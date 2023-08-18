TucsonSentinel.com
Hurricane Hilary headed to Southwest with ‘life-threatening’ wind & rain
Hurricane Hilary headed to Southwest with ‘life-threatening’ wind & rain

Southern California is under a first-ever 'tropical storm watch' as storm barrels northward from west of Baja

Bob Leal
Courthouse News Service
    NOAAThe last time a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 40 to 60 mph, reached landfall in the western United States was 1997 in the Imperial Valley of California.

Southern California, Nevada and western Arizona could be slammed with “unprecedented” amounts of “life-threatening” rainfall along with strong winds as remnants of Hurricane Hilary, on Friday a Category 4 hurricane west of Baja California, hits landfall over the weekend.

“What we’re looking at is the potential for historic rainfall over a widespread area from Saturday through Monday,” said Dan Berc, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas on Friday.

Berc suggests rescheduling plans because “this is going to be a special kind of event that will impact everyone to some degree.”

Las Vegas’ annual rainfall is 4.2 inches at Harry Reid International Airport. This storm could bring one to three inches, with the potential for four inches.

“That’s a lot of rain, and when we see that kind of rain we get a lot of flooding in this area,” said Berc. A flash flood warning has been issued for areas around Las Vegas until Monday afternoon.

“I would expect the real hurricane influence will begin (Saturday) afternoon and evening, and then continue all Sunday and into Monday,” Berc said.

After the storm is done in Las Vegas, it will continue northward to northern Nevada and into Idaho and Montana, said Berc.

The last time a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 40 to 60 mph, reached landfall in the western United States was 1997 in the Imperial Valley of California. Before that, a tropical storm reached Long Beach in 1939, according to Alex Tardy, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego.

High surf, high winds and flooding are the major concerns in San Diego County, said Tardy, who called the impending storm “as serious as it gets” and “extremely rare.”

Tardy suggests people prepare by putting loose objects inside and checking drainage around their dwellings. He said avoid driving on Sunday into Monday morning, since he expects some roads to have plenty of mud and rocks on them, and even be washed out.

“Sunday is not a day to travel,” warned Tardy, “and even Monday morning. If you’re in a flood-prone area, you’re likely to have flooding in this scenario.”

Tardy said it was the first time that he knows of that a “tropical storm watch” has been issued for Southern California by the National Hurricane Center.

“This is really unprecedented rainfall for the deserts. It’s not the monsoon where it’s just pockets of heavy rain, which are bad enough. It’s widespread heavy rain,” warned Tardy.

Some communities, like Seal Beach in LA County, are erecting sand berms on the coast to protect homes. Officials in San Diego County are warning the public to stay away from the ocean and to stay off the roads. A flash flood warning is in effect for many areas of Southern California.

Death Valley, also in California, could see three times its average annual rainfall from just this event.

Pima County provides cautions

As Hurricane Hillary threatens to bring record rainfall to the Western Pima County this weekend Pima County's Public Works and Communications departments would like to share resources to help county residents in the storm's path stay safe and informed.

MyAlerts Flood Alerts Messaging

In order to receive Flood Alerts through MyAlerts requires signing up and providing a location within the inundation area of the watercourse you want alerts for. It can be a home address, work address, school address, etc. Go to the MyAlerts login page now to create an account and start receiving important safety alerts

Precipitation & Streamflow Data

Visit the County's Precipitation & Streamflow Data page to see real-time data on rainfall, stormwater runoff, and other weather conditions that might impact your community.

Flood Prone Areas

Pima County maintains a list of areas in the county that are more prone to flooding, you can find that list on the Road Closures Update page. Just because a street or area is not on the list though does not mean it will not flood, always proceed with caution.

Sandbag availability

Self-fill sandbag stations are available in various locations around Pima County, a list of locations can be found here. In addition to the self-fill locations, a sandbag pick-up station has been established at 1131 N Well Rd, Ajo, AZ 85321. In order to pick up sandbags constituents should call 520-419-5835 beforehand, there is a limit to 10 bags per individual.

The National Weather Service is forecasting an increased chance of thunderstorms in Pima County and increased chances of flash flooding in the Western County. Pima County Department of Transportation and Pima County Regional Flood Control District want to remind citizens to always proceed with caution during a storm and do not enter flooded washes for any reason.

— Pima County

