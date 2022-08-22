AZ teachers can apply for $600 grants for classroom projects

As the new school year kicks off, the Arizona Department of Education announced a funding opportunity for public school teachers to get classroom resources.

Starting Monday, teachers can submit project proposals to a nonprofit crowdfunding platform called DonorsChoose for an opportunity to get up to $600 to be used on classroom resources that support their students.

“After the last few deeply challenging school years, Arizona educators and students need all the support we can give them,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said in a press release.

Project proposals will be accepted until the $5 million in funding runs out. The money is coming from federal COVID-19 relief funds. If all of the applicants receive the maximum $600, more than 8,300 classrooms would benefit.

“After the overwhelmingly positive response from teachers and students to our first round of funding, it was an easy decision to allocate additional classroom funds to teachers as they begin the new school year,” Hoffman said.

All Arizona public school educators who teach students in pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to apply for funding, but only one DonorsChoose account is permitted per teacher and each teacher can submit only one project.

“With dedicated funds available to our state’s rural classrooms, we’re positive teachers and students in all corners of our state will benefit from this opportunity,” Hoffman said.

The funding is designated to help public school teachers working in rural and urban settings. The department said 45% of the money will be dedicated to teachers working in one of Arizona’s 13 more rural counties, with the rest going to educators working in Maricopa and Pima counties.

“DonorsChoose has made a significant impact for my students,” Paradise Valley Unified School District teacher Grant Wood said in a press release. “It’s inspiring having a classroom environment where students feel welcomed and comfortable because teachers are able to choose the right resources to meet their needs.”

The type of classroom resources that teachers can request may include but are not limited to supplies, technology, and instructional materials. Teachers will receive the funding as soon as the Arizona Department of Education reviews their projects.

The Arizona Department of Education will begin funding eligible requests on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 22, and will continue for as long as funding is available. For more information on how to apply, visit: www.azed.gov/teachergrants.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



