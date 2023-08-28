Earthjustice asks federal judge to order Forest Service, mining companies to halt Southern Az drilling

Environmentalists’ demand to stop exploratory drilling for mines in the biodiverse Patagonia Mountains south of Tucson were heard in court for the first time last Thursday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Zipps heard arguments from Earthjustice, then responses from international mining companies South32 and Barksdale Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service, which issued the permits for exploratory drilling in May and June.

With the work by mining corporations slated to begin next month, Earthjustice’s head of biodiversity defense, Timothy Preso, urged Judge Zipps to reach a decision quickly.

“Irreparable harm is just a little over two weeks away as we stand here,” he said. “Now the defendants' illegal operations threaten to become a fait accompli.”

The case turns on four major disagreements: from potential danger to Mexican spotted owls and groundwater pollution, to two of the National Environmental Protection Act’s precise legal requirements.

Both permits allow for 24/7 drilling across a number of sites in the mountains. A subsidiary of Barksdale plans to drill for seven years at Sunnyside, while South32’s permit at Flux Canyon, about a mile away, is for one year.

Across two hours, lawyers for the mining companies invoked the ecological expertise of federal agencies like the Forest and Fish and Wildlife services, while also claiming their environmental impact would be minimal.

“We’re talking about making the area much better than we found it,” said Barksdale’s subsidiary’s lawyer, Jason Covault. “This is an objectively small project.” At another point Covault made ungrounded claims about nocturnal animals’ response to 24/7 disturbance.

All three defendants also appealed to the national interest in critical minerals like manganese and zinc. South32 has repeatedly warned that the U.S. is too dependent on China for manganese in particular, which it hopes to find at its Peake deposit, another potential mine, like Flux Canyon, in its Hermosa project.

The day before the hearing South32 published its annual financial report, revealing how the Hermosa project’s devaluation earlier this year tanked annual profits 94%, but reassuring investors that increase in demand from South32’s biggest international customer, China, would steady the balance sheet next fiscal year.

'Right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing'

Environmentalists allege that the Forest Service should have, but failed to consider the impact of both projects together with each other and with the impact of other industrial disturbance, like South32’s larger, nearby Hermosa project.

Lawyers for both mining companies argued it was either unnecessary or impossible to consider each of their explorations together.

One of South32’s lawyers, Laura Granier, said Earthjustice were wrong to “bundle together” the two projects, and that they should really be requesting two separate injunctions. Covault, an ex-Maricopa County prosecutor, argued that accounting for the Hermosa project while it was still in planning was a “crystal ball situation.”

“I don’t know how to take the noise from Hermosa and combine it” with Barksdale’s drilling at Sunnyside, he said.

The extent to which the Forest Service knew of the Hermosa project, and when, determines whether it should have been included in the EA for drilling at Sunnyside.

Andrew Smith, a Department of Justice lawyer representing the Forest Service, said “they were unaware of this project until some several months after they did the EA, until they saw a press release about it.”

In fact, South32 and the federal permitting agency in Washington, D.C., announced the Hermosa project would be fast-tracked for permits on May 8, a month before the Forest Service published the results of their assessment of Flux Canyon.

In one of a few interrogatives through the two-hour hearing, Judge Zipps interrupted to clarify what the Forest Service knew about South32’s Hermosa project, and when.

“So the government was aware of it, but the Forest Service wasn’t?”

Smith agreed.

Smith first said South32 hadn’t yet submitted a plan of operations for the Hermosa project to the Forest Service so those mines were “not part of the admissory record.” He then corrected himself that a plan of operations had been submitted on Friday.

The plan was submitted to the Forest Service on Thursday, according to both South32 and the Forest Service.

“That seems like kind of a disservice to the public,” said Preso after the hearing, “to say on that basis ‘well, it's just too bad for the spotted owls and jaguars, the cuckoos and the ocelots’ — because the right hand didn't know what the left hand was doing.”

Legally, the Forest Service said that Flux Canyon doesn’t deserve consideration with Sunnyvale, because the project is so small and quick it qualifies for a separate NEPA consideration called a "categorical exclusion."

Preso called that decision “a major failure.”

Under NEPA, any federal action which could affect the environment has to be analyzed. But the length and depth of that analysis varies. Projects “likely to have significant effects” on the environment get an Environmental Impact Statement, the longest and most stringent filing. A shorter Environmental Assessment is used when the impact is uncertain, to decide whether an EIS is necessary.

Flux Canyon was given a categorical exclusion — used when the agency is confident there will be insignificant or no impacts — because South32 will build less than a mile of road, and the project will finish in a year. As required under a CE, no assessment was completed, other than initial scoping.

According to Smith the exemption category was built into NEPA precisely for cases like this, to save federal agencies time.

“Doing a cumulative analysis for a CE defeats the whole purpose of a CE,” he said.

But Earthjustice questioned whether Flux Canyon was deserving of a CE in the first place, if environmental reclamation, which both mines promise for the areas being drilled, couldn’t be realistically finished in a year.

At Sunnyside, a larger, longer project, Barksdale is accounting for three years of reclamation. But at Flux Canyon, South32 say all seven months of drilling plus any reclamation will finish within a year.

According to Preso that makes no sense.

“That’s not even enough time to see if reseeded plants have taken root for one growing season,” he said.

In their fillings before the hearing, South32 argued that they could drill and reclaim the land at the same time by seeding each drill hole as they move between them.

In court Granier also said that if full reclamation was always included in a project timeline, then no project could be shorter than a year.

“That would eliminate the CE,” said Granier, “write it out of the law.”

In his closing response, Preso said that the CE was designed for projects around the country, and that just because it might not be possible to reclaim land in under a year in “arid” Arizona, that doesn’t mean his argument made NEPA exclusions for projects under a year impossible nationally.

Owls, chainsaws and helicopters

Even taken on its own, Earthjustice argued the assessment for drilling Sunnyside failed to properly consider the damage of noise and lights to endangered animals in the area.

Advocates are concerned for four listed species which live in or pass through the Patagonia Mountains: jaguars, ocelots, yellow-billed cuckoos and Mexican spotted owls. In Humboldt Canyon, one of the areas being drilled, records of nesting spotted owls goes back to the 1980s, through to as recently as this summer.

In writing the biological opinion on which Barksdale’s permit was based, the Fish and Wildlife referenced a 1999 study by bioacoustician David K. Delaney, and took from it a threshold volume for disturbing Mexican spotted owls: around 90 decibels.

The problem, environmentalists said, is that Delaney specifically studied helicopter noise and set a different threshold (about half as loud) for ground disturbance.

“You don’t need to be a scientist to see that,” said Preso. “You can read the study and it's right there on the face.”

Smith argued that the Forest Service did consult other literature and extended a 1,320-foot ring around any noise source to determine the affected area, well over Delaney’s recommendation.

Smith argued some other differences. He said chainsaw noise was “sudden and dramatic,” whereas constant drilling constituted “monotonous and continuous noise which species can acclimatize to over time.”

He went on to argue the drilling noise was also going to shift between pads over the seven-year permit. “The noise is temporary and it's going to move around within the Sunnyside site.”

Not only would Barksdale’s impact be “objectively small,” said Covault, owls would benefit from the mining company’s eventual reclamation work. “We are going to make the forest better for Mexican spotted owls,” he said.

Douglas Tempel, a University of Wisconsin researcher, has specialized in spotted owls for two decades and led a population study in California over seven years. He disagreed with the Forest Service’s decision and, after the hearing, said it wasn’t hard to find more relevant research to dispute their conclusions.

“It took five minutes doing a quick literature search of the university library system,” he said. “ I wasn’t aware of it but I found it on my own.”

“They didn’t do a thorough search of the scientific literature.”

Covault went on to claim that the noise and light of 24/7 drilling was less disruptive to Mexican spotted owls than just drilling during the day.

Mexican spotted owls are nocturnal and the Sentinel could not find any research to support Covault's claim to the judge. At the time of reporting this story, Covault could not provide the study which he took this assertion from, but was still checking, he wrote.

The Center for Biological Diversity is one of several environmental groups who filed the motion with district court. Their conservation advocate for the Southwest, Laiken Jordahl, was especially surprised by Covault's claim about 24/7 noise and light pollution being less disruptive.

"I have no idea where he got that idea. It doesn’t make sense to me and he didn’t seem to back it up with any studies," said Jordahl. "I haven’t heard such a claim before, either."

There is no official deadline for Zipps to reach a decision, but Preso and Earthjustice have asked for an injunction before drilling is scheduled to begin, in three weeks.

“September 15,” said Preso in the courthouse after the hearing. “That’s the clock.”

'Questionable things about my iPhone'

Throughout their arguments, all three defense lawyers appealed to the national appetite for critical minerals used to produce batteries, like manganese.

“I’ve heard questionable things about my iPhone,” Covault told the judge, seemingly referring to the U.S.’s reliance on China for battery parts.

While South32 operate two other manganese mines internationally, almost all of the world’s battery-grade manganese is currently mined in China. The manganese sulfate from those mines is added to lithium-ion batteries to increase their carrying capacity.

It was precisely to break that hold on the supply chain, Smith said, that the Hermosa project was included in FAST-41, a fast-tracked permitting program for complex projects serving the national interest.

While federal officials have stressed that selection for FAST-41 does not imply permitting success is any more likely (only that the decision will be quicker), many have taken Hermosa’s inclusion as a tacit show of support from the Biden administration.

“President Biden has committed to securing a domestic supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals, and manganese is a key part of the electric vehicle and stationary storage battery supply chain,” commented Christine Harada, the council’s executive director, when South32 was selected in May.

The Hermosa project remains the only mine currently selected for FAST-41.

The Biden administration's interest in a national supply for critical minerals may also help the mine’s legal case. In June, the president signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 into law.

In at least three places the FRA weakened the Environmental Protection Act: lowering the bar for applying a CE, making the threshold for an EA higher, and stressing that federal agencies do not need to undertake new scientific or technical research” unless that research is “essential” and doesn’t take an “unreasonable” amount of time or money.

Granier appealed to all three of those changes in her defense.

While the defendants argued on Thursday that their projects were helping secure the U.S. mineral supply chain, South32’s CEO Graham Kerr announced the day before in Australia that his company planned to increase sales to China.

China is already South32’s biggest international customer and, after their 2022 fiscal report announced a statutory annual loss of $173 million Wednesday, Kerr reassured investors that the company anticipated increased demand from China.

Asked if Kerr’s comments were at odds with South32’s purported commitment to U.S. security, a company spokesperson wrote that “South32 is a global company, and the earnings report covers global operations.”

In court both Covault and Granier struck a more patriotic tone.

“This is a project in America, for Americans,” said Canada-based Barksdale’s lawyer. “Good for the locals, good honest hard work.”

South32’s lawyer argued that environmentalists “fail to address the very serious consequences of delaying this project for my client and for the nation.”

South32’s financial report did not mention either a lawsuit brought by the Catholic Church against South32 in South Africa last week, or an ongoing workers’ strike at its coal mine in New South Wales, Australia, though Kerr did tell an investors’ call that the strike would not affect production.

“There might be some impact as we move into the development phase,” said Kerr, “but no material impact as of now,” reported Mining.com.

The plummet in statutory profit — from over $2.8 billion in 2021, to a $173 million loss in the 2022 fiscal year — was driven by a revaluation which slashed the value of one deposit at Hermosa by half earlier this year.

The report showed a 20% drop in revenue, and a 64% drop in dividends for investors.

Since the report was published, South32’s shares dropped to a 52-week low, spurred by critical reanalysis from trade advisors at UBS, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, among others.