Pima Sheriff's Dep't failed to notify family of dead inmate for 2.5 months

The family of a 22-year-old Minnesota man who died in the Pima County Jail in May spent months posting on social media searching for information about him, asked law enforcement about him and checked with Tucson-area hospitals and the jail, and yet they did not learn of his overdose death until Tuesday.

What's more, the Pima County Sheriff's Department repeatedly failed to tell the man's parents about the fate of their son, they said.

The man's body was cremated by the county long before his family knew he had died.

"I cannot believe it's August and I just found out this today," his mother, who now lives in Show Low, Ariz., told the Tucson Sentinel on Tuesday night. "I can't believe it. I just can't believe it. And nobody came. I gave them my information. I gave them Caleb's information. Everything. And I've gotten no phone calls. I've gotten nothing. Nothing."

The man's father, a New Mexico resident, said that the Sheriff's Department told him more than once that his son wasn't at the jail, and never informed him of the death.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there's no record of the family contacting his department.

"We cannot find it," he told the Sentinel. "There's no missing person report."

PCSD detectives "worked their tails off" to try to track down the family, he said.

Tucson police confirmed that the family did contact them while trying to find the man they thought was missing.

But from May 21 until August 8, Caleb Kenowski's family did not know he had died in an Arizona jail.

And a Sentinel review of the case showed there were numerous ways — beyond information in government databases inaccessible to the public — to locate the family in the months since he died.

'Family is getting worried'

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of my grandson, Caleb, please let family know. We have not heard from him in months. Missing persons has been done on him. Let him know we miss him and he needs to get a hold of someone," grandmother Kathy Vareberg posted on Facebook on July 7.

"Raven Isham and Caleb Kenowski have both been missing, they were last seen in Tucson AZ, their family is really getting worried," his mother Jody Kenowski posted on July 8.

"Where are you, Caleb? There are many prayer chains out for you. We miss you and wish we could hear from you or anyone that knows where you are," his grandmother, Kathy Vareberg, posted online on July 27.

The relatives of Caleb Kenowski of Duluth, Minn., thought he was missing in Southern Arizona until the Tucson Sentinel compared a list of in-custody deaths made public by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and a stack of jail-related autopsy reports recently provided to the local news outlet by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Kenowski was included in the autopsies, but his name had never been made public by the Sheriff's Department. With his identity known, tracking down multiple members of his family took less than a minute of online searching by Sentinel reporters on Tuesday. They quickly responded to inquiries from a reporter.

"This is Caleb's Dad if anyone has had contact with Caleb in the last 60 days please contact his mother/brother or me," his father posted under Caleb's profile on his son's public Facebook page on May 30. "Caleb hasn't been heard or seen he has made zero contact and we are worried about him he was last seen with his girlfriend Raven Isham in Tucson Arizona. There is a missing person out on him. He is wanted for past charges in (Minnesota) and we can't find him on any jail roster or any hospital. Thank you please share."

Kenowski's father, Arnold Anderson, told the Sentinel on Tuesday night that he had "been looking for my son for months now, and I've talked to that fucking county jail and the fucking Sheriff's Department, and they both denied that he was even there."

Anderson said he had hired a private detective to find his son, but that individual also came up with no information about his death.

A Sentinel investigation this week showed that Kenowski moved to Tucson last November, and had been living in a homeless camp before he was arrested. Authorities had scant information about his relatives and didn't follow up easy leads to contact them, but his family's months-long public quest for more information was revealed in just moments with a simple social media search by reporters.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos didn't have any simple explanation for how the dead man's family was not informed for months, and wouldn't acknowledge any specific mistakes made by his detectives.

"We don't search social media," he said, saying there was no information about Kenowski in the National Crime Information Center database. Only a serious case from another state with an extradition request would be listed, he said.

"We don't search Google," he said. "There wasn't any neglect on our part."

Man found dead at jail, PCSD withholds name to notify family

A man was found dead in the Pima County Adult Detention Center around 3:20 a.m. on May 21, a PCSD spokesman said the next day. Following a standard practice, the department withheld his name from the public "until detectives are able to locate and notify the next of kin," said Deputy Gordon Downing in a news release the morning of May 22.

The man was found "unresponsive" in his cell by a corrections officer, who called for medical assistance. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel, Downing wrote.

That news release at 9 a.m. the morning after the man was found was the last public word from PCSD about the incident.

"If anyone has seen or heard from my brother please reach out! He has been missing for quite some time and we are all starting to worry," sister Dezarae Swanson posted on June 29.

Typically, following a death in the jail, it would have been PCSD that contacted the next of kin listed in records, or other family members that investigators were able to locate. Failing that, in the case of a death involving someone wanted by a law enforcement agency in a different state, a teletype message would be sent to the other department requesting that they inform the family, Nanos told the Sentinel.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner takes part in reviewing all in-custody deaths at the jail on Tucson's West Side, and performed a post-mortem examination of Kenowski's body the day after his death.

That autopsy report was recently released to the Sentinel, along with 27 others related to deaths at the jail, or among people who died shortly after being released.

Kenowski died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, PCOME forensic pathologist Dr. Bruce Parks determined.

Kenowksi was arrested May 20 by the Tucson Police Department near the intersection of Broadway and Wilmot Road after a 911 caller reported a man dragging a woman by the hair, TPD told the Sentinel. He was charged that day with misdemeanors related to domestic violence against his girlfriend, fighting, and failing to obey police instructions regarding traffic. Kenowski refused to provide officers with his name, and was in possession of drug paraphernalia, adding to his charges, police said. He had outstanding warrants in Minnesota, including some from last December for failure to appear in Duluth court related to alleged theft and assault charges.

"He didn't leave because of his warrants. He is now missing and it's not because he is hiding from police. His warrants are multiple years old," his sister wrote in a reply to a Facebook comment on June 29.

Kenowski was booked into the jail under his own name around 1:30 p.m. the day of his arrest, and had an initial appearance before a judge. He was released on recognizance on all charges but the domestic violence, Sheriff Nanos said, and bond was set at $2,500.

Just 11 p.m. that night, "after admitting to drug use," Kenowski was moved to the detox section of the jail, the sheriff told the Sentinel.

Around 3 a.m., he was found unresponsive, Nanos said.

When he was booked into the jail, Kenowski "failed to provide next of kin or any emergency contact info," the sheriff said.

Although Kenowski initially refused to provide TPD arresting officers with his name, his identity was confirmed when he was booked. He gave his full real name at the jail, corrections officers took his fingerprints and his body was identified by name to PCOME by PCSD jail staff. The autopsy report was finalized on June 7 under Kenowski's name, after the toxicology tests were completed.

When he was booked, Kenowski provided an address in Sierra Vista, Nanos said. Detectives had SV police check that address after his death, and "they reported it as an old address," he said.

That address, on Sierra Vista's north edge just off Highway 90, was where Jody Kenowski had been living until just a month before. She changed her address with the Motor Vehicle Division in April when she moved to Show Low, she told the Sentinel.

There's no indication PCSD checked the names of recent residents of that address in MVD records. The matching last name could have led them to the mother's current address.

After his death, PCSD staff reviewed the victim's rights card associated with the domestic violence charges, but Raven Isham had only provided a general delivery address.

The two had been living in a homeless encampment on East Broadway near Park Mall, but that camp had been cleared by authorities when PCSD detectives went to look for information about Kenowski's family after his death, Nanos said.

Isham is currently in a rehab center, with limited outside contact, Kenowski's mother told the Sentinel. Jody Kenowski said she spoke with Isham on Wednesday afternoon and told her of Caleb's death.

Isham told Jody on Wednesday that Caleb told the arresting officers he felt sick and wanted to go to the hospital, Jody Kenowski told the Sentinel.

Caleb's mother "sent him to Tucson last November" along with Isham to get them away from drugs and other problems in Minnesota, she said Wednesday. "Then he started getting in trouble with drugs" and she tried to get him into a rehab center here, she said.

But because Caleb was taking methadone, it was difficult to find a placement. Around February, she had arranged a spot in a Tucson-area center, but he was turned away "because he was taking so much methadone — too high of a dose. They said he had to go to detox first," she said.

Caleb and Raven's young son, who was born last winter, was in the custody of Child Protective Services, his sister said on social media this summer.

Jody Kenowski lost contact with her son in March or April, prior to her moving north, she said.

"That's when I started getting worried. He has never gone a week without calling me or his brother," she said.

After Kenowski's death at the jail, PCSD staffers "also believed they found a sister's address in Wisconsin and contacted authorities to request a death notification," however, officials there "stated they were unable to make contact with anyone at the address," the sheriff told the Sentinel.

PCSD apparently didn't contact Duluth police in order to locate his family following his death, despite the open Minnesota warrants for Kenowski being easily found on a public list with a simple Internet search of his name.

Both Kenowski's mother and brother have spent time in Arizona, as well as Minnesota, in recent years. His mother told the Sentinel that, except for a brief time in her youth, "I don't think anybody in this family has ever lived in Wisconsin."

Kenowski is among seven jailed people who died this year while in PCSD custody — another man, Christopher Dillon, was found dead of an overdose the very next day.

Another five people died who are classified by PCOME as having deaths related to having been recently in custody at the jail.

Last year, 13 people died while being held at the jail, and the deaths of another seven people were classified by the Medical Examiner's Office as being related — at least in time — to their time at the jail.

PCOME has its own investigators who work to track down next of kin, with many of their cases finding the families of Latin American border-crossers who die in Southern Arizona's deserts.

Those investigators tried to follow up on the information PCSD provided about Kenowski, but were unable to find any family, said Greg Hess, Pima County's chief medical examiner.

'I called everywhere'

Both of Kenowski's parents said they contacted multiple Tucson-area law enforcement agencies and hospitals in an effort to track down their son.

"I mean, I did it all (to find him). And so did his father," Jody Kenowski said.

"He's a really good kid. He's got the biggest heart I've ever seen out of anyone," she said. "He was the proudest daddy in the whole wide world. I had never seen any man that was as proud of that baby as he was."

"Caleb is a beautiful boy with a huge heart, he's a protector," she said.

"I mean, they look at him like he's garbage, like he's disposable because he got caught up in drugs, you know?," she said.

"I called the police. I called everywhere. And I just can't believe that they had him the whole time and didn't tell me," she told the Sentinel. "I just can't believe it. You know? They told me that he had had no police contact at all. At all. None. Well, clearly he did, right?"

Nanos said there was "nothing out of malice or sheer laziness" in the department's inability to locate the next of kin. "Detectives were trying hard to find the family."

"These things are hit and miss," the sheriff said. "What if we had searched (Facebook) on the 29th," before the father's post on Kenowski's profile, he asked.

"I'm not sitting here and saying we couldn't have done more, but I'm not expecting them to do more than they have," he said. '

"They have a job to do," he said. "That's not their only case; they have a lot of work in front of them."

Nanos discounted the family's assertions that they contacted PCSD.

"How much energy and time, how many resources do you spend on finding somebody whose family claims they've been looking for him" but didn't file a police report, Nanos asked. "Show me the case number."

The sheriff said if someone has a missing person, rather than contacting law enforcement in the area they believe their relative might be, they should "call 911, and file a police report of a missing person, and make sure that they enter that person as a missing person."

"I feel bad for the family," he said. "They've lost a loved one. He's a young, young man."

The sheriff pondered "what should we do when we can't find somebody after 30 days?" when attempting to contact next of kin, saying "maybe we could learn from" the PCSD cold case unit.

"We can certainly review our process; maybe there's a better way," he said.

"They didn't just not do their job," he said of his detectives.

Covering costs

The family did contact Tucson police, the department confirmed to the Sentinel. A "request to locate" was filed with TPD dispatch, to let officers know his family was looking for him. But that didn't trigger a full missing person report, as there wasn't enough indication of possible risks to Kenowski's safety.

The dispatch systems of TPD and PCSD don't pass information back and forth, Nanos and a police spokesman said. The Sheriff's Department apparently did not contact police for any other information they might have on the man TPD arrested.

"I've been on a search for him for months," Arnold Anderson said of his son. "They fucking totally denied that he was even in that jail, or any record of him at all."

Wednesday afternoon, upon arriving in Tucson after learning of her son's death, Jody Kenowski was told he had already been cremated. She had to go to the bank to withdraw $600 to cover the cost, in order to have his remains released by PCOME.

The county passes on the costs charged by the private funeral homes it contracts with. The policy is to hold unclaimed bodies for at least 15 days before sending them to be cremated, Hess said.

Caleb Kenowski's remains were approved to be sent for cremation on June 14, 2023 — 24 days after his death, and 57 days before his mother was able to pay for his ashes to be released.