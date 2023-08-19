TucsonSentinel.com
What's making this year's monsoon winds so intense? Look to the heat

Natalie Robbins
  • A monsoon above Tucson in July.
    A monsoon above Tucson in July.
  • A downed tree on July 29, 2023, after a monsoon caused record wind speeds.
    A downed tree on July 29, 2023, after a monsoon caused record wind speeds.

If you’re reading this, you’ve almost survived another Tucson summer. We’ve been incinerated by the hottest July on record and battered by record winds so strong they ripped the roof off of a petting zoo leading to the escape of a kangaroo.

This year’s monsoon was off to a late start, but when the rain came, it was ferocious. A July 28 storm felled trees, smashed windows, and snapped power lines, leaving as many as 56,000 without power, some for days. 

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds of 64 miles per hour at Tucson International Airport in the middle of the storm. Tucson Electric Power spokesperson Joseph Barrios called it “the largest and most devastating storm that we had seen in many, many years.”

As we approach another rainy weekend, Tucson is still reeling from storms that caused a rare level devastation. What’s making this summer's monsoon storms so aggressive?

For the answer, said Michael Crimmins, professor of climate science at the University of Arizona, look to the heat.

“This year in Tucson, especially, it has been kind of unique and interesting,” Crimmins said. “There's been just enough moisture to allow storms to form, but the atmosphere is relatively dry underneath the storms. And so when the storms do form, they rain out into a dry atmosphere. And when they do that, the rain actually evaporates and turns into heavy, cold air and then spreads out as wind.”

In a monsoon, where there is just enough moisture to make a storm, but not enough to cause heavy rainfall, the end result will be a storm that produces high-speed winds, he said.

The wind spreads out at the ground-level and can form new storms which in turn produce more wind. These storms can be powerful, he said, and if the air is rising fast enough, they can produce hail. 

“We've been right on this knife edge of just enough moisture to produce the storms, and that has made them a little bit more severe than we would normally see,” Crimmins said.

It’s hot out. The Arizona heat always feels volcanic — seat belts scorch fingers, pavement sizzles underfoot — but this July was one of the hottest ever. Phoenix broke the record for the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city with an average of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit over 31 days. For many, the heat led to illness or death.

Heat plays a part in the monsoons, Crimmins said. When it’s too dry, storms can’t form. This year, there’s been just enough moisture to get storms to form, and when it rains, it’s intense. 

During the previous two summers, the UA professor said, “There was so, so much atmospheric moisture around that the storms would form and they’d be heavy rainers. They’d produce very little wind.”

Arizona is an extreme environment — it’s a dry 110 degrees and 15 minutes later golf ball-sized hail is hitting your car windshield — and living here means we have to learn how to bounce between extremes.

“Heat is definitely my biggest concern going forward,” Crimmins said. 

If we reduce emissions, we can restore equilibrium to the climate, he said.

“I don’t want people to feel like there’s hopelessness,” he said. “We still have the power to tackle these issues and change them in the long term. Nothing is baked in at this point.”

Filed under

news, crime & safety, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, breaking,

Read more about

heat, joseph barrios, monsoon, nws, tep, ua, weather

— 30 —

