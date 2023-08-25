29,000 affected in TUSD data breach

Cybersecurity investigators contracted by Tucson Unified School District concluded approximately 29,000 people may have had personal information compromised during a network breach in January.

“The number of people potentially impacted is difficult news to share, but we remain committed to transparency,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, TUSD Superintendent. “Obviously, our primary focus now is to ensure that everyone who could be impacted by this incident is supported as much as possible through resources and information contained in the notices being mailed to them,” he added.

Affected people will be mailed individualized notification letters, on or before August 25, explaining what specific personal information may have been accessed and will contain information about resources the district is providing as well, as other actions the individual can take to protect against potential fraud.

In addition to providing the individual notifications, TUSD has set up a call center to help answer any questions from those who are affected, and provide further guidance as necessary. The response line can be reached at (888) 898-1444, from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday, and is staffed with professionals who are familiar with this incident.

The results were determined after an in-depth review of over a million digital files and documents in the network location(s) potentially accessed during the breach.

The one-by-one data review identified approximately 29,000 people with personal information at risk. The vast majority of these were TUSD employees and their dependents.

No evidence of misuse of information has been found, but the district says all those being contacted by mail should follow the recommendations made and regularly review their financial information for irregular activity.

TUSD’s technology services team reviewed its policies and procedures that were in place prior to the breach with the cybersecurity investigators, and have added additional security practices over the past several months to “harden” its network from future unauthorized access.

“The effectiveness of TUSD’s improved network security has been confirmed by our third-party cybersecurity experts,” said Rabih Hamadeh, executive director of TUSD’s technology services department. The district will regularly monitor and update its policies and procedures to help prevent future cybersecurity issues.

The White House held its first cybersecurity “summit” on ransomware attacks targeting U.S. schools on August 8, and a Washington Post article reporting on the summit states that a total of 48 school districts have already been targeted in 2023, highlighting the growing cybersecurity threat facing school districts across the country.