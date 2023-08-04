Tucson’s A-10s headed to final destination as Davis-Monthan lands new special ops mission

If there has been one issue that has had nearly universal bipartisan agreement in Southern Arizona for years, it’s the importance of keeping the A-10 Thunderbolt II flying above our local skies.

But the U.S. Air Force, after more than a decade of trying to retire the legendary Warthogs while spending more than $1 billion to refit the planes, is finally moving forward with plans to decommission the A-10, including the aircraft based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Three Tucson-based squadrons flying a total of 78 A-10s will become inactive and the planes will be retired, while the 47th and 357th fighter squadrons will continue A-10 training until inactivation.

A new USAF special operations wing will instead be based here, flying small turboprop planes more reminiscent of WWII fighters than anything from the jet age.

The move comes after a string of Arizona's U.S. senators and representatives have battled the Pentagon for years to maintain the A-10's presence in Southern Arizona.

Keeping the A-10 "is a mission we will not stop fighting for," said Rep. Ron Barber in 2014, joining Sen. John McCain in blasting plans to replace the attack jets with F-35 aircraft. "Ugly though it may be, it is one fine plane," he said.

Two years later, Rep. Martha McSally, herself a former A-10 pilot, said the A-10 was "critical to our national security. It continues to demonstrate its value on the battlefield against ISIS, in Europe to deter Russian aggression, and on the border with North Korea."

Davis-Monthan's economic impact on Tucson has been estimated at between $1 billion and $3 billion each year. About 1,000 positions at the base will be phased out under the plan, with those jobs replaced by slots in the replacement squadrons.

After repeatedly pushing off the retirement of the Warthogs, which were designed 50 years ago to thwart the threat of Soviet tanks if they attempted to invade Western Europe, the Air Force is now forging ahead with mothballing the jets by the end of the decade.