Low turnout, big spending: Notes on Tucson's 2023 primary election

Turnout in Tucson’s August 1 primary election was a paltry 19 percent citywide, but those numbers climb, at least a bit, if you dig into specific races. Spending per vote, on the other hand, wasn't modest at all.

Roughly 29 percent of Democrats across the city voted in the Democratic primary and, even though there were no competitive races to be decided, 23 percent of Republicans voted in the GOP primary.

Those turnout percentages do not include the 2,507 independent voters who cast Democratic ballots, or the 1,161 independents who cast Republicans ballot across Tucson.

While voting centers are open in all six city wards on Election Day, the city of Tucson mails ballots to all eligible primary voters. Voters who are not registered with any of the political parties that have primary elections — aka "independent voters" — are also eligible to vote but must request a ballot for a specific party primary from the City Clerk’s Office.

Overall, 4,123 independents took advantage of that option, making up roughly 7 percent of the 55,616 voters who cast ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

In this year’s competitive races, turnout numbers were close to the citywide average in Ward 1 on the West Side but were significantly higher in Ward 2 on the East Side.

In Ward 1, where Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz captured 63 percent of the vote over challenger Miguel Ortega, 30 percent of Democratic voters turned out. (That number excludes the 403 independents who cast ballots in the race.)

The 7,629 voters who cast ballots in Ward 1 showed a dip from the 8,558 voters who cast ballots in the 2019 primary, which included a four-way race for the Ward 1 seat and a competitive mayoral primary.

In Ward 2, where Councilmember Paul Cunningham won 77 percent of the vote over challenger Lisa Nutt, 38 percent of Democratic voters turned out. (That number excludes the 681 independents who cast ballots in the Democratic primary.)

A total of 8,741 voters cast ballots in the race, a slight increase over the 8,355 who voted in 2019, when Cunningham faced no opposition but Democrat Regina Romero was locked in a competitive race for the mayor nomination.

A Tucson Sentinel analysis showed the incumbents won every precinct in their wards.

Santa Cruz's closest race was in Precinct 153, on the city's far South Side. Santa Cruz won that ward by a margin of 6 percentage points. Outside of that precinct, Santa Cruz won across the ward by double-digit margins.

In the Democratic showdown in Precinct 18, where both Santa Cruz and Ortega live, Santa Cruz won 286 votes to Ortega's 148, defeating him by a margin of nearly 32 percentage points.

In the area of 36th Street and La Cholla Boulevard, Ortega's attacks on Santa Cruz's support for a controversial development that created greater density while setting aside open space did not resonate with the majority of voters in the two precincts that surround the area. In Precinct 144, Santa Cruz won 325 votes to Ortega's 231, defeating him by 17 percentage points. In Precinct 20, Santa Cruz won 243 votes to Ortega's 152, a margin of 23 percentage points.

Ortega blamed his loss on being dramatically outspent by Santa Cruz.

"Big money really drove the results," he told the Sentinel.

The Ward 1 primary saw a record amount of spending in a City Council primary. While final spending reports won't be available until October, Santa Cruz reported spending $93,214 on campaigning through Aug. 7.

On top of that, three outside groups — the nonprofits Mijente, Arizona Families Working Party and Rural Action Arizona — spent nearly $80,000 on behalf of the Santa Cruz campaign.

In addition, the nonprofit group Living United for Change in Arizona reported spending more than $75,000 on behalf of Mayor Regina Romero's reelection campaign, but LUCHA representatives said the organization's campaign effort included campaigning on behalf of Santa Cruz in the form of door-to-door canvassing, mailers, ads and phone banking.

"One of our biggest focuses was in Ward 1," said LUCHA Communications Director Cesar Fierros. "It gave us the opportunity to talk to voters about both candidates simultaneously."

Discounting the money spent by LUCHA (and keeping in mind that campaign totals are not complete), the money spent by Santa Cruz and the campaign's allies totaled more than $173,000. That comes out to more than $36.17 for each of her 4,789 votes in the ward.

Ortega's spending was more difficult to track. As of Thursday, Aug. 17, Ortega had not filed a report due on July 21, saying he lacked the resources to account for his campaign spending. Earlier, he reported spending $10,893 through June 30.

His campaign to unseat Santa Cruz had the support of the Arizona Prosperity Alliance, a nonprofit that filed a report showing it spent $11,490 in Ward 1.

Based on that incomplete total of $22,383, Ortega and his campaign allies spent $7.95 for each of his 2,812 votes.

Santa Cruz rejected Ortega's suggestion that money was the reason she won, pointing out that in Ward 2, the Arizona Multihousing Association and the National Association of Realtors spent more than $87,000 on behalf of challenger Nutt, who lost by 44 percentage points to Cunningham.

"All that money that was spent on Lisa's campaign did not bear fruit in any meaningful way," Santa Cruz said. "(Independent campaigns) can help amplify a message, but if the campaign itself doesn't have a connection or a history of work on the ground, it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be successful."

Santa Cruz credited the campaign's support to the work they have done in their first term.

"I think excuses for the deficiencies of Miguel's campaign are not my responsibility," Santa Cruz said. "My campaign demonstrated the level of support for the work that we've done in our first term in office and the independent expenditures that were funded by movement organizations and labor highlighted the fact that my record is recognized as advancing the interests of working families, as well as racial and gender equality and climate justice. At the end of the day, most importantly, it was the voters of Ward 1 who decided they were well represented and wanted to continue to see what we can accomplish in another term in office."

In Ward 2, Nutt reported spending $12,800 through July 15 and outside campaigns funded by the Arizona Multihousing Association (a lobbying group for apartment landlords) and the National Association of Realtors reported spending at least $87,281 through Election Day, for a combined campaign effort of just over $100,000. That comes out to the most expensive votes of the primary at $49.37 for each of Nutt's 2,027 votes.

Cunningham spent $71,442 through Aug. 7, which comes out to roughly $10.61 for each of his 6,728 votes.

Excluding a precinct where the sole voter supported him, Cunningham's biggest win, at 71 percentage points, was in Precinct 131, which includes residents on the city's eastern boundary near Houghton Road and Broadway. His closest call was a margin of 38 percentage points in Precinct 119, which includes neighborhoods around Kolb Road and 22nd St.