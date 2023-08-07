Mining companies, Forest Service respond to enviros' filing against Patagonia drilling

Two mining companies and the U.S. Forest Service have filed their responses to claims by environmentalists that exploratory drilling would cause “irreparable” damage to the Patagonia Mountains.

The documents, filed late Friday night, are the latest in a slew of appeals and legal challenges to several mining projects in one of Southern Arizona’s elevated, biodiverse “sky islands,” roughly 80 miles south of Tucson.

Last month, environmentalists asked a judge to permanently halt any drilling on two sites which were permitted earlier this summer. In their responses the Forest Service and mines said they had studied the risks and concluded the damage was either temporary or fixable.

Some species the green groups expressed concern about, such as the yellow-billed cuckoo, don’t live in the disturbed area and others, like the Mexican spotted owl, might be temporarily disturbed, but wouldn’t leave for good, they argued.

Permits were granted for exploratory drilling at two sites, a mile apart in May and June. Subsidiaries of Barksdale, a Canadian company, can drill for seven years at Sunnyside, while South32, out of Australia, was permitted for seven months of drilling and another five months’ reclamation.

Barksdale specifically argued that the benefits of mining critical minerals outweigh the cost of any potential environmental damage.

“Domestic mineral production is essential to minimize supply chain risks and expand renewable energy,” read the company's opposition.

Both mines asked the court to hear oral arguments.

Without an injunction drilling at both sites could begin as early as September 15.

One month after the permits were issued, a coalition of environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice and the Western Mining Action Project, requested a U.S. district judge immediately halt any drilling.

The Coronado National Forest, where the drilling was permitted, and both mining companies filled their responses between midnight Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Scott Stern, one of two Earthjustice lawyers, was not convinced.

“We find their arguments to be unpersuasive,” he said Monday.

Stern and his team are working pro-bono on behalf of a larger coalition of environmental groups, including the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, a local volunteer group advocating against mining the mountains since 2015, and national organizations like the Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society.

They are due to file their response, in turn, next Friday.

Can an owl tell the difference between a helicopter and chainsaw?

One central disagreement between the filings is whether the court should consider the mining sites, Sunnyside and Flux Canyon, together or separately.

DOJ lawyers asserted that the environmentalists are wrong to “lump the two projects together.” On the other hand Earthjustice said the Forest Service has failed to evaluate the cumulative impact, especially considering South32’s other larger plans to mine the area, which await federal permits.

The National Environmental Policy Act specifically includes consideration of “cumulative effects,” which it defines as “effects on the environment that result from the incremental effects of the action when added to the effects of other past, present, and reasonably foreseeable actions.

“Cumulative effects can result from individually minor but collectively significant actions taking place over a period of time.”

The environmental coalition asked the judge to consider the potential future consequences of South32’s other mining plans in the area, most significantly their much larger complex of mines, the Hermosa Project. South32 are expected to finalize their plan of operations for Hermosa later this month, and will receive a final permitting decision in 2026.

The DOJ said the Forest Service did consider the various projects together when they awarded the permits, but that it wasn’t possible to include Hermosa until the plan of operations is finished.

Environmentalists also argued the drilling could contaminate the groundwater which Patagonia’s roughly 900 residents drink from. More importantly, they said the Forest Service should have conducted baseline groundwater tests, instead of relying on old reports: mostly a 2001 report including just one well within three miles of the drilling.

The DOJ said the Forest Service used “the best available information” and that testing the groundwater now would require as much drilling as the mining exploration itself.

A third disagreement focussed on a decades-old academic paper about military helicopters in New Mexico. In 1999 bioacoustician David K. Delaney studied the “effects of helicopter noise on Mexican Spotted Owls” and concluded that choppers making about 100 decibels would scare owls away.

The same paper said only 50 decibels of chainsaw noise would also flush the owls, but environmentalists argue the Forest Service only took the higher figure into account.

The DOJ said they considered the fact that drilling might be loud enough to flush owls for the entire length of the project, but that the endangered birds could return afterwards, and that the potential damage wouldn’t constitute “permanent, species-level effects in the area.”

Altogether the environmentalists allege the permits violate NEPA in at least 10 different ways.

The National Environmental Policy Act

Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act into law on New Years’ Day 1970. It was the first major federal environmental law, and since then has been the country’s highest statute for environmental analysis.

NEPA requires any federal agency to assess the environmental impact of its actions before doing them. In practice, that requires an agency like the Forest Service meet one of three criteria: either complete an Environmental Impact Statement, an Environmental Assessment, or file for a “categorical exclusion.”

An EIS, the longest and most stringent study, is required when something is “likely to have significant effects” on the environment. A shorter EA is used when an impact is uncertain, to decide whether an EIS is necessary. An exclusion — when the agency is confident any potential impacts are insignificant — means no assessment is needed, other than initial scoping.

The Forest Service did not complete a full EIS for either project, instead filling an EA for Sunnyside and putting the smaller, shorter Flux Canyon project under a categorical exclusion.

Flux Canyon was eligible for exclusion, according to the Forest Service, because drilling will finish and the land will be reclaimed in less than a year.

Environmentalists argued it’s impossible to fully reclaim land in less than “one growing season.”

According to the DOJ “What plaintiffs miss is that the project is designed to minimize disturbance by operating in areas with little vegetation,” and that South32 will reseed disturbed areas during the seven months of drilling as they move between holes in the site.

The environmental coalition will file its response next friday. In the meantime, the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance is also waiting for a judge to assign a date to hear oral arguments over South32’s state permits for the larger Hermosa Project.