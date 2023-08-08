Full text: Arizona Abortion Access Act initiative

The Arizona Abortion Access Act, an initiative that would amend Arizona's Constitution to establish a fundamental right to abortion, was filed Tuesday. The organizers, Arizona for Abortion Access, will need to submit at least 383,923 valid signatures on petitions by July 3, 2024 to send the measure to voters next November:

The Arizona Abortion Access Act amends the Arizona Constitution to establish a fundamental right to abortion that the State may not deny, restrict or interfere with (1) before the point in pregnancy when a health care provider determines that the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus without extraordinary medical measures unless justified by a compelling governmental interest (defined by the act as a law or regulation enacted for the limited purpose of improving or maintaining the health of an individual seeking abortion care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine, and that does not infringe on that individual's autonomous decision-making) that is achieved by the least restrictive means, or (2) after that point in pregnancy if a health care provider determines an abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the pregnant individual; and under which the State may not penalize individuals or entities for assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to abortion.

A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AMENDING ARTICLE II, ARIZONA CONSTITUTION, BY ADDING SECTION 8.1; RELATING TO THE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.

TEXT OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT

Be it enacted by the People of the State of Arizona:

Section 1. Short title This constitutional amendment shall be kown as, and may be referred to as, the "Arizona Abortion Access Act."

Section 2. Findings and declaration of purpose

The People of the State of Arizona find and declare as follows:

A. Arizonans believe strongly in individual autonomy, which includes the right of each individual to make personal decisions about their own health care without overbearing and unnecessary government interference.

B. When the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and deprived Arizonans of their longstanding individual right to abortion, Arizonans' autonomy over their own health care decisions was immediately threatened by efforts to enforce a law first enacted in the 19th Century which made almost all abortions illegal.

C. To protect Arizonans' rights and ensure access to reproductive health care, the Arizona Constitution must be amended to establish a fundamental right to abortion as provided in this act.

D. This act should be liberally construed in furtherance of the fundamental right it establishes.

Section 3. Article II, Arizona Constitution, is amended by adding section 8.1 to read:

SECTION 8.1. FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO ABORTION

A. EVERY INDIVIDUAL HAS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO ABORTION, AND NO LAW, REGULATION, POLICY OR PRACTICE SHALL BE ENACTED OR ENFORCED:

1. DENYING, RESTRICTING OR INTERFERING WITH THAT RIGHT BEFORE FETAL VIABILITY UNLESS JUSTIFIED BY A COMPELLING STATE INTEREST THAT IS ACHIEVED BY THE LEAST RESTRICTIVE MEANS.

2. DENYING, RESTRICTING OR ·INTERFERING WITH AN ABORTION AFTER FETAL VIABILITY THAT; IN THE GOOD FAITH JUDGMENT OF A TREATING HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL, IS NECESSARY TO PROTECT THE LIFE OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL HEALTH OF THE PREGNANT INDIVIDUAL.

3. PENALIZING ANY INDIVIDUAL OR ENTITY FOR AIDING OR ASSISTING A PREGNANT INDIVIDUAL IN EXERCISING THEIR RIGHT TO ABORTION AS PROVIDED IN THIS SECTION.

B. FOR PURPOSES OF THIS SECTION:

1. "COMPELLING STATE INTEREST" MEANS A LAW OR REGULATION ENACTED FOR THE LIMITED PURPOSE OF IMPROVING OR MAINTAINING THE HEALTH OF AN INDIVIDUAL SEEKING ABORTION CARE, CONSISTENT WITH ACCEPTED CLINICAL STANDARDS OF PRACTICE AND EVIDENCE-BASED MEDICINE, AND THAT DOES NOT INFRINGE ON THAT INDIVIDUAL'S AUTONOMOUS DECISION-MAKING.

2. "FETAL VIABILITY" MEANS THE POINT IN PREGNANCY WHEN, IN THE GOOD FAITH JUDGMENT OF A TREATING HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL AND BASED ON THE PARTICULAR FACTS OF THE CASE, THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT LIKELIHOOD OF THE FETUS' SUSTAINED SURVIVAL OUTSIDE THE UTERUS WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF EXTRAORDINARY MEDICAL MEASURES.

Section 4. Severability

If any provision of this measure or its application to any person or circumstance is held invalid, the invalidity does not affect other provisions or applications of the measure that can be given effect without the invalid provision or application, and to this end the provisions of this measure are severable.

Section 5. Submission to the electorate

The Secretary of State shall submit this measure to the qualified electors of the State of Arizona at the next general election as provided by article IV, part 1, section 1, Arizona Constitution.

Sec. 6. Standing

The People of the State of Arizona desire that this measure, if approved by the voters and thereafter challenged in court, be defended by the State of Arizona. The political action committee that sponsored this measure (or its designee) shall have standing to initiate or intervene in any action or proceeding to defend this measure.