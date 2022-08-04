Democrats launch campaign highlighting Blake Masters' 'extreme' abortion position

Two days after Blake Masters won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, Democrats are launching an ad campaign about his “extreme” position on abortion.

“Three years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy, and if I didn’t make it into the OR within a couple minutes, I was going to bleed out and die,” a woman named Brianna says in the ad by the Senate Majority PAC while recalling a life-saving abortion she received.

Masters, who advocated for abortion rights while in college, has called for a nationwide ban on abortion. He has taken a hard-line stance on reproductive rights, calling for a federal “personhood” law for fetuses and falsely claiming his Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, supported abortion “up until the moment of birth.”

Masters has also called abortion a “sacrificial ritual” to the left and has referred to abortion as a “genocide.” He has also campaigned on overturning the constitutional right for women to access birth control.

“Masters claims he supports women and families. But if I didn’t have the right to abort the pregnancy, my three children (would) be left out on their own,” Brianna said in the ad. “Masters is so extreme and so wrong for Arizona.”

Senate Majority PAC, the campaign arm for Senate Democratic leadership, is spending $1.2 million on the ad beginning Thursday. It is part of a blitz by the PAC in the state to support Kelly, who must win if Democrats hope to retain the majority in the Senate..

“It’s no surprise that Blake Masters is deeply out of step with Arizona values: he’s an out-of-state candidate bankrolled by out-of-state special interests who would be nothing but a rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell’s extreme agenda, including outlawing abortion across the country,” Senate Majority PAC spokeswoman Veronica Yoo said in a statement to the Arizona Mirror.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -