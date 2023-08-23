Tucson City Council set to pick spot for ByFusion plastic processor; some cite fire risks

In its latest effort to solve Tucson’s trash problem, the City Council is deliberating where to build a new plastic processing plant: out at the city landfill, or in Midtown.

ByFusion, which compresses plastic into building blocks, was initially destined for the “sustainability campus” at the Los Reales landfill, until Ward 6 Councilmember Steve Kozachik proposed the move to a four-acre vacant lot at 365 S. Plumer Ave.

"It's very central: people will be able to get to it easier,” said Kozachik on Monday. It will also be cheaper: the site comes with two empty corrugated hangars for ByFusion to move into, saving the city $2.5 million to build from the ground up at the landfill.

The move was due for a vote at the Council’s meeting on Tuesday evening, but then tabled until the next meeting on Sept. 6, to give city officials more time to brief the Council on the change, said Kozachik.

Kozachik and Ward 4 Councilmember Kevin Dahl remain strong supporters of ByFusion.

But some advocates and chemists question the fire risk of superheating plastic near other structures, and constructing buildings from plastic blocks in one of the hottest areas of the country.

Since ByFusion’s first treatment machine started operating in November 2021, the California-based start-up has saved over 300 tons of trash from landfill. Instead it shreds, heats and then compresses plastic into 16- by 8-inch, multicolored plastic bricks.

In May the council, spearheaded by Kozachik, awarded ByFusion a four year contract to open shop in Tucson: its first city-wide contract in the world.

Kozachik expects the plant will be running by spring 2024.

While searching for a ByFusion site, Kozachik and the Ward 6 office have been collecting residents’ plastic since a pilot project first started a year ago. Flagstaff residents have built a house from ByFusion’s plastic blocks (2-bed, 1-bath) and Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, an equestrian therapy center in Tanque Verde, has agreed to build a larger storage room for stable equipment.

Both Kozachik and Dahl have expressed strong support for ByFusion, but some others fear it is the new face of a dangerous attempt to market chemically or mechanically treated plastic as “advanced recycling.”

Jan Dell, an independent chemical engineer, has advocated against the advanced recycling of plastics — from various types of incineration to ByFusion’s brand of mechanical downcycling — across the country.

“There is nothing clean or green around plastic recycling and ByFusion is one of the most rinky-dink solutions,” she said. “This idea of taking mixed plastic waste and making blocks has also been proposed for 30 years and it has never worked. Because the quality of the bricks you get out is very poor.”

ByFusion’s CEO Heidi Kujawa said their blocks meet all standard tests to build with. “We are committed to maintaining our rigorous annual testing program to ensure ByBlock continues to meet building codes as they evolve,” she said.

'Rinky-dink solutions'

The American Society for Testing and Material measures how something deals with temperature by heating it to 104 degrees, poking it and seeing if it holds an indent.

This summer saw 16 days where Tucson’s air temperature peaked over 110 degrees: a new record driven by climate change.

So Kujawa says ByFusion “voluntarily” tested their blocks up to 140 degrees, which “showed that ByBlock’s rate of thermal expansion falls within typical building tolerances and is accounted for in each project design.”

Asked if he had concerns about building with ByFusion’s bricks, Kozachik said “It will follow the same kind of stringent building, permitting codes that any other building material does.”

Big plastic Lego-resembling bricks, however, are not part of the city’s building codes, which are mostly taken from the International Code Council.

“There's no prescriptive design standards for this material as of this time,” said Clayton Trevillyan, a building official with the city’s planning department.

“You know, we can open up a book and you scan through tables to see the proper stud sizing and spacing and stuff if someone wants to use wood, and similarly for the reinforcement for masonry, but there are no tables currently built prescriptively for ByBlocks.”

That does not mean building with plastic blocks would be unregulated, but that each construction would need the case-by-case attention of a licensed structural engineer, a cost Trevillyan said would be “prohibitive” for most projects not backed by the city.

“ByBlock is not intended as a sole component of a wall assembly,” reads ByFusion’s product description. They are designed to have metal rods inserted vertically through the bricks and all of their flammability testing was conducted with a specific retardant paint.

“Both the interior and exterior faces of this material would need covering,” said Trevillyan. “You would most likely get stucco or some other sort of exterior cladding, and by the nature of putting that type of cladding on, you're increasing the fire resistance of the material.”

ASTM gives materials a flammability grade from A to E, with the bottom two ranks considered ineffective to any fire exposure. An A, required by most coding regulations for critical or vulnerable infrastructure like hospitals, can handle severe exposure: materials like brick, stone or concrete.

ByBlocks get a B, along with slow burning wood, but only when treated with Firefree 88, a water-based coating designed to swell and char when exposed to heat, protecting the inner material from catching fire.

It’s usually used on steel, where “the concern is that the steel will weaken in the high heat of a fire, rather than burning,” according to the Healthy Building Network. Ryan Johnson, a materials researcher with HBN said when they researched Firefree 88 last year there wasn’t enough available information to include the specific product in their database of toxicity concerns.

ByFusion tested with Firefree 88, but Kujawa said the blocks are designed to be covered with other building materials like stucco or wood.

Kujawa also said that the blocks pass tests for toxicity tests for indoor use, but that testing was performed unclad, without Firefree 88.

Dell is a retired chemical engineer who, before she founded The Last Beach Cleanup, a nonprofit group advocating for reduced plastic use, served as vice chair of the Obama administration’s Climate Committee.

She was unconvinced.

“Covering the plastic waste with other materials won’t stop the toxicity or fire hazard,” she said. “It is idiotic to create human health harms just to find a way to use waste plastic that could go to landfills.”

“It will give a new definition to the words ‘sick building.’ I mean, it would literally be a toxic building with extreme fire hazard.”

'Merchants of myth'

Tucson has a trash problem. It sends three times as much waste to landfill as an average American city of its population, according to data from the city’s environmental department and the EPA’s latest national statistics.

ByFusion is the latest of the city’s plans to deal with waste, after touch-and-go attempts to bring a “waste to energy” vendor to the city to incinerate trash. Speaking to the Sentinel in June, Tucson’s head environmental official swore “on a Bible” the city was not considering WTE in the short term, then shared maps which included space for a WTE facility at Los Reales.

More recently, a specific WTE company, Brightmark, was proposed in a draft city application for federal funding from the Department of Energy. The plan was included in the Council’s last study session, then pulled during the meeting, seemingly in the face of local opposition.

Last month the American Chemistry Council promoted a report about the potential for “recycled” plastic in building materials. As Grist, a nonprofit environmental journalism outlet, reported, however, the same report acknowledged the need for more research and “uncertainties about long-term performance and environmental impact.”

Studies have only begun to understand the risk for microplastics and plastic chemicals to run off plastic building materials. “In general, experts say there’s been a near-total lack of research on the human health and environmental impacts of incorporating waste plastic into construction materials,” reported Joseph Winters.

The ACC, which promoted the report, used to be the American Plastics Council, a petrochemical industry group which funded pyrolysis research as early as the 1990s.

A week before Tucson’s economic development office presented the council with a draft application to bring Brightmark to the city, fires, chemical leaks and other environmental and safety concerns were revealed at its only currently operational plant by Inside Climate News.

Brightmark partners with and is partly funded by Chevron, the second largest fossil fuel company in the U.S.

“What we've got is these merchants of myth,” said Dell. “And the myth is that plastic is recyclable.” A myth perpetuated, she said, by an industry intent on “delaying bans on single use plastic, which is really what we need.”

Solutions

A run of Arizona cities once tried to start reducing single-use plastic by banning plastic bags. It didn’t stick.

Bisbee, Flagstaff and Tempe all began introducing bans in the early 2010s, until the state Legislature prohibited municipalities from passing regulations which would then be uneven across the state. So, in 2015, Arizona passed a statewide ban on banning plastic bags.

Flagstaff and Tempe dropped their bans immediately. Bisbee held on for two years then followed suit in 2017 under pressure from then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Veena Singla, a researcher with the Natural Resources Defense Council, still sees regulation as the only lasting way to combat plastic waste. “It’s not fair for the fossil fuel and plastics industry to put this on consumers,” she said. “Individuals shouldn’t be cleaning up their plastic pollution mess.”

More sweeping regulatory changes are in the works farther afield. Last June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that required all of the state’s packaging to be recyclable and compostable within a decade. The Canadian government introduced a complete ban on all single-use plastic (except straws), phased in by 2030.

Kozachik said ByFusion still offers a more practical solution today.

“Internationally we are producing north of 400 million tons of this stuff annually,” he said. “There are those advocates who say, ‘Oh, well, we just ought to ban plastics.’ That's not realistic. It's not going to happen until we're offered an alternative.”

If the piles of plastic mounting outside the Ward 6 are an indication, residents support at least doing something new with their trash. Initially collecting four tons each week, Kozachik says his office now regularly see six tons arriving.

To Dell, however, even landfilling plastic would be safer than inviting ByFusion to Tucson for the first city-wide operation of a technology only a couple of years old.

“There's this mentality of ‘oh, sending a yogurt cup to a landfill is like beating a baby seal to death’ and it’s not,” she said. “Put it safe in a landfill. And then, by the way, go upstream and make less of it.”

At the very least, facilities treating plastic waste “should not be in communities because of the fire hazard,” she said. “If they're built, they should be so far out in some industrial zone in the middle of nowhere.”

The city has already awarded ByFusion a contract to operate in Tucson. Whether it does so in Midtown or out by the landfill will be decided by the City Council on Sept. 6.