Excessive heat warning for Tucson, Pima County Sunday - Tuesday

Parts of Southern Arizona could see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 115 degrees between Sunday - Tuesday, including the Tucson metro area and the western deserts.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening, with highs above the century mark possible for the Tucson metro area, including western Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as the Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Phoenix metro area, and Arizona's western deserts stretching to Yuma and beyond to the California desert, National Weather Service officials said.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

High temperatures will range from 104 to 115 degrees, and the extreme heat "will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said.

Even so, "everyone should take precautions this weekend if you are planning on being outside during the day," officials said.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

Temperatures in Phoenix and Yuma could hit 116 degrees during the heat wave.