local news

Q & A

Az Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón: State's 'big wins' include housing, education, infrastructure funding

State senator talks about highs & lows of 2023 legislative session

Jim Nintzel
TucsonSentinel.com
  State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón: 'Some legislation appears to be designed to vilify groups of individuals.'
    Courtesy Rosanna GabaldónState Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón: 'Some legislation appears to be designed to vilify groups of individuals.'

This is the first in a series of Tucson Sentinel Q&As with Tucson-area state lawmakers regarding the 2023 legislative session, which concluded on July 31.

State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón has represented District 21 since 2020 and previously served four terms in the Arizona House of Representatives. Before serving in the Legislature, the veteran Democratic lawmaker worked as a clerk for Pima County and in various private-sector jobs, including a stint in banking.

Newly created in the 2021/22 redistricting process, District 21 includes neighborhoods in central Tucson roughly south of Broadway Boulevard between Fourth Avenue and Pantano Road. It's boundaries get squeezed and stretched south through Sahuarita and takes in Southern Arizona communities such as Nogales and Bisbee as well as the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge. It was home to 54,867 Democrats, 27,141 Republicans, 992 Libertarians, 234 No Labels voters and 47,180 independents (or voters not registered with the four parties formally recognized by the state) as of June 30, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Given the Democratic voter-registration advantage, District 21 is considered “outside of competitive range” by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. With about fifty percent of the registered voters identifying as Hispanic and roughly 3 percent identifying as Native American, it’s considered a “minority majority” district. 

What was the biggest accomplishment of the session?

The session had big wins for the people of Arizona and most, if not all, were accomplished by working together in a bipartisan effort. The budget included $60 million for homelessness and shelter services, $300 million for public K-12 education and $150 million for the Housing Trust Fund. Through negotiations, we delivered the votes to lift the AEL (the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, which sets a maximum for school district spending) for the coming year and put the Prop 400 extension on the ballot in Maricopa County. 

What was the biggest disappointment of the session? 

The two parties have more to agree upon than to disagree, and sometimes when you tone down the rhetoric, we find we are not always that far apart. I urge my colleagues to proactively engage in bridge-building efforts and embrace lending an ear to one another's perspectives. 

What was the biggest missed opportunity of the session?

Water must be a non-partisan issue. It was disappointing that we did not find a meaningful water policy to address our long-term sustainable groundwater management. Our water supply is important, and we must ensure sustainability for future generations.

What legislation got little attention but will be a big deal in the years to come? 

In this session, there was a notable win for Southern Arizona and the state: an investment of $8.6 million for two interchanges and frontage road improvements on I-19 at Rio Rico Drive and Ruby Road. I am delighted to see the economic benefits to our trade and commerce through the investment in infrastructure.  

What legislation got a lot of attention but won’t be very important in the future? 

I am thankful that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation was met with the veto pen. I support social legislation based on individuals' rights, (that) conforms to our social norms and is consistent with our freedoms. Some leaders choose to legislate instead of taking the opportunity to listen and learn more about issues. Some legislation appears to be designed to vilify groups of individuals. Arizonans deserve better. 

Jim Nintzel is TucsonSentinel.com’s Government & Political Impact reporter, and a veteran Report for America corps member supported by readers like you.

