Final results: Tucson Democratic incumbents rack up Council primary wins

In final vote counts released Monday in Tucson's city primary election, the Democratic incumbents showed their hold on voters, while the GOP candidates didn't yet ignite significant voter interest.

The tally released on Monday afternoon only added 3,004 ballots to the totals — another 3,000 ballots that were dropped off on Election Day last week, and four provisional ballots. 55,855 ballots were cast in the mail-in election, out of more than 290,000 sent out to voters at the beginning of July.

Nearly all ballots were returned via mail before Tuesday, and included in the preliminary vote count released that night.

Turnout matched the 2-1 voter registration advantage held by Democrats in the city, with more than twice as many Democratic ballots returned as Republican ballots. Voter turnout was just more than 19 percent — about average for a city primary election. All registered voters in the city could cast a ballot, with "independent" voters not signed up with any recognized political party able to pick the primary they wished to participate in.

The largest change in the count came for Mayor Regina Romero, who padded her total with an extra 2,000 votes on Election Day. The incumbent Democrat faced only a fringe write-in challenger in the primary.

Most of the other candidates added a few hundred votes to their totals.

Democrats

Mayor

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Regina Romero 35,063 37,063 Write-in 993 1,056 Francis Saitta (Write-in) 133 148

Ward 1

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Lane Santa Cruz 4,423 4,789 Miguel Ortega 2,589 2,812

Ward 2

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Paul Cunningham 6,331 6,728 Lisa Nutt 1,891 2,027

Ward 4

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Nikki Lee 4,529 4,763

Republicans

Mayor

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Janet Wittenbraker 14,941 15,726

Ward 1

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Victoria Lem 1,196 1,254

Ward 2

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Ernie Shack 4,952 5,222

Ward 4

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Ross Kaplowitch 4,109 4,329

Libertarians

Mayor

Candidate 8/1 count Final count Arthur Kerschen 204 220

Ward 2