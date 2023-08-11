Advocates accuse U.S. border officials of relying on 'old habits' to block asylum seekers

Immigration advocates have challenged the Biden administration's use of CBP One — a cellphone application to create appointments for asylum seekers — arguing the border-wide policy violates federal law by sending people back to dangerous circumstances in Mexico.

A coalition of legal rights organizations are represented by a major legal firm in the lawsuit.

In the 66-page suit filed on July 27, lawyers for Mayer Brown, LLP argued U.S. Customs and Border Protection regularly sends asylum seekers back to Mexico if they haven't been able to make an appointment under CBP One, and said the Biden administration's move was just "the latest manifestation of the government’s multi-year effort to block asylum access for asylum seekers in the process of arriving at the southern border."

On Friday, advocates pushed for a federal court to halt the practice of "turn-backs," and require CBP officials to process asylum claims at border crossings along the Southwestern border.

During the Trump administration, CBP officials began refusing to accept asylum seekers at U.S. ports of entry, and this continued as the administration fought to stymie asylum along the border, first with the notorious and flawed Migrant Protection Protocols—better known as "Remain in Mexico"—and later with the use of Title 42—a public health order ostensibly supported by the CDC allowed border officials to deny entry to non-citizens if they traveled through a country with COVID-19 cases.

After campaigning on gentler processes along the border, the Biden administration shuttered MPP immediately and sought to wind down Title 42 after announcing the COVID-19 pandemic had ended. However, facing significant increases of vulnerable migrants along the border, the Biden administration announced it would rely on CBP One as Title 42 ended.

"Old habits are hard to break, even when those habits violate the law. After years of illegally metering asylum seekers, and despite a professed policy of not turning back arriving non-citizens at (border crossings) the government has returned to its old ways," attorneys wrote. CBP officials are required to "inspect and process all asylum seekers" regardless of whether they have a CBP One appointment," however, since May 12 the agency has relied on appointments made through cellphone app.

App a 'key component' to policy

While CBP One was introduced in 2018 as a single "portal" for a variety of services from the agency, the agency began using the application during the wind-down of Remain In Mexico. By May 2023, the agency made the cellphone application a "key component" of efforts by Homeland Security officials to "incentivize migrants to use lawful processes and disincentivize attempts at irregular or unlawful entry to the United States."

CBP One was part of handful of new policies intended to blunt the rising influx of migrants, including thousands seeking protection, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. As part of this, the Biden administration announced a new rule, often referred as a "transit ban" making it difficult for most people to seek asylum if they crossed through multiple countries before coming to the U.S. The new rule was blocked by a federal court, however, the Biden administration appealed and the rule remains in effect as the case winds through the appellate courts.

"Because the app provides a direct system to request appointments, it reduces the potential for smugglers or others to exploit migrants," CBP said in June.

"From May 12 through June 23, more than 49,000 non-citizens have presented at Southwest border ports of entry through scheduled CBP One appointments for inspection under Title 8 and determination of admissibility on a case-by-case basis," CBP officials said on June 30. Officials said "unlawful entries between ports of entry" declined 64 percent, adding the application "provides meaningful access to non-citizens seeking to present at a port of entry, consistent with the law."

"Appointments can be made from Central Mexico, which means migrants do not have to go to Northern Mexico until they have a confirmed appointment," officials said. CBP announced they would expand the number of appointments from 1,250 per day to 1,450 per day across eight border crossings, including Nogales, Ariz.

Advocates complained the application is buggy and requires a "relatively new smartphone, a reliable internet connection, and electricity."

"Even in the best of circumstances, CBP One is notoriously glitchy, and its discriminatory facial recognition technology has prevented many darker-skinned and Black migrants from obtaining an appointment," advocates argued. "Some asylum seekers have spent months desperately trying to secure an elusive CBP One appointment, which can only be scheduled while the user is physically present in parts of Mexico notorious for high levels of violence against migrants."

Further, asylum seekers must be literate in one of a handful of languages to navigate the application to get their appointment. Without an appointment, asylum seekers are likely to be turned back despite exigent circumstances, the very circumstances asylum law was designed for.

As the groups said, the use of CBP One "unlawfully" turns asylum seekers away, leaving them "stranded in encampments and shelters in Mexican border cities that are so violent the State Department limits employee travel in these regions." The policy "contravenes statutory, constitutional, and international law" as well as "binding agency guidance" for CBP.

The suit, launched on behalf of the San Diego-based Al Otro Lado, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and nine individuals was filed in federal court in California.

The groups argued turn-backs were already ruled illegal by a federal court as part of a 2017 lawsuit when federal officials coordinated with Mexican officials to implement "metering" or a waitlist system, "requiring asylum seekers to wait indefinitely in Mexico based on a demonstrably false pretext that CBP 'lacked capacity' to inspect and process them."

"After extensive discovery and briefing, this court issued a declaratory judgment finding that this version of the turnback policy violated the government’s mandatory duties to inspect and process asylum seekers under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

Cartel members track down fleeing family

In one case, a women identified as Isabel Doe said she begged CBP officers to let her family through the gates at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana after her husband was shot in the arm during an incident in April. The family had fled from cartel members in Jalisco the previous fall, when the man refused to help them as a local official.

"We showed CBP officers my husband’s bleeding wound and explained the immediate danger we were in," said Isabel in a court filing Friday. However, the officers rebuffed the family, telling them since they didn't have an appointment, they couldn't enter the U.S.

She was able to schedule an appointment with CBP in July, however, the appointment didn't include her husband. Meanwhile, on May 1, the family tried to flee to Canada via the Tijuana airport, however, two men in a car rammed their vehicle and shot her husband. He died in front of her 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, she said.

As the American Immigration Council put it, the declarations from the largely Mexican migrants "shed light on an arbitrary practice that is often opaque to the public. They make the case that every day CBP keeps turning people back puts them at risk of irreparable harm. Accordingly, the asylum seekers represented by the [AIC] are asking for a preliminary injunction to halt the turn-backs of asylum seekers without appointments."

As the AIC noted, the Biden administration also sought an "asylum transit ban"—a regulation that drastically restricts asylum claims by migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border if they passed through other countries on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border and did not request asylum in those countries.

The new transit ban represented a major pivot for President Joe Biden, who sharply criticized the Trump administration for attempting a similar, though significantly stricter, move in 2019. That ban was "rightfully struck this rule down in 2020 because it gave the executive branch powers to truncate asylum and send migrants back to third countries that were clearly not foreseen" in federal law, said the Washington Office on Latin America. "Though the Biden administration’s 'rebuttable presumption' is not as sweeping as the Trump-era rule, it still arrogates powers to the executive that the statute does not grant."

The AIC noted the ban "creates a much harder and more limited asylum process for most non-Mexican asylum seekers who don’t use CBP One," adding by turning back Mexicans trying to flee to the U.S., CBP officers "risk sending them back to persecution and harm – like Isabel Doe’s husband – in a particularly egregious violation" of international law. "The lawsuit alleges that Mexican officials continue to help the U.S. government prevent asylum seekers from setting foot on U.S. soil, including physically removing people at CBP agents’ request," the AIC said.

'They lack the will to do what the law requires'

"I find it difficult to explain to asylum seekers and our staff, many of whom have been impacted by illegal U.S. border policies themselves, how despite the fact that a federal court ruled almost two years ago that turning asylum seekers away from U.S. ports of entry is illegal, we must re-litigate this issue today," said Nicole Elizabeth Ramos, the director of Al Otro Lado’s Border Rights Project.

Ramos noted a federal watchdog found in 2020 the agency engaged in "metering" by intentionally blocking asylum seekers from coming to border crossings under the Trump administration.

In October 2020, the Office of Inspector General found CBP "stopped processing virtually all" people not authorized to enter the U.S., including asylum seekers at seven border crossings. Agents instead redirected people to other ports, which ran against the agency's "longstanding practice to process all aliens at a 'Class A” port of entry or reclassify the port of entry." However, while the agency regularly encouraged people to go to ports, "at the same time, DHS and CBP directed ports to assign staff away from processing undocumented aliens, including asylum seekers, to other duties at the ports."

"Moreover, although asylum seekers legally must be processed once physically within the United States, we found CBP staff turned away asylum seekers at four ports after they had already entered the United States," the OIG said. The agency also regularly told asylum seekers it lacked the capacity to process them "regardless of actual capacity and capability at the time," the OIG said.

"As confirmed by an oversight report, Customs and Border Protection has the capacity to process asylum seekers who are arriving at ports of entry - what they lack is the will to do what the law requires of them," Ramos said. "So here we are today, arguing the same point we have argued for years, that access to the asylum process at U.S. ports of entry is a fundamental right. Only today we are more tired, and even more saddened, thinking about the many human beings who have lost their lives, turned away by a government that they hoped would protect them."

Nicole Phillips, the legal director for Haitian Bridge Alliance, said the agency's policies regularly stand Black asylum seekers in "unbearable conditions for many months with no hope as a result of the CBP One turn-back policy."

"Black asylum seekers stand out at the border because of their skin tone and racial identity, and are often un-housed and stranded in areas where they can become targets of discrimination and violence," Phillips said. "Our staff has had to bury many Haitian asylum seekers who have been killed or died of medical neglect on the Mexican side of the border while waiting to enter the United States."

"The law is clear that the United States cannot block people from seeking asylum at the border, yet that is what the U.S. government has been doing for years with the Haiti Deterrence Policy, Metering, the Migrant Protection Protocols, Title 42, and now the Turnback Policy," Phillips said.

Similarly, Melissa Crow, the director of Litigation at the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, said courts have already ruled such turnbacks are illegal and said the new policy under the structure of CBP One presents "the same fundamental problems."

"Asylum exists to protect people fleeing imminent threats to their lives, who cannot safely wait in Mexico to request protection," Crow said. "By gatekeeping asylum behind an inaccessible smartphone app, the turn-back policy violates our laws, makes a mockery of our asylum system, and leaves the most marginalized refugees behind."