'Blue Ribbon Commission' Pima jail meeting scuttled by brass band, protesters

A committee tasked with evaluating whether Pima County should build a new jail halted their meeting Thursday morning after a few dozen people, led by a small brass band and a drummer, took over the room and began chanting and cheering.

Since March, the Pima County Adult Detention Center Blue Ribbon Commission has reviewed the jail to "determine the need and feasibility" of either improvements to the 40-year-old facility or the construction of a new jail. On Thursday, the commission held their sixth meeting, the first to include time set for public input.

However, four minutes after the 9:30 a.m. meeting began, two of the commissioners confronted members of the noisy crowd — including commission member Chris Sheafe, who engaged in a shoving match with a member of the group No Jail Deaths — and committee chair Danny Sharp decided to adjourn the meeting.

Before the meeting began, members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference outside of the Historic Pima County Courthouse, criticizing the commission and demanding the county shift resources away from a new jail toward community efforts. As their press conference came to close, the crowd then walked into the Turquoise Conference Room on the bottom floor of the courthouse in Downtown Tucson. They were accompanied by members of the Backup Brass Band, who played a small tuba, a melodica, a saxophone and a bass drum.

The crowd filled the chairs reserved for members of the public, and after a few minutes of chanting and music, commission members decided to abandon the meeting.

As Sheafe attempted to leave, one of the protesters stopped him and said Sheafe should stay in the room to "listen to the community." The man refused to clear the way, and Sheafe repeatedly pushed him, forcing him into another member of the group and splashing a cup of hot coffee across his forehead.

No Jail Deaths members called the confrontation an assault, and said Sheafe—Rio Nuevo's treasurer—had "quickly escalated to violence" by shoving the man.

“It’s no surprise that this commission full of cops would see violence as a solution to any problem that emerges,"said a man named Ryan in a statement from the group. "Anyone who has been around cops knows that all they know is violence."

The Tucson Sentinel asked Ryan for his last name after the confrontation, but he refused to give it.

In a statement, Sharp said he decided to adjourn the meeting after it "became clear" the "noise and disruption was not going to die down."

He said the meeting would have included a public comment period so the commission could "hear from the public about areas of concern the commission should consider," however he said that before the meetingcounty staff told him members of No Jail Deaths "were making statements about disrupting the meeting."

"I was prepared for the potential of disruption of some kind, but not for the way that it occurred," Sharp said. "As the loud music and chanting continued, I was looking for some indication that the group would settle down and allow the meeting to continue, but it became clear to me that the noise and disruption was not going to die down."

He said he instead ended the meeting, and wanted to "gather the commissioners together away from the protest and discuss whether to attempt to continue the meeting or whether to try to schedule it for some other time."

However, before that could happen "items were thrown from the crowd at commissioners and there was an altercation involving a commission member. I became concerned for the safety of the commissioners and the members of the public and didn’t want the situation to escalate further, therefore I believed it was best for all to send the commissioners home and seek another day to complete the commission’s important work."

As Sheafe attempted to leave, someone in the crowd tossed a granola bar across the room.

Stephanie Madero-Piña, who lost her husband and nephew at the jail, yelled to the retreating members, "These are my family members that you’re walking away from."

Madero-Piña later told Sentinel she she wished she could have told the commission members they should use the sales tax and the bill of as much as $400 million for a new jail to fund community efforts to help people who are homeless, and need care and help.

"Have they even thought about decrease the jail population? You could give more services to them and keep people out of jail. You kill two birds with one stone, but instead the money will be used for a jail," she said. "We need to the money to be spent for the community's benefit, not just for them on the commission."

She said she began working with No Jail Deaths after her husband died to stop "from being bitter."

"You just stay at home being bitter about things, or you can get out there and do something. We can do something to change things," she said.

'The answer is to remove people from the jail'

Before the meeting began, members of No Jail Deaths held a press conference in the plaza of the courthouse, sharply criticizing the county jail and the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Mia Burcham, an organizer with the group, criticized the commission's purview, and a claims from committee members that deaths at the jail were "outside the scope" of the group's analysis.

"We're here because no serious conversation about this jail can proceed without talking about these things first," Burcham said. "The answer is not an increase in carceral spaces or an increase to a sheriff who can't manage a facility he currently has without running into a deficit. The answer is to remove people from the jail."

Since 2017, 56 people have died while in custody at the Pima County jail including 12 who died during a streak of fatal incidents at the jail in 2022. In 2023, seven people have died in custody, suffering from fatal medical conditions, acute intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and at least one suicide. The cause of death for two people, who died in June and July, have yet to be released.

The rising number of deaths in 2022 prompted Sheriff Chris Nanos to say his facility is in a "full-blown crisis" and at a "life-threatening level" due to overcrowding and under-staffing. In a Dec. 5 memo to the Board of Supervisors, Nanos warned the jail had reached 92 percent of its operational capacity while the number of corrections officers decreased 30 percent in 2022.

That same month, Nanos asked for help to build a new jail, and the county supervisors created the Blue Ribbon Commission after Nanos "ardently requested" their help to pass a half-cent sales tax to fund the construction of a new Adult Detention Complex. The facility was built in 1984, and has "critical infrastructure and capacity issues," county officials said, adding over the last four decades, there have been changes in legislation, technologies, inmate populations affecting the jail, and "needs are significant."

Nanos' request to build a new jail would require the county to secure nearly $400 million to build a new 3,100-bed facility. This measure has run into serious opposition from No Jail Deaths and community members.

"I'm just blown away they want to spend all this money on building a new jail when they can't even control what's happening right now," said Rosanne Inzunza. Her son Sylvestre died at the Pima County jail in February 2022. "Why can't they use the money for more staff or better health care?"

She said her son overdosed twice at the jail. The first time he was taken to the hospital and given Narcan—an medicine that counteracts the effects of fentayl—and he returned to the jail only to overdose again. The second overdose killed him, and he was found dead from acute fentanyl intoxication on the floor of his cell, according to an autopsy performed by the Pima County Medical Examiner.

"Sheriff Nanos said its because he doesn't have enough staff, and they can't do walks like they're supposed to because they're so understaffed, but they want to build a new jail?," she said.

"My son was 18, a loving good kid and kind. And, unfortunately he got addicted to pills, and instead of helping him they just left him in there," she said. In May, her daughter Mariah Inzunza filed a federal lawsuit against Nanos, multiple corrections officers, and the county's health care contractor NaphCare over her brother's death.

'We don't want to see anybody die in jail'

County spokesman Mark Evans was the first person slated to speak to the commission, and said as he started to speak the band came in and "with no signs of stopping" the chair of the commission decided to halt the meeting.

Evans said after Nanos asked for a new facility, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher created the commission to review "whether that's necessary, and if it is, what size and what scope. Or is there some other option—can the current jail be renovated? Or there's an annex, or an addition built?"

The commission, Evan said would make a recommendation. However this would be part of what he called a "more expansive discussion about what type of services should be provided with any new facility, and if it gets created or not."

"We're not there yet," Evans said. He said Pima County has been a "national leader in criminal justice reform."

When asked about deaths at the jail, he referred questions to Nanos, but said deaths at the jail are "of great concern to the Board of Supervisors. We don't want to see anybody die in jail."

It remains unclear if the committee will resume Thursday's meeting, however the commission is slated to discuss the jail again in September.

The group said after the commissioners "fled," they launched their own "People's Commission" in the conference room. Community members "shared their stories of surviving police violence and the terror of prisons and jails, and remembered those they’d lost to state violence."

"The People’s Commission met and we decided we don’t need a new jail," said Caitlin Beckett, one of the group's organizers. "We decided to decarcerate Pima County and invest in real solutions to our problems. I hope Pima County leaders are ready to enact our decisions."

"We’ve been raising the alarm on the deaths for years. We know the answer is not to build a bigger jail. We want better for our county," said Liz Casey, a fellow organizer in a statement.

Members of the group stayed in the room for around three hours, and had four pies delivered from Brooklyn Pizza before leaving around 12:30 p.m. After they left, county staff quietly cleaned up the boxes and rearranged the chairs in the room.