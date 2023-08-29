TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Feds indict 22 people in Az for using Snapchat to recruit human smugglers
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Feds indict 22 people in Az for using Snapchat to recruit human smugglers

Paul Ingram
TucsonSentinel.com
  • The Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse in downtown Tucson.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comThe Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse in downtown Tucson.

A smuggling network based in Arizona used the social media app Snapchat to recruit drivers to smuggle people into the U.S. for profit, according to a series of indictments unsealed by federal officials earlier this month.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona announced 22 people were charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit. Federal officials kept at least 13 indictments filed against the group sealed until early August, when they began making arrests.

One man, Maurcio Andrade-Garcia, was arrested on Aug. 2 in Heber City, Utah, while most of the remaining members were taken into custody in the Phoenix area.

According to court records, beginning at an "unknown date" and continuing through Dec. 30., Andrade-Garcia "did knowingly and intentionally conspire, confederate and agree" to transport people into the U.S. using Snapchat. Andrade-Garcia, and others, used the application's "Story posts" to recruit drivers, often glamorizing smuggling, federal officials said.

In one post, provided as an example by federal officials, one smuggling coordinator posted to Snapchat that anyone trying to find a way to make major money should contact them to drive, or recruit someone in their stead to drive.

The post promised $3,000 to $20,000 for a "few hours of driving," or recruiting someone who can drive. 

After recruiting the drivers on Snapchat, coordinators often switched to the messenging application WhatsApp to coordinate their smuggling efforts.

Federal officials said many of the indicted coordinators were identified through "law enforcement contacts" or data from cellular phones and their social media accounts.

If convicted, each person could face 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years probation.

Over the last year, federal officials in Arizona have pushed to target human smuggling networks operating along Arizona's border with Mexico. Smuggling networks have increasingly used social media to connect to drivers, often young people from Phoenix, and convince them to pick up people along the border for a fee. In Cochise County, this has resulted in dozens of high-speed chases, when young smugglers attempt to evade federal and local officials, as well as several fatal crashes.

In June, United States Attorney for Arizona Gary M. Restaino announced the U.S. Marshals Service went to Honduras to arrest a woman federal officials called a "high-level" human smuggling coordinator. The arrest of Maria Mendoza-Mendoza from a prison in Honduras marked the first time officials there allowed one of their citizens to face charges in the U.S. for human smuggling, Restaino said.

Mendoza-Mendoza was one of 27 people operating a smuggling ring that moved hundreds of people over the Arizona-Mexico border, making millions in the process, he said.

The group helped move people through the Altar Valley in Southern Arizona, crossing the Arizona-Mexico border via the Tohono O'odham Nation to a stash house in Arlington, Ariz., about 40 miles west of metro Phoenix.

Also in June, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on what they called a transnational human smuggling organization operating at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The sanctions targeted the Hernández Salas transnational criminal organization, an alleged human smuggling ring based in Mexicali, Baja California, that charges migrants $10,000 to $70,000 for its services.

Filed under

news, politics & government, border, crime & safety, local, arizona, nation/world, breaking,

Read more about

gary restaino, human smuggling, immigration, snapchat, usao, whatsapp

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder