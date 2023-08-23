TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Az cannabis sales dipped at end of spring
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Az cannabis sales dipped at end of spring

David Abbott
Arizona Mirror
  • Through July, Arizona medical cannabis consumers have purchased 4,620.7 pounds of marijuana in various forms. The total for June was 4,761.85 lbs.
    PixabayThrough July, Arizona medical cannabis consumers have purchased 4,620.7 pounds of marijuana in various forms. The total for June was 4,761.85 lbs.

Arizona’s marijuana market trended downward in May, according to the latest numbers released by the Arizona Department of Revenue, as adult-use, recreational sales dipped to $82.9 million, while medical cannabis sales dropped to just $28.3 million, the lowest since recreational sales began in January 2021.

Medical sales have declined consistently since reaching a peak of $73.3 million in April 2021. By July of that year, medical cannabis sales dropped below $40 million for the first time. The market has never recovered.

Since September 2022, medical sales have hovered around $30 million. 

The recreational market has nearly tripled those figures for several months in 2023, and the trend has continued through the most recent report.

Recreational sales were initially estimated at more than $100 million in March, but ADOR revised that total down by about $1 million in May. At the same time, it increased estimated sales in April from $86.5 million to $90.1 million.

May’s total was the lowest since September 2022, when ADOR reported sales at $80.9 million.

Since recreational sales began 29 months ago, the medical market has sold $1.4 billion in product, while the recreational side has surpassed $2 billion in sales. The Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which voters approved in 2020, legalized marijuana possession and use for adults over the age of 18.

The first time combined medical and recreational sales hit the $100 million mark was in March 2021, when medical sales were slightly more than $73 million and recreational hit $59 million.

Since then, overall cannabis sales have topped $100 million every month.

The last time recreational and medical sales were anywhere near equal was October 2021, when adult-use sales were $65.8 million and medical sales were $64.4 million.

Taxes collected on recreational sales in May were $13.3 million and the total for both programs was $15.6 million.

The state collects a 16% excise tax on recreational sales in addition to the standard sales tax; medical patients pay roughly 6% in state sales tax. Local jurisdictions charge an additional 2% or so for all marijuana sales.

The excise tax on adult-use marijuana sales has yielded about $182.3 million so far in 2023. In 2021, recreational cannabis generated $32.9 for eleven months of sales, and in 2022 that number jumped to $132.8 million. Since the program launched, the state has collected more than $348 million in marijuana excise taxes.

One-third of those taxes are dedicated to community college and provisional community college districts; 31% to public safety, including police, fire departments, fire districts and first responders; 25% to the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund; and 10% to the justice reinvestment fund, which is dedicated to providing public health services, counseling, job training and other social services for communities that have been adversely affected and disproportionately impacted by marijuana arrests and criminalization.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that, as of July, there were 126,938 qualifying patient cardholders, down from 127,288 in May and less than half of the 299,054 qualifying patients reported in January 2021 at the beginning of recreational sales.

Through July, Arizona medical cannabis consumers have purchased 4,620.7 pounds of marijuana in various forms. The total for June was 4,761.85 lbs.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.


Filed under

news, business, local, arizona, breaking, Az Mirror,

Read more about

adhs, department of revenue, marijuana

Related stories

More by David Abbott

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by David Abbott

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder