Forest Service moves to 'thin' 775 acres on Mt. Lemmon to reduce wildfire threat

In an effort to mitigate future forest fires on Mt. Lemmon, crews with the U.S. Forest Service will cut down and pile small trees on 775 acres beginning in September, officials announced Wednesday.

The work will begin on Sept. 1 when crews will use chainsaws to cut down "smaller diameter trees" on several sites along Catalina Highway, said Starr Farrell, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service. Crews will work on sites including Willow Canyon, Upper and Lower Soldier camp, Mint Springs Trailhead, Ski Valley, and the Mt. Lemmon Observatory, Farrell said in a statement Wednesday.

"Thinning is a tool used to reduce heavy flammable fuel loading around property, physical improvements, and infrastructure," she said. After cutting down trees, crews will pile the logs where they will cure and these pile will be burned over the next one or two years, Farrell said.

"Once the piles are burned, the potential for catastrophic wildfire is reduced in the thinned area, slowing the progress of fire, reducing its intensity, and allowing easier fire suppression by firefighters," she said.

In 2020, a lightning strike ignited the Bighorn Fire, which chewed through nearly 120,000 acres on Mt. Lemmon over 48 days until fire crews, aided by monsoon storms were able knock down the fire.

This year, a few small fires have ignited on the Santa Catalinas. This includes the Molino 2 fire, which burned 115 acres and was started by a man firing incendiary shotgun rounds at rocks near Molino Basin in April.

On Sunday morning, officials discovered a wildfire burning near the Rincon Mountains in Saguaro National Park. Dubbed the Spud Fire, the small fire is settled in a deep rocky drainage and was about one-tenth of an acre, officials said. A helicopter crew was sent to observe the fire, though fire officials said Sunday, they expected not to take action because of "incoming precipitation and increased humidity."

"Due to the size, location and nature of this fire, the park will move forward with frequent monitoring. The expected rain over the next two days will hopefully add the necessary precipitation to put this naturally occurring fire out," said Leah McGinnis, the superintendent of Saguaro National Park.