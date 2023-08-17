Pima County jail commission to redo meeting online after protest scuttled previous event

After last week's meeting was derailed by raucous protests, the committee tasked with evaluating whether Pima County should build a new jail said they will reconvene Monday. However, the next meeting will not be in person, but will instead be held online.

The Pima County Adult Detention Center Blue Ribbon Commission rescheduled last week's meeting for Monday at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will be held virtually on the service Webex. Last week's meeting was the first time the commission was set to hold a public comment period, and county officials said the next meeting will include a 75-minute period for area residents to make their views known.

Since March, the appointed panel has reviewed the jail to "determine the need and feasibility" of either improvements to the 40-year-old facility or the construction of a new 3,100-bed facility — which would cost an estimated $400 million.

On Aug. 10, the commission attempted to hold their sixth meeting, however minutes after it began, the meeting derailed after protesters led by a brass band piled into the meeting room. Two commissioners confronted members of the noisy crowd — including commission member Chris Sheafe, who engaged in a shoving match with a member of the group No Jail Deaths — and committee chair Danny Sharp adjourned the meeting.

As Sheafe attempted to leave, one of the protesters stopped him and said Sheafe should stay in the room to "listen to the community." The man refused to clear the way, and Sheafe repeatedly pushed him, forcing him into another member of the group and splashing a cup of hot coffee across his forehead.

No Jail Deaths members called the confrontation an assault, and said Sheafe—Rio Nuevo's treasurer—had "quickly escalated to violence" by shoving the man.

Fury over the jail has escalated over the last year.

Since 2017, 56 people have died while in custody at the Pima County jail including 12 who died in 2022. In 2023, an additional seven people have died in custody, suffering from fatal medical conditions, acute intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and at least one suicide. The cause of death for two people, who died in June and July, have yet to be released.

The rising number of deaths in 2022 prompted Sheriff Chris Nanos to say his facility is in a "full-blown crisis" and at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing. In a Dec. 5 memo to the Board of Supervisors, Nanos warned the jail had reached 92 percent of its operational capacity while the number of corrections officers decreased 30 percent in 2022.

That same month, Nanos asked for help to build a new jail, and the county supervisors created the Blue Ribbon Commission after Nanos "ardently requested" their help to pass a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of a new Adult Detention Complex. The facility was built in 1984, and has "critical infrastructure and capacity issues," county officials said, adding over the last four decades, there have been changes in legislation, technologies, inmate populations affecting the jail, and "needs are significant."

Nanos' request to build a new jail would require the county to secure nearly $400 million to build a new 3,100-bed facility. This measure has run into serious opposition from No Jail Deaths and community members.

The 10-member commission is tasked with making a recommendation about the jail. However, this will be part what he called a "more expansive discussion about what type of services should be provided with any new facility, and if it gets created or not," said Pima County spokesman Mark Evans during an interview with Tucson Sentinel last week.

The committee will evaluate whether the county should build a new jail and consider other options, including renovations or additions, Evans said. "We're not there yet," he said, adding Pima County has been a "national leader in criminal justice reform."

When asked about deaths at the jail, he referred questions to Nanos, but said deaths at the jail are "of great concern to the Board of Supervisors. We don't want to see anybody die in jail."

Before the meeting began, members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference outside of the Historic Pima County Courthouse, criticizing the commission and demanding the county shift resources away from a new jail toward community efforts.

Mia Burcham, an organizer with the group, criticized the commission's purview, and a claims from committee members that deaths at the jail were "outside the scope" of the group's analysis.

"We're here because no serious conversation about this jail can proceed without talking about these things first," Burcham said. "The answer is not an increase in carceral spaces or an increase to a sheriff who can't manage a facility he currently has without running into a deficit. The answer is to remove people from the jail."

"I'm just blown away they want to spend all this money on building a new jail when they can't even control what's happening right now," said Rosanne Inzunza. Her son Sylvestre died at the Pima County jail in February 2022. "Why can't they use the money for more staff or better health care?"

She said her son overdosed twice at the jail. The first time he was taken to the hospital and given Narcan—an medicine that counteracts the effects of fentanyl—and he returned to the jail only to overdose again. The second overdose killed him, and he was found dead from acute fentanyl intoxication on the floor of his cell, according to an autopsy performed by the Pima County Medical Examiner.

"Sheriff Nanos said its because he doesn't have enough staff, and they can't do walks like they're supposed to because they're so understaffed, but they want to build a new jail?," she said.

As their press conference came to close, the crowd then walked into the Turquoise Conference Room on the bottom floor of the courthouse in Downtown Tucson. They were accompanied by members of the Backup Brass Band, who played a small tuba, a melodica, a saxophone and a bass drum.

The crowd filled the chairs reserved for members of the public, and after a few minutes of chanting and music, commission members decided to abandon the meeting.

Members of No Jail Deaths decided to stay in the meeting room and held an impromptu session about the jail for nearly three hours, later ordering pizza.

For Monday's meeting, members of the public will be able to watch the meeting through Webex, the county said. Those who want to speak during the public comment period must register with the county either by calling 520-724-8801, or emailing county staff.

Comments may also be submitted via the county's website, emailed to the commission, or mailed to Blue Ribbon Commission at 115 N. Church Ave., Suite 231, Tucson, AZ, 85701.

County officials said the commission should finish their work and issue recommendations to Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher in September.