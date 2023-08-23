Invasive frogs & forgotten mines: $780k for Saguaro Nat'l Park in first wave of park infrastructure funds

Breeding bison, pulling weeds and preparing for wildfires — Arizona was included in $7 million of conservation projects announced last week, in the first allotment of National Park Service funding from the one-year-old Inflation Reduction Act.

The biggest project coming to Saguaro National Park, however, is about killing frogs.

Andy Hubbard, an ecologist and manager of the NPS' Sonoran Desert Program, understands Saguaro National Park isn’t known for its amphibians. “A lot of folks would say 'I haven’t even seen a drop of water in the park,'” he admitted.

But across national park, five other monuments and historical sites in Arizona and a couple in New Mexico, $481,000 will be spent battling invasive bullfrogs, the NPS announced on Wednesday.

The park is surprisingly wet, Hubbard said, and used to be the home to a variety of snakes and leopard frogs. “There are hundreds of perennial springs in the park,” he said, “from the valley floor all the way to the highest locations.”

The American bullfrog, native anywhere east of the Rocky Mountains, arrived in Arizona in the 1920s — purposefully cultivated by the state Game and Fish Department as a delicacy. Bullfrogs are twice the size of native Chiricahua leopard frogs, breed with speed, and eat all a leopard frog’s food, leopard frogs themselves and, finally, each other.

‘They’ve been termed the great white sharks of the southwest,” said Hubbard. “They’re voracious predators, incredibly invasive and they really change these systems.”

For one, bullfrogs are also resistant to chytrid fungus, which kills native species like the leopard frog.

“They are both directly impacting them through just eating everything, and indirectly by bringing these diseases and pathogens into these ecosystems," said Hubbard. "These are easily the most important invasive animal in the southwest.”

Leopard frogs and other native species like the Mexican garter snake were common in Saguaro National Park East as recently as the 1990s. Now the recorded population of both species is zero: Hubbard and his team cannot find any.

“Their decline really coincides with bullfrogs coming in. And another factor is climate change,” said Hubbard. “These perennial waters are drying up through the use of groundwater, but also just higher temperatures are affecting the sites.”

Since the 1990s ecologists have tried to eradicate bullfrogs, without much success.

The new grant will, for the first time, give the park the resources to bring Tucson Audubon, the U.S. Geological Survey and, most importantly, the University of Arizona’s “Frog Team” onto park lands.

The Arizona Frog Team is already the largest bullfrog-killing group in the country. While they track the animals through the park, Tucson Audubon and USGS will identify potential springs to rehabilitate and the Fish and Wildlife service will come in with native species.

If the project’s first year is successful, the NPS will receive almost the same funding again next year, and then continued federal support for a five year program.

Still surprised that frogs live in the national park? “Get out more, and see more of the park,” laughed Hubbard.

The only other IRA-funded project to include Saguaro National Park is a $300,000 initiative to digitize records of abandoned mines across 30 different states.

Over $2 million is dedicated to cleaning up specific mines in national parks from California and Kentucky, to Michigan and Tennessee.

Since it was signed, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill has also brought $650,000 to Arizona’s national parks, monuments and historical sites, two thirds of which went to fight invasive weeds and mitigate 15 old mines in Saguaro National Park.

Buffelgrass is the most dangerous and virulent invasive weed in the park, fast-spreading and very susceptible to fire.

Hubbard was excited about the bullfrog funding, but said the park was also vulnerable to fires.

“I think that'd be the first thing I’d focus on: let's get some serious money to get out there and do fuel reduction and get a plan on the ground, because just leaving things alone isn't working in a world that's undergoing rapid climate change.”