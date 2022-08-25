Sponsored by

Ducey: Flags at half-staff Friday to honor Pima Constable Martinez, other innocents killed

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 26, in honor of the "innocent lives lost" in the deadly eviction incident that took the lives of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez and two others.

The male suspect in the fatal shooting was also killed, authorities said.

"The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state," Ducey said in a news release. "Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today's tragic events."

Read more about the incident: Pima County Constable, 3 others killed at scene of eviction Thursday

Constable Deborah Martinez

