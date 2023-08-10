TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
'Blue Ribbon Commission' Pima jail meeting scuttled by brass band, protesters
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

'Blue Ribbon Commission' Pima jail meeting scuttled by brass band, protesters

Scuffle as meeting ends after room taken over with music & chants

Paul Ingram
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Chris Sheafe, part of the county's Blue Ribbon Commission, confronts a member of the group No Jail Deaths. Sheafe forcibly pushed his way past the crowd, spilling coffee—an act the group called an 'assault.'
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comChris Sheafe, part of the county's Blue Ribbon Commission, confronts a member of the group No Jail Deaths. Sheafe forcibly pushed his way past the crowd, spilling coffee—an act the group called an 'assault.'
  • Ary LaVizzo uses his sandals to bang on the carpet, part of a noisy takeover of Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission on Thursday morning.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comAry LaVizzo uses his sandals to bang on the carpet, part of a noisy takeover of Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission on Thursday morning.
  • Rosanne Inzunza holds back tears as she speak to a crowd during a press conference held at the Historic Pima County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Her son, Sylvestre Inzunza, died in the jail in 2022.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comRosanne Inzunza holds back tears as she speak to a crowd during a press conference held at the Historic Pima County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Her son, Sylvestre Inzunza, died in the jail in 2022.
  • Members of the group No Jail Deaths follow members of the county's Blue Ribbon Commission after its members left the conference room after the meeting was quickly adjourned.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comMembers of the group No Jail Deaths follow members of the county's Blue Ribbon Commission after its members left the conference room after the meeting was quickly adjourned.
  • County officials speak with Tucson police officers outside the Pima County Courthouse.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comCounty officials speak with Tucson police officers outside the Pima County Courthouse.
  • Members of a brass band, including a saxaphone, tuba, melodica and a drum played music as a group overtook Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission on Thursday morning.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comMembers of a brass band, including a saxaphone, tuba, melodica and a drum played music as a group overtook Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission on Thursday morning.
  • No Jail Deaths members held signs during a press conference before the county's Blue Ribbon Commission held its sixth meeting to discuss constructing a new jail.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comNo Jail Deaths members held signs during a press conference before the county's Blue Ribbon Commission held its sixth meeting to discuss constructing a new jail.
  • A pastor stands in the meeting room after Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission left.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comA pastor stands in the meeting room after Pima County's Blue Ribbon Commission left.
  • Members of No Jail Deaths inside the Turquoise conference room after the Blue Ribbon Commission adjourned the meeting.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comMembers of No Jail Deaths inside the Turquoise conference room after the Blue Ribbon Commission adjourned the meeting.
  • Members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference before the Blue Ribbon Commission was slated to begin.
    Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.comMembers of No Jail Deaths held a press conference before the Blue Ribbon Commission was slated to begin.

A committee tasked with evaluating whether Pima County should build a new jail halted their meeting Thursday morning after a few dozen people, led by a small brass band and a drummer, took over the room and began chanting and cheering.

Since March, the Pima County Adult Detention Center Blue Ribbon Commission has reviewed the jail to "determine the need and feasibility" of either improvements to the 40-year-old facility or the construction of a new jail. On Thursday, the commission held their sixth meeting, the first to include time set for public input.

However, four minutes after the 9:30 a.m. meeting began, two of the commissioners confronted members of the noisy crowd — including commission member Chris Sheafe, who engaged in a shoving match with a member of the group No Jail Deaths — and committee chair Danny Sharp decided to adjourn the meeting.

Before the meeting began, members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference outside of the Historic Pima County Courthouse, criticizing the commission and demanding the county shift resources away from a new jail toward community efforts. As their press conference came to close, the crowd then walked into the Turquoise Conference Room on the bottom floor of the courthouse in Downtown Tucson. They were accompanied by members of the Backup Brass Band, who played a small tuba, a melodica, a saxophone and a bass drum.

The crowd filled the chairs reserved for members of the public, and after a few minutes of chanting and music, commission members decided to abandon the meeting.

As Sheafe attempted to leave, one of the protesters stopped him and said Sheafe should stay in the room to "listen to the community." The man refused to clear the way, and Sheafe repeatedly pushed him, forcing him into another member of the group and splashing a cup of hot coffee across his forehead.

No Jail Deaths members called the confrontation an assault, and said Sheafe—Rio Nuevo's treasurer—had "quickly escalated to violence" by shoving the man.

“It’s no surprise that this commission full of cops would see violence as a solution to any problem that emerges,"said a man named Ryan in a statement from the group. "Anyone who has been around cops knows that all they know is violence."

The Tucson Sentinel asked Ryan for his last name after the confrontation, but he refused to give it. 

In a statement, Sharp said he decided to adjourn the meeting after it "became clear" the "noise and disruption was not going to die down."

He said the meeting would have included a public comment period so the commission could "hear from the public about areas of concern the commission should consider," however he said that before the meetingcounty staff told him members of No Jail Deaths "were making statements about disrupting the meeting."

"I was prepared for the potential of disruption of some kind, but not for the way that it occurred," Sharp said. "As the loud music and chanting continued, I was looking for some indication that the group would settle down and allow the meeting to continue, but it became clear to me that the noise and disruption was not going to die down."

He said he instead ended the meeting, and wanted to "gather the commissioners together away from the protest and discuss whether to attempt to continue the meeting or whether to try to schedule it for some other time." 

However, before that could happen "items were thrown from the crowd at commissioners and there was an altercation involving a commission member. I became concerned for the safety of the commissioners and the members of the public and didn’t want the situation to escalate further, therefore I believed it was best for all to send the commissioners home and seek another day to complete the commission’s important work."

As Sheafe attempted to leave, someone in the crowd tossed a granola bar across the room.

Stephanie Madero-Piña, who lost her husband and nephew at the jail, yelled to the retreating members, "These are my family members that you’re walking away from."

Madero-Piña later told Sentinel she she wished she could have told the commission members they should use the sales tax and the bill of as much as $400 million for a new jail  to fund community efforts to help people who are homeless, and need care and help.

"Have they even thought about decrease the jail population? You could give more services to them and keep people out of jail. You kill two birds with one stone, but instead the money will be used for a jail," she said. "We need to the money to be spent for the community's benefit, not just for them on the commission."

She said she began working with No Jail Deaths after her husband died to stop "from being bitter."

"You just stay at home being bitter about things, or you can get out there and do something. We can do something to change things," she said.

'The answer is to remove people from the jail' 

Before the meeting began, members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference in the plaza of the courthouse, sharply criticizing the county jail and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

Mia Burcham, an organizer with the group, criticized the commission's purview, and a claims from committee members that deaths at the jail were "outside the scope" of the group's analysis. 

"We're here because no serious conversation about this jail can proceed without talking about these things first," Burcham said. "The answer is not an increase in carceral spaces or an increase to a sheriff who can't manage a facility he currently has without running into a deficit. The answer is to remove people from the jail."

Since 2017, 56 people have died while in custody at the Pima County jail including 12 who died during a streak of fatal incidents at the jail in 2022. In 2023, seven people have died in custody, suffering from fatal medical conditions, acute intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and at least one suicide. The cause of death for two people, who died in June and July, have yet to be released.

The rising number of deaths in 2022 prompted Sheriff Chris Nanos to say his facility is in a "full-blown crisis" and at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing. In a Dec. 5 memo to the Board of Supervisors, Nanos warned the jail had reached 92 percent of its operational capacity while the number of corrections officers decreased 30 percent in 2022.

That same month, Nanos asked for help to build a new jail, and the county supervisors created the Blue Ribbon Commission after Nanos "ardently requested" their help to pass a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of a new Adult Detention Complex. The facility was built in 1984, and has "critical infrastructure and capacity issues," county officials said, adding over the last four decades, there have been changes in legislation, technologies, inmate populations affecting the jail, and "needs are significant."

Nanos' request to build a new jail would require the county to secure nearly $400 million to build a new 3,100-bed facility. This measure has run into serious opposition from No  Jail Deaths and community members.

"I'm just blown away they want to spend all this money on building a new jail when they can't even control what's happening right now," said Rosanne Inzunza. Her son Sylvestre died at the Pima County jail in February 2022. "Why can't they use the money for more staff or better health care?"

She said her son overdosed twice at the jail. The first time he was taken to the hospital and given Narcan—an medicine that counteracts the effects of fentayl—and he returned to the jail only to overdose again. The second overdose killed him, and he was found dead from acute fentanyl intoxication on the floor of his cell, according to an autopsy performed by the Pima County Medical Examiner. 

"Sheriff Nanos said its because he doesn't have enough staff, and they can't do walks like they're supposed to because they're so understaffed, but they want to build a new jail?," she said.

"My son was 18, a loving good kid and kind. And, unfortunately he got addicted to pills, and instead of helping him they just left him in there," she said. In May, her daughter Mariah Inzunza filed a federal lawsuit against Nanos, multiple corrections officers, and the county's health care contractor NaphCare over her brother's death.

'We don't want to see anybody die in jail' 

County spokesman Mark Evans was the first person slated to speak to the commission, and said as he started to speak the band came in and "with no signs of stopping" the chair of the commission decided to halt the meeting.

Evans said after Nanos asked for a new facility, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher created the commission to review "whether that's necessary, and if it is, what size and what scope. Or is there some other option—can the current jail be renovated? Or there's an annex, or an addition built?"

The commission, Evan said would make a recommendation. However this would be part of what he called a "more expansive discussion about what type of services should be provided with any new facility, and if it gets created or not."

"We're not there yet," Evans said. He said Pima County has been a "national leader in criminal justice reform." 

When asked about deaths at the jail, he referred questions to Nanos, but said deaths at the jail are "of great concern to the Board of Supervisors. We don't want to see anybody die in jail."

It remains unclear if the committee will resume Thursday's meeting, however the commission is slated to discuss the jail again in September.

The group said after the commissioners "fled," they launched their own "People's Commission" in the conference room. Community members "shared their stories of surviving police violence and the terror of prisons and jails, and remembered those they’d lost to state violence."

"The People’s Commission met and we decided we don’t need a new jail," said Caitlin Beckett, one of the group's organizers. "We decided to decarcerate Pima County and invest in real solutions to our problems. I hope Pima County leaders are ready to enact our decisions."

"We’ve been raising the alarm on the deaths for years. We know the answer is not to build a bigger jail. We want better for our county," said Liz Casey, a fellow organizer in a statement.

Members of the group stayed in the room for around three hours, and had four pies delivered from Brooklyn Pizza before leaving around 12:30 p.m. After they left, county staff quietly cleaned up the boxes and rearranged the chairs in the room.

Correction, 8/11: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect spelling of Rosanne Inzunza’s first name.


Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, crime & safety, family/life, local, arizona,

Read more about

chris nanos, jan lesher, liz casey, mark evans, no jail deaths, pcsd, pima county, pima county jail, rosanne inzunza, sylvestre inzunza

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by Paul Ingram

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook
follow us on twitter

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder