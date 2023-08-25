Tucson-area leaders fear for future of abortion rights

A group of Tucson-area elected officials expressed deep concern Thursday about abortion rights in Arizona after the state Supreme Court agreed to consider whether to reinstate a territorial-era law that would entirely ban abortion in the state and punish doctors with jail time.

On Wednesday, Arizona's high court said it would review a Court of Appeals decision on whether a complete ban on abortions passed in 1864 should be enforced. The appeals court ruled a 15-week ban passed by lawmakers in 2022 took precedence over the territorial-era law.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes did not appeal the ruling, but an Arizona physician, represented by attorneys with the anti-abortion Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom, asked the state’s high court to review the decision.

“Arizonans don't want to ban abortion,” former state lawmaker and current Democratic congressional candidate Kirsten Engel said. “We know this. This ban was written in the 1800s during the time of horse and buggies, hoop skirts— before women even had the right to vote. A ban on abortion should be out of the question. And yet, here we are.”

Engel was joined by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Adelita Grijalva, state Rep. Nancy Gutierrez and Amalia Luxardo, CEO of the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona, in a roundtable discussion to highlight their support for abortion care.

All of the women criticized efforts to restrict abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling establishing a national right to abortion.

“Without the right to bodily autonomy, what right do we have?” asked Romero, who said the Dobbs decision angered her. “It's about control. It's about controlling our bodies.”

Romero said the Tucson City Council took action in June 2022, instructing Tucson police to not take any doctors suspected of violating laws regarding abortions into custody. Instead, detectives are to submit evidence charges to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order in June of this year that centralized authority over abortion prosecutions with Attorney General Kris Mayes, stripping county attorneys of that power. While Pima County Attorney Laura Conover supported Hobbs’ decision, a dozen Republican county attorneys asked Hobbs to rescind the order in July. Hobbs refused their request.

Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Tucson’s District 18, echoed Romero’s comment.

“It is about control,” Gutierrez said. “Because it's not about the babies, or else every child would have access to preschool. We would have child care. At school, we would feed all of our students. But that is not happening. So it's about control. And I am concerned that it's not just about abortion. Once abortion is banned, then it will be birth control. They're already coming for our sex education.”

Luxardo said much of the impact of abortion restrictions are borne by low-income women of color.

“We all know, systemically, things have been set up so that women and people of color don’t succeed,” Luxardo said. “It’s largely people of color who are living on the margins, who are low income.”

Grijalva said she was grateful that Arizonans elected Hobbs and Mayes, both Democrats, to the offices of governor and attorney general to block the GOP-controlled Legislature from passing more abortion restrictions and Republican prosecutors from using the courts to go after abortion providers.

“Thank goodness for the veto,” Grijalva said.

Engel, a Democrat who narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani in the 2022 midterms, is making abortion rights a major issue as she seeks a rematch with the Republican freshman in 2024.

“The contrast between myself and my opponent could not be more stark,” Engel said. “In Congress, I will protect our freedom to make our own reproductive health care decisions. My opponent will not. He will give it away to politicians to make these decisions for us.”

Engel, echoing a recent Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee press release, pointed to three of Ciscomani’s votes.

From his seat on the House Appropriations Committee, Ciscomani voted in favor of a controversial provision in this year’s agricultural appropriations bill that prohibits mail delivery of abortion medication. That provision was one reason that lawmakers failed to pass the agricultural spending bill before they recessed for summer in late July. Republicans have only passed one appropriations bill this year and still have 11 more to negotiate. When lawmakers return to Washington on Sept. 12, they will have less than three weeks to pass those bills before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, raising fears of a potential government shutdown.

Ciscomani also voted in favor of HR 2670, which prohibited the Defense Department from paying for or reimbursing abortion services for members of the military, and HR 7, which would prohibit the use of federal funds, such as healthcare insurance subsidies on the ACA marketplace, to pay for coverage that includes abortion care. (Under current law, plans can offer abortion coverage but that benefit is ineligible for federal subsidies.) The legislation would also prohibit abortions in federal healthcare facilities or by a federal employee, according to the congressional summary of the bill.

Ciscomani’s press office did not respond to a request for comment on his votes.

The issue of abortion is likely to be front and center in 2024 if backers of an initiative to enshrine the right to an abortion are successful in putting the question before voters. NARAL Senior Advisor Jodi Liggett, an organizer with the effort, told the Sentinel she expects supporters will spend up to $50 million on the campaign.

Engel said she remembered talking to her teenage daughter after the Dobbs decision was released.

“It just felt like this huge slap,” Engel said. “I'm angry that my daughter has fewer rights than I had and even that her grandmother had.“