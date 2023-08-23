Hobbs: Flags to half-staff to honor IRS special agent

Governor Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, August 24, to honor of IRS Special Agent Patrick Bauer, who died after being shot during a training incident at a firing range last Thursday.

In addition to being a special agent, Bauer was a retired Master Sgt. in the Arizona Air National Guard.

“The loss of Special Agent Patrick Bauer is felt across the multiple agencies he dedicated his life and career to,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “As a former Arizona National Guardsman, he served our state with honor and dignity, characteristics he continued to embody as a federal IRS agent. I want to extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and community. His service will forever be remembered.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the shooting happened at the firing range at the Federal Correctional Institution in north Phoenix.

A press release from the FBI Phoenix office stated details of the ongoing process will not be released in order to preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute, according to a statement from Gov. Hobbs' office.