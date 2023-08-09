Tucson officials ditch 'waste to energy' proposal — again

Tucson officials again backed away from a proposal to turn plastic trash into fuel on Tuesday: the latest step along a controversial, on-again, off-again path for "waste to energy" at the city landfill.

Despite the city's top environmental official pledging "with the Bible" last month to the Tucson Sentinel that WTE was not being pursued, it was included in a draft grant application set to be discussed at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

In an application to be submitted to the federal Economic Development Administration, the city named for the first time a specific waste management company, Envision Waste Services, which offered “a waste to energy solution that dramatically reduces greenhouse gasses, lowering heat gain and cutting the city’s transportation of waste and recyclables in half.”

But Envision and WTE were abruptly pulled from the proposal after the afternoon study session began Tuesday.

City Economic Initiatives Director Barbra Coffee broke the news to members of the City Council at the end of her presentation.

“The draft attached included some other waste energy technologies that were in consideration, which we will not be pursuing in this application,” said Coffee, citing unspecified “feedback and input” for the change.

Turning trash into power sounds too good to be true and, according to scientific consensus, it is.

Envision's partner firm, Brightmark, had proposed a technique called pyrolysis, where plastics are heated to over 1000 degrees without oxygen, then separated into diesel, aviation fuel and paraffin wax. The company planned to sell the “solid inert residue” left over to another of its partners which manufactures carbon fiber.

According to Dr. Veena Singla, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, WTE is a “dangerous false solution,” and comparing it to recycling is greenwashing.

“We know these types of processes produce hazardous air pollution, hazardous waste; they're very inefficient,” Singla told the Sentinel.

Brightmark’s own pyrolysis plant in Ashley, Ind., was accused of endangering area residents and the environment this May, after years of chemical spills, fires and toxic vapor flares, according to Inside Climate News.

Most of the fuel created by pyrolysis is used by the same WTE plant which created it, getting the next batch of plastic hot enough.

“You're burning 90 percent of what you put in, just to power the process,” said Singhla. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense.” Some scientists say it is thermodynamically impossible to create more power from pyrolysis than the process takes.

In the proposal, Envision said their pyrolysis plant would use the equivalent of just over 100,000kw an hour in gas.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmember Kevin Dahl expressed concern about the plan.

“We don’t need a tech hub where we’re experimenting with our garbage,” he said. “Burning garbage is last century’s technology.”

Local environmental advocates were pleased at the latest change, if not entirely convinced.

“We plan to stay vigilant,” said Kevin Greene, a member of Sustainable Tucson. “Waste-to-energy developers are well known for their persistence.”

Coffee would not say whether the city would pursue WTE again in the future, nor did the department share a newer draft of the grant application. She declined to speak with a Sentinel reporter after her presentation to the Council.

According to Dahl, who worked in the environmental movement for years before being elected to office, WTE should never have been on the city’s radar in the first place.

“We shouldn't be involved, even with just a speculative grant,” he said. “That money should go to something that would be worthwhile, not in a way that disturbs intelligent people who are following this issue.”

'We’re completely in the dark'

In emails sent last week, Coffee asked Envision Waste’s CEO Steven Viny whether “plastics recycling” releases any toxins. Viny recommended two companies — Brightmark and Frontline — as “extremely environmentally friendly.”

Brightmark and Frontline are both part of the "Envision Team," according to their proposal to the city, which was submitted jointly.

Two months ago Inside Climate News reported on a series of fires, health and safety breaches and at Brightmark’s only operating pyrolysis plant.

Envision, with Brightmark and four other subsidiaries or partners, had hoped to open five separate facilities at Los Reales Landfill on a minimum 20 year “initial” contract with the city, according to their response to a Request for Information last June.

"Brightmark is a disaster," said Jan Dell, an independent chemical engineer and industry expert. "Tucson would be crazy to support a plant before the Indiana plant is up and running safely."

Neither Viny nor Brightmark would respond to questions about accidents at their plant in Indiana, or how operating plastic pyrolysis in Tucson might be any safer.

Part of their proposal also included “eliminating (Tucson’s) curbside recycling program,” calling it an unnecessary expense.

According to the EPA’s waste management hierarchy, which the city reproduced in its Net Zero Waste Plan, reducing and reusing plastic is the best way to minimize waste, followed by recycling. Chemical processes like pyrolysis are the least preferred.

Putting WTE above recycling is “off kilter” thinking, said Greene. “It's almost like they've been focusing on this for so long that they're not looking at all the opportunities for reducing, recycling and composting material. It's been a huge distraction to the Zero Waste Roadmap process.”

Tucson’s landfill receives more than three times the trash of an average city American its size, according to EPA statistics. To combat the problem, the Council rebranded the dump as a “sustainability campus” two years ago, and finalized a Zero Waste Roadmap in April.

At various stages in the Department of Environmental and General Services has toyed with the idea of bringing WTE to the “sustainability campus,” but its director, Carlos de la Torre told the Sentinel last month he didn’t think it was viable in the “short term.”

“We’re probably looking at a 10-, 15-year horizon,” he said. “At the level we’re at today: we don’t see that as something that will come in.”

Coffee and the Economic Initiatives office did not pass Envision’s advice along to Tucson’s environmental department or Climate Action Team, which does not yet have its first director.

The city’s public information office initially told the Sentinel that discussing the federal grant application was prohibited by a non-disclosure agreement. The NDA concerned a different project, but Coffee then refused to discuss the application while it was still a draft.

“This whole process has suffered from a lack of transparency and stakeholder engagement,” said Greene. “We're completely in the dark about what's going on.”

Waste to energy

As the Sentinel reported last month, the plan for Los Reales had included an area set aside for a WTE project.

"Waste to energy" is an umbrella term for technologies which convert trash (mostly plastics) into power, or fuel. WTE tech exists on a spectrum of sophistication: from mass incinerating plastic and capturing the heat, to processes which assist the breakdown of trash with chemicals, or by removing oxygen from the burn.

WTE can also go by the euphemisms “chemical recycling,” waste “conversion,” and “source recovery” as well as under the ambiguous banner of “solid waste management.”

Tucson's Commission on Climate, Energy and Sustainability first met with a Singaporean WTE company in January 2021. When De La Torre announced the Sustainability Campus that June, he told the Arizona Daily Star that his department was considering a WTE plant at Los Reales, and the campus’ first concept map included a space for that plant, in pink.

A year later the city put out a Request for Information and received applications from a dozen WTE vendors, according to documents obtained from a public records request.

For some locals, that set off alarm bells. Greene worked for the EPA in Illinois for two decades before retiring to Tucson, where he volunteers with Sustainable Tucson, a local environmental advocacy group, as chair of their Zero Waste Working Group. WTE sounded too good to be true, so when Greene saw the plans he was concerned.

“Creating energy from waste sounds like a win-win,” he said last month. “But on closer look, it makes no sense whatsoever.”

The WTE plant had been removed from a more recent concept map for Los Reales. Instead there are two new “Economic Development Areas,” to include “solid/waste resource management companies,” a term which De La Torre admitted includes WTE.

In an initial interview with the Sentinel, De La Torre was adamant that his department was no longer considering WTE.

“I can tell you flat out – and I'll do it with the Bible; I'll do it with a lie detector – we're not pursuing that. Nobody from our department is pursuing that whatsoever,” he said.

Speaking in early July, however, De La Torre corrected himself. “WTE has potential, it really has,” he said. “We’re not saying that the city will never consider that. I’m just speaking in terms of what we’re sharing today and I don’t see that as a short-term option.”

Prior to Tuesday's meeting of the City Council, WTE was again back in the plans, included in the application to be submitted in pursuit of federal funding for the city's efforts at Los Reales.

But during the meeting, WTE was declared off the menu.

City officials haven't clarified if that decision will hold.