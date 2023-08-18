South32 mine boss: No manganese plant planned for Rio Rico

Australian mining company South32 will not build its processing plant in Rio Rico, Hermosa Project President Pat Risner told area residents in a company-organized "town hall" meeting on Thursday evening. Moments later, Risner's speech was cut short by the company's communications director, amid shouts and interruptions from the audience.

"We will not be conducting mining or mining activities in Rio Rico and I apologize for any information, misinformation that's been circulating around that," Risner said.

On the same day South32 submitted their "plan of operations" to the U.S. Forest Service, mine staff said the company could look to Pima and Cochise counties, or Mexico, if Santa Cruz County remained opposed to the plant.

South32's Hermosa project is a complex of potential zinc and manganese mines in the Patagonia Mountains, 80 miles south of Tucson. While those mines await federal permits, due in 2026, the company has conducted exploratory drilling and sought to build a processing plant and remote operating base nearby.

Since developer Andrew Jackson proposed to rezone 3,550 acres of Rio Rico land earlier this summer, some residents have worried the plans were specifically designed to lay the ground for South32's plant, which they fear will put the community at risk of exposure to toxic manganese dust.

While Jackson confirmed he had hoped South32 would use the land, the mining company denied any involvement with his plans.

At a county board of supervisors meeting last month, Risner said a site for the remote operating base had been narrowed to Rio Rico or Nogales, with a preference for the former.

As of Thursday, Rio Rico is no longer an option.

"I'm going to lay to rest once and for all some of the concerns we've heard about that, about our plans, and that we have plans to place a facility in Rio Rico: We have no plans to place that facility in Rio Rico. That rumor is categorically false," he said. "We have no plans to place the manganese production facility in Rio Rico."

"We did not need a 3,500-plus-acre zoning proposal to find a spot for a five-acre office," Risner told residents.

"They're backpedaling so hard," one area resident reacted to the news.

The town hall, which South32's spokeswoman Jenny Fiore-Magaña described as a "science fair format," allowed residents to circulate and talk to mining staff individually or in small groups, but not for the crowd to ask Risner questions with him on stage.

Risner spoke for just over seven minutes before losing control of the audience.

"I would like you to answer questions so everyone can hear it, not one-on-one," Josh, a resident who didn't want to share his last name, called out.

"If you just give me a few more minutes we can have some conversations over there," said Risner.

"No, not over here. On stage," said Josh.

"You need to be held accountable," called another resident. "Leave the county," said another.

After 10 minutes, South32 head of community relations Melanie Lawson cut Risner's speech short.

"We have an open-house format and we're going to continue to follow that. If we can't follow that I think we'll just have to end," Lawson said.

"There's a group that's organized around some false information," said Fiore-Magaña, afterwards. "What Pat didn't get to say before he was shouted down is this is not our last engagement."

During his speech, Risner described Hermosa as a "next generation" mine unlike any in the world: closed-pit, remote-operated and running a fleet of electric vehicles. But of the residents who attended, concerned about public health, environmental damage and transparency, most remained unconvinced.

"Why do they think it's OK to have a giant guinea pig mine here?" said Laura Andrade, one of several Rio Rico locals holding signs with a crossed-out guinea pig.

"No toxic mining operations!" read some other locals' T-shirts.

Amadon Dellerba's family has worked in mines for at least three generations and suffered the consequences on both sides. His grandfather worked in Pittsburgh's steel mills, and, growing up in Globe, Ariz., much of his mother's family contracted lung disease from historic mine tailings which BHP, South32's owner at the time, began stabilizing in April this year.

"We're not interested in their glittery responses to things," he said. "We love the area too much to see that industry here."

Opposition to South32 has also made unlikely bedfellows of liberal environmentalists and local Republicans: the former protesting to protect Patagonia's biodiversity, the latter worried federal agencies won't protect the community's health.

Gerry Navarro is a GOP candidate for the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors in next year's election.

"They have to come a long way to convince me that they're going to do it safely," he said. "If they can do that I don't have a problem."

South32 said the mine, when it becomes operational, will increase the county's entire economy by 20 percent, and pledged to hire 80 percent of their workforce locally. But Navarro wasn't convinced.

"Jobs don't mean shit unless you've got your health," he said.

Workers and residents near South32's manganese mines in Kalahari Basin, South Africa, have suffered from manganism, a neurodegenerative disease resembling Parkinsons and caused by exposure to manganese dust, according to Carte Blanche, a national investigative documentary show. This Tuesday the Catholic Church in South Africa also sued South32 on behalf of decades of coal miners and their dependents who have contracted lung disease.

"If you're not going to take care of people the right way, don't do it in my backyard," said Navarro, referencing another of South32's recent international scandals. Last month Australian regulators forced the company to pay almost $3 million for illegally draining water at one of its coal mines in Sydney, the highest payout in the watchdog's history.

"Do you think the EPA is going to hold them to the fire?" said Navarro. "They're going to fine them: guess what, your health suffers in the meantime."

Fiore-Magaña said the company will take suggestions into account and consider hosting an open Q&A in the future.

In the meantime South32 are continuing to develop the Hermosa project. Earlier on Thursday before the town hall, they submitted a provisional plan to the Forest Service for review. As the first mine selected for an expedited permitting review on the FAST-41 program, a decision is expected in September 2026.

The Santa Cruz County board will vote Tuesday on an agreement with Tucson Electric Power Co. to connect the Hermosa project to the grid in Rio Rico, via a 19-mile transmission line through the mountains and along Highway 82.

The hunt to site their two offsite facilities also continues. Aldo Brigneti, a tailings engineer for the company, confirmed that search could expand outside of Santa Cruz to "neighboring counties" Cochise and Pima. Failing that, the company might move the ore across the border by rail for processing in Mexico.

"Evidently it's a possibility," said Brigneti.

South32 already has state permits for water discharge from Hermosa, and federal permits for exploratory drilling. Local environmentalists have appealed the former and sued the Forest Service over the latter. In both cases a judge will hear oral arguments; court dates have yet to be announced.