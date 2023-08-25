TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Excessive heat warning for Tucson, Pima County Sunday - Tuesday
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Excessive heat warning for Tucson, Pima County Sunday - Tuesday

TucsonSentinel.com
  • High temperatures will range from 104 to 110 degrees, and the extreme heat 'will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.'
    RoadUP/Flickr High temperatures will range from 104 to 110 degrees, and the extreme heat 'will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.'

Parts of Southern Arizona could see "dangerously hot" temperatures as high as 115 degrees between Sunday - Tuesday, including the Tucson metro area and the western deserts.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening, with highs above the century mark possible for the Tucson metro area, including western Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation, as well as the Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Phoenix metro area, and Arizona's western deserts stretching to Yuma and beyond to the California desert, National Weather Service officials said.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," forecasters cautioned. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

High temperatures will range from 104 to 115 degrees, and the extreme heat "will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," officials said.

Even so, "everyone should take precautions this weekend if you are planning on being outside during the day," officials said.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," NWS officials warned. "This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

Researchers at San Francisco State University conducted a study in 2003 that showed that the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 114 degrees on a 95-degree day, and will rapidly rise to 140 degrees in under an hour even with the windows open.

Temperatures in Phoenix and Yuma could hit 116 degrees during the heat wave.

Filed under

breaking, news, family/life, enviro, local, arizona,

Read more about

heat, nws, weather

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder