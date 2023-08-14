Southern Az teens sentenced to prison for trying to smuggle AK-47 rifles into Mexico

Two Southern Arizona teens will each serve at least a year in prison for attempting to smuggle four AK-47-style rifles strapped to their torsos through the Dennis DeConcini border crossing in Nogales, Ariz. last summer.

Manuel De Jesus Guzman, 19, a resident of Rio Rico, Ariz., was sentenced to 18 months in prison in mid-June by U.S. District Court Judge James A. Soto in Tucson.

Weeks later, on July 26, Soto sentenced Guzman's partner — 19-year-old Joshua Francisco Mendez from Tucson — to 12 months and one day. Both men will be on probation for three years, Soto ruled.

Guzman and Mendez each pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the United States as part of an agreement signed in April, according to court records. The firearms Guzman and Mendez intended to take across the border are "prohibited from being exported from the United States into Mexico without a valid license," federal officials wrote, adding neither Guzman nor Mendez had the lawful authority to export the firearms into Mexico.

Tucson Sentinel reported on their arrest last June based on a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On the morning of June 7, 2022 the two men — both 18 at the time — walked through the DeConcini port heading to Mexico, but were stopped by members of the Nogales Contraband Enforcement Team, said Hugo Nunez, a CBP spokesman in a statement last year.

CBP officials found the men were carrying two Romarm WASR-10 rifles, a Century Arms VSKA rifle, and one Century Arms BFT rifle. All four rifles are patterned on the Russian AK-47 rifle popular among cartels operating throughout Mexico, and known as the "cuerno de chivo" or goat horn for its distinctive curved magazine.

CBP released photos of their attempt, which shows one man carrying three AK-47-style rifles taped around his stomach, with the barrels in his jeans. Along with the hidden three rifles, the man also had a toy AK-47 clipped to a belt loop. The second man had a single AK-47 strapped to his stomach with tape.

Michael Humphries, the director of the Nogales port, announced the seizure on Twitter, and praised his officers.

"Excellent job," he wrote, "for your vigilance and protecting both sides of the border."

Officers with CBP's Office of Field Operations, the agency in charge of the nation's ports of entry, including border crossings and airports, regularly find guns and ammunition during outgoing inspections.This includes not only pistols and AK-47-style rifles, but also weapons like a .30-caliber machine gun along with a tripod and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition intercepted last summer.

Mexican government sues over straw purchases

In August 2021, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit in federal court against U.S. gun manufacturers, as well a Boston-area wholesaler, arguing that the companies are responsible for a "deadly flood" of weapons that invariably "wreak havoc in Mexican society."

Weapons made by U.S. companies move through "operación hormiga," or an "ant operation," according to the lawsuit, which complained people purchase small numbers of firearms through straw purchases in gun store — including stores in Tucson and Phoenix — and smuggle the weapons into Mexico.

In the complaint, Mexican officials said gun makers earn nearly $170 million in annual sales by illegally selling their weapons to corrupt dealers in the U.S. Further, the Mexican government argued Colt Manufacturing tailors three .38 caliber pistols for the Mexican market, including the "Emiliano Zapata 1911" which includes the phrase "It is better to die standing than live on your knees" often attributed to the eponymous Mexican revolutionary.

As the Mexican government noted, a Colt .38-caliber pistol was used to murder the well-known investigative journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea in 2017.

A federal court rejected the lawsuit, however Mexican officials appealed.

Meanwhile, backed by Tucson law firm, Mexican officials launched a second lawsuit focused on Arizona gun dealers in October 2022.

In the suit, lawyers from the firm DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy argued Diamondback Shooting Sports, SnG Tactical, Ammo AZ, Sprague's Sports, and The Hub all "systematically participate in trafficking military-style weapons and ammunition to drug cartels in Mexico by supplying gun traffickers."

"Defendants know or should know that their reckless and unlawful business practices – including straw sales, and bulk and repeat sales of military-style weapons – supply dangerous criminals in Mexico and the U.S.," the law firm argued.

Lawyers representing the gun stores pushed the court to dismiss the case and a hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Federal officials did not outline where Guzman or Mendez purchased their firearms, and some court documents — including a full indictment filed against the men — remain sealed.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, a part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with officials from ICE's parent agency the Department of Homeland Security, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bolling and Micah Schmit, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.