subcutaneous hemorrhage — bleeding beneath the skin-level of a dead animal — is now needed to show that a cow or calf was attacked while blood was still pumping.

Where an animal is too small to determine bite marks, or not enough of its flesh is left, inspectors cannot default to the assumption a wolf killed the animal but can report the death as probable, or unknown.

Other indicators can also be used to guide a decision: from the damaged vegetation and broken bones that might suggest a fatal tussle, to bloody wolf tracks near the body.

Extermination isn’t the only threat to Mexican gray wolves. In 2020 the Fish and Wildlife Service tried to remove the animal, which still occupies just 15 percent of its historic range, from the U.S. list of endangered species.

A campaign by the Center for Biological Diversity successfully kept the gray wolf listed and, more recently, a federal judge ruled the Fish and Wildlife has historically failed to protect wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

Why the wolf hate?

“They’re a really easy scapegoat,” said Chris Smith, an advocate with WildEarth Guardians, one of the groups campaigning for the new standards.

“It’s easier to blame a wolf than drought” for a failing farm, said Smith.

But what Smith described as an “endemic antagonism” doesn’t outweigh the ecological benefit of pack predators to an ecosystem, he said.

By their presence alone, wolf packs encourage grazing animals to move regularly between areas and stick close together. That prevents livestock like cows from overgrazing a watering hole, which in turns allows aquatic and riparian environments to flourish.

When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in the 1980s, for example, their impact cascaded through the ecosystem. Before long, rangers noticed larger, healthier populations of everything from butterflies and eagles to beavers.

“They impact nearly every ecological function in an ecosystem,” said Smith, “especially in the desert Southwest, where Mexican wolves have roamed for thousands and thousands of years.”

“It’s appalling that the U.S. Department of Agriculture blames endangered Mexican gray wolves for killing cows that died of something completely different,” said Michael Robinson of the Tucson environmental group. “I’m glad they’re tightening standards for determining the causes of cattle mortality, but the government should go further and require that ranchers properly dispose of dead cattle to protect both wolves and livestock.”

Ranchers who can show that their livestock was killed by wolves can seek compensation from the Arizona Livestock Loss Board.

Earlier this year, the state agency, which disburses federal funds to support wolf recovery efforts, announced that it would pay ranchers $250 for each livestock carcass they remove. Making cattle and sheep carcasses inaccessible to wolves can reduce the number of the predators attracted to an area.

In 2022, the state board paid out $140,000 to Arizona ranchers, to compensate for 62 "confirmed depredations" under the former standards. Another three additional incidents were classified as "probable," but no funds were paid.

In 2021, $96,000 was paid out for 47 claims, records show.