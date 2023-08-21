Recall of marijuana gummies lifted by Az Health Dep't

TucsonSentinel.com
    Emily Mai/Cronkite NewsIn addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted the voluntary recall of marijuana gummies first announced on Aug. 7, due to possible contamination with salmonella.

Grape-flavored Cloud 9 gummies from Nirvana Center were voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contamination after an ADHS marijuana licensing inspector reviewed testing documentation kept at the establishment during a routine inspection.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves, officials said.

The Arizona Medical Marijuana Act and the Smart and Safe Arizona Act rules state that if a product tests positive, the facility may ask the laboratory to send the original sample to a second laboratory. If that second result is negative, then the facility shall request the sample to be sent to a third lab - which is the result that will stand.

ADHS has received test results from two separate laboratories for the product confirming the product was negative for salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including ones in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.

