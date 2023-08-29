TucsonSentinel.com
Pima County lands $2.5 million grant to combat opioid overdoses
Pima County lands $2.5 million grant to combat opioid overdoses

Fentanyl accounted for more than 60% of county’s 458 accidental overdose deaths last year

Jim Nintzel
Pima County is receiving a $2.5 million grant to assist efforts to prevent overdose deaths from fentanyl and other opioids.

Accidental or undetermined deaths from opioid overdoses have grown from 311 in 2019 to 482 in 2021 before dipping slightly to 458 in 2022, according to a Pima County Public Health Department report.

Fentanyl played a key role in the rising death toll, growing from being involved in 29 percent of accidental overdoses in 2019 to 61 percent in 2022.

“The advent of illicitly produced readily available, inexpensive fentanyl in the midst of the pandemic has proven to be a lethal combination,” the report noted.

Fentanyl has proven far more dangerous than heroin, with the report stating that heroin contributed to only 198 fatal overdoses over the full four-year span discussed in this report (2019-2022), 100 less than fentanyl’s single year total of 298 overdoses in 2021.”

The average age of an accidental overdose victim ranged from 40 to 45 between 2019 and 2022, but fentanyl “became the leading cause of death for teenagers,” the report showed. “In 2021, 20 teens died of a drug overdose with fentanyl involvement in each one.”

The report noted that the rise in the use of illicit drugs such as fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine came as new regulations limited the use of prescribed opioids, while COVID restrictions put barriers in the path of people to seeking help for their addictions.

The $2,544,375 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will support efforts by Pima County to oversee addiction treatment programs and continue strategies such as the distribution of fentanyl test strips and Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, director of the Pima County Public Health Department, thanked U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva for helping to land the grant.

“We’re extremely grateful to Congressman Grijalva for his support in securing this grant and making overdose prevention a priority in Pima County and throughout Southern Arizona," she said in a press release, noting that local health officialsl have "worked closely with vulnerable populations at high risk for overdose to connect them with treatment and other resources.”

Grijalva  praised the work that the county has been doing to prevent overdoses.

“It’s critical that every level of government is focused on funding the necessary and required resources to address this health crisis,” said Grijalva. “I’m proud to support this project to utilize an evidence-based approach to saving lives and will oppose proposed cuts to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other vital health programs.”

The grant joins several other state and federal grants totaling more than $900,000 in annual funding to combat the opioid epidemic. The county is also receiving funding from recreational cannabis sales and the national opioid lawsuit settlements.

Jim Nintzel is TucsonSentinel.com’s Government & Political Impact reporter, and a veteran Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

