Az dispensaries recalling marijuana product over aspergillus contamination

Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling a marijuana product due to possible contamination with aspergillus, a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else.

The product being voluntarily recalled is Grow Sciences Tropicana Punch, both as plant and trim, batch number H.TP230213.A04.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Patients who have purchased a potentially contaminated product should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the product described.

Anyone who has already taken the product and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the product if they have any questions.

Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain, among many others.

A full list of symptoms can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

AZDHS Laboratory auditors found that results were not properly reported, leading to potentially false negative results for contaminants.

Once AZDHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June, July, and August, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.