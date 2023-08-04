Cleaning Tohono O’odham water polluted by copper mine will take 30 years, $126 million

Drinking water for a small Tohono O’odham village in the shadow of the Slate Mountains will finally be cleaned of a dozen decades of copper mining pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.

But the project to clean up uranium and perchlorate will cost $126 million and take 30 years — with another two decades of monitoring to follow. Meanwhile, a different EPA department is negotiating to reopen the mine, about 30 miles west of Marana and 30 miles south of Casa Grande, with the same company that previously operated the site.

Since 2002, area residents who once took drinking water from wells in the village of North Komelik have had to rely on other water sources: first bottled water, then on new wells drilled six miles south of the village in an unpolluted part of the aquifer. Most recently the village was connected to Santa Rosa's municipal water system, 15 miles away.

Uranium released from excavating the Cyprus Tohono Mine, two miles east of the village, was allowed to concentrate in unlined waste pits, along with other dumped chemicals used to process ore. When the toxic slurry was eventually removed, it had already been leaching into the aquifer for decades.

Under the cleanup, polluted water will be pumped from the aquifer, cleaned using reverse osmosis filtration, and then returned to the water table. The EPA does not expect the water to be drinkable for at least another 30 years yet.

Reverse osmosis is a filtration technique which forces pressurized water through a membrane’s microscopic holes — as small as a tenth of a nanometer, roughly the size of a single atom — to remove chemical pollutants or salt. It’s more thorough than older, passive filtering methods like sand filtration, but is often more power intensive and therefore more costly.

“We do understand that there is some power intensity,” said Michelle Rogow, Arizona manager of the EPA’s Superfund program. “It's a pretty remote area and we’re looking at some alternative forms of power.”

“I don't know what that's going to be,” she said, but “solar is obviously one of the things that we'll be hoping to take a look at.”

As a Superfund Alternative site, cleaning the water is overseen by the EPA, but the cost will be borne by Cyprus Tohono Corporation, the most recent company to own and operate the mine. CTC is a subsidiary of international mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is headquartered in Phoenix.

Cleaning and monitoring the water is expected to cost the company $126 million, according to the EPA.

“We're pleased to be able to present this decision. We do feel that it is very protective,” said Rogow. “It has a pretty aggressive time frame associated with it in terms of compliance.”

Designing, constructing and running the filtration plant until the aquifer is clean is expected to take 30 years. The EPA will test the water for another 20 years after that.

“It is really going to depend on the result. So if the aquifer’s cleaned up in 30 years, and the water is safe to drink, then we would move towards allowing that water to be used as drinking water. We're going to continue to monitor it,” said Rogow.

“We don't want to put a system in place, clean the water, take the system down and find out maybe there was additional work that had to be done.”

The EPA has pushed for a clean-up at the mine for decades.

'Mining is a dirty business'

The Cyprus Tohono Mine began life in the 1880s as a small source of low-grade copper ore. Only in the 1960s, under the ownership of Trans-AZ, the El Paso Natural Gas Company and eventually the CTC, did large-scale extraction begin.

The mine went open-pit and 25 million tons of copper ore were extracted over two decades. Production began winding down in 1997 and the site hasn’t been actively mined since 2009.

Chemicals used to remove copper from the ore were dumped into two unlined pits downhill of the mine and, by the time the EPA had removed the chemicals in 2008, they had already seeped the aquifer in a four-mile plume of pollution.

Tests in 2002 revealed dangerous levels of uranium, perchlorate and sulfate.

Despite historical pollution and a $126 million cleanup, the mine may soon resume operations.

In 2016, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry reported that the CTC were “considering” more mining. Three years later an EPA department separate from the Superfund division granted the corporation a new permit running until May 2024, “for the event that it becomes necessary for CTC to begin treating and discharging additional pit water."

“There are negotiations for resumption of mining in the mine,” said the EPA’s remediation manager for the site, Anne Lawrence, in an interview following the announcement on Thursday. Representatives from the EPA office who renewed the permit did not respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives of the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Regarding past pollution and potential future mining, CTC Operations Manager Ray Romero also could not be reached for comment.

“Mining is a dirty business, right?” said Rogow. “Many mines are Superfund sites or have contamination associated with them. That is unfortunately part of the way mining has been managed in our country.”

“We have a society which has a need, or use, for many minerals and metals. And we have, you know, companies which extract them.”