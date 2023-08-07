Az dispensaries recalling marijuana gummies over salmonella

Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling marijuana gummies due to possible contamination of salmonella, a bacterium that, in the event of infection, can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, officials said.

The product being voluntarily recalled is grape-flavored Cloud 9 gummies from Nirvana Center, with the batch number C9G04102023.

To date, no illnesses have been reported, Arizona Department of Health Services officials said.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling salmonella-contaminated products.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella include:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache

Anyone who has already consumed the product and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the product if they have any questions.

Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described.

An ADHS marijuana licensing inspector discovered the potential contamination during a routine inspection after reviewing testing documentation kept at the establishment.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves, officials said.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.