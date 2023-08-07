TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Az dispensaries recalling marijuana gummies over salmonella
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
local news

Az dispensaries recalling marijuana gummies over salmonella

TucsonSentinel.com
  • In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states.
    Emily Mai/Cronkite NewsIn addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states.

Arizona dispensaries are voluntarily recalling marijuana gummies due to possible contamination of salmonella, a bacterium that, in the event of infection, can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, officials said.

The product being voluntarily recalled is grape-flavored Cloud 9 gummies from Nirvana Center, with the batch number C9G04102023.

To date, no illnesses have been reported, Arizona Department of Health Services officials said.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling salmonella-contaminated products.

Symptoms from ingesting salmonella include:

  • Diarrhea (that can be bloody)
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache

Anyone who has already consumed the product and has any of these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or seek care in the event of an emergency.

Consumers should contact the dispensary or establishment where they purchased the product if they have any questions.

Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them, and the Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described.

An ADHS marijuana licensing inspector discovered the potential contamination during a routine inspection after reviewing testing documentation kept at the establishment.

Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products. The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves, officials said.

Testing requirements for marijuana products can be reviewed on Table 3.1 for each 9 A.A.C. 18 Adult-Use Marijuana Program and 9 A.A.C. 17 Medical Marijuana Program.

In addition to previous recalls in Arizona, including recalls in June and July, cannabis products have been recalled for salmonella and/or aspergillus contamination in several states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, as well as Canada.

Filed under

breaking, news, politics & government, business, health, local, arizona,

Read more about

, azdhs, drugs, marijuana, salmonella

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

— 30 —

Top headlines

Related stories

More by TucsonSentinel.com

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

find us on facebook

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder