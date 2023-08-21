Scottsdale man faces charges for threatening federal judge in Tucson

A Scottsdale man faces more than a dozen federal charges after he used his personal email account to repeatedly threaten U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez in Tucson.

Jon Frederick Ewens is charged with six counts of threatening a federal officer, five counts of interstate threats, and one count of cyberstalking for the messages, according to court records. The case was first reported by Court Watch, who analyzed rising threats against federal officials.

From Jan. 17 to March 22, Ewens allegedly sent harassing emails to Marquez directly, as well as a series of messages through the courthouse website telling the federal judge he would kill her. Ewens also accused Marquez of racism and said he would purchase a weapon on Craigslist to use against her.

Marquez became a target of Ewens after she was oversaw a previous case in which he was found guilty of sending threats to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in 2014.

In court documents, a member of the Judicial Security Unit, Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian M. Teston, wrote Ewens sent Marquez emails with "vulgar, derogatory, and harassing epithets" using his email account. Threatening to kill Marquez, Ewens wrote: "I need three hots and a cot and a roof over my head and many other things. Rot in hell you reverse racist pig."

He followed this statement by hailing three brutal dictators — Adolf Hilter, Romanian leader Nicolae Ceaușescu, and South African apartheid leader P.W. Botha — and included their birthdays, as well as his own.

Ewens was quiet for weeks, but in March, he emailed Marquez over a period of three days, writing "Judge Marquez I am going to kill you" each morning. On March 17, he again threatened Marquez and wrote: "I am going to get a straw purchase gun on tucson.craigslist.com and go to the Federal Bigotasylm courthouse and fucking shoot u," he wrote, according to court documents.

During this same period, he also submitted comments on the District of Arizona webpage threatening Marquez, including one message warning he was going to slay the federal judge eight minutes after he sent an email with the same threat.

Teston linked the email account to Ewens, believed to be homeless in Scottsdale because he was previously convicted on federal charges after he sent threatening emails to Justice Alito.

In 2013, Ewens wrote he would put "lead" in Alito's chest and was later arrested by Scottsdale police in the city's Civic Center Library. In 2016, a forensic evaluation found Ewens was not competent to stand trial, and he was hospitalized for four months so he could be given medication. He later pleaded guilty to charges.

In November 2017, Marquez oversaw his sentencing hearing and found him guilty on three counts. A year later, Marquez oversaw a series of hearings, including a probation and a status conference where officials sought to find Ewens housing with the Oracle Transition Center and Old Pueblo Community Services.

In 2019, Ewens attorney told Marquez he voluntarily went to a treatment facility.

In April 2018, federal officials successfully prosecuted a man for repeatedly threatening former U.S. Rep. Martha McSally.

Steve Martan was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cindy Jorgenson to 15 months in prison and three years probation after he pleaded guilty to leaving a series of vulgar voicemails, at one point telling the Congresswoman her days "were numbered."

In a victim statement provided to the court as part of Martan's sentencing, McSally said even months after the threats, she was still "deeply disturbed by what he said and the immeasurable effect on our representative government. In a vulgar series of six messages over the course of nine days, Mr. Martan threatened to shoot me between the eyes, said that my days were numbered, that he can't wait to pull the trigger and blow my brains out, and that he and others just bought the ammunition, among other hateful statements. These are chilling words."

Similarly, a Tucson man was given time served and three years probation after he pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the House managers in the impeachment of ex-president Donald Trump in 2019.

Jan Peter Meister was arrested in October 2019 after he left a furious voicemail attacking Schiff. "I'm gonna fucking blow your brains out you fucking piece of shit," Meister said, according to the indictment. Meister told investigators "he watches Fox News and likely was upset at something that he saw on the news. He stated that he strongly dislikes the Democrats, and feels they are to blame for the country's political issues," court records said.

Meister googled Schiff's phone number, and left the obscene tirade on his voicemail, according to court records.

Meister pleaded guilty to one count of threats to interstate commerce and was fined $100.

As part of his plea agreement, federal officials seized three Old West-style guns, including two .44-caliber revolvers and a black powder rifle.

According to court documents, Teston sought Ewens' location, or IP address, from Google and connected the IP address to the Scottsdale Center for the Arts. On March 20, deputies went to the Scottsdale Civic Center Public Library and watched as Ewens logged into a computer there and sent two comments, again messages to kill Marquez. Deputies photographed Ewens at the computer and later linked him to the public library card used to access the machine.

Prosecutors presented this evidence to a grand jury, and a warrant was issued for Ewens. He was then taken into federal custody. His trial is scheduled for early December 2023.

'meteoric rise' in threats

As Court Watch's Seamus Hughes noted, there's "been a meteoric rise in the number of federal arrests of individuals who have communicated violent threats to public officials."

Hughes, based at the University of Nebraska at Obama, and Pete Simi at Chapman Univeristy, found 2022 was a "record-setting year for federal arrests on this issue over the past decade" with at least 74 cases filed. This week, a Texas woman was arrested for threatening to murder the federal judge overseeing ex-president Donald Trump's criminal cases, Hughes wrote.

Hughes and Simi found that over the last decade, at least 501 people were arrested for sending threats to public officials, and more than half "don’t have an explicit ideological motivation that can be readily discerned from the filings."

Those with "an ideological bent" tend to be anti-government actors, or are espousing racist beliefs, the researchers wrote. They also found around 70 percent of people have a criminal background and a "good number" are "serial threateners" with a history of threatening federal officials. At least 32 cases were filed in Texas, however, New York leads in federal charges with 43 cases filed since 2013.