'No fruit left behind': Picking pecans with Tucson's Iskashitaa Refugee Network

Gouy arrived in Tucson seven years ago, a migrant from Eritrea. She speaks English with difficulty but has no trouble saying that — even compared to the Horn of Africa — Arizona is very hot.

Last Friday, Gouy — in a blue dress and white, gold-trimmed headscarf — shelled nuts in the shade of a pecan tree with volunteers from the Iskashitaa Refugee Network, a Tucson charity tackling food waste and integrating refugees hand in hand.

For two hours at a site on East Glenn Street in Tucson, they sorted through pecans, discarding those ants had already broached, and occasionally pausing to eat one or two.

“I love harvesting and I believe in it,” said Dr. Kay Bauman, a retired family physician and volunteer of 10 years.

“No fruit left behind,” emblazoned in bold across Bauman’s bright green t-shirt, is Iskashitaa’s motto.

Dr. Barbara Eiswerth is a geologist and environmental scientist who has studied desserts from the Sonoran to the Saharan. She founded Iskashitaa in Tucson two decades ago, and now runs a network of more than 100 regular monthly volunteers.

The word means “cooperative working” in Maay Maay, the native language of the first refugees Iskashitaa connected with in Somali Bantu. Since then the group has fostered refugees and asylum-seekers from 20 other countries and over 45 ethnic groups across the Middle East and Africa, from Cuba to Iraq and Iran.

“We started off harvesting citrus and pumpkins,” said Eiswerth, who couldn’t make it to the harvest on Friday. “But then we looked to locate native fruits and nuts and pods and edible weeds and three types of cactus fruit.”

Iskashitaa started out harvesting from public parks, then from the Tohono Chul Park botanical garden and local-plant museum. Word traveled and soon locals started asking the group to pick their private trees.

Now, each year, Iskashitaa saves 85 tons of food that would otherwise rot on the branch, or the sidewalks and backyards of Tucson. That’s just over the weight of the Endeavour space shuttle, every year.

“There are opportunities and food sources all over the city,” said Eisworth. “It's just colossal. It's rampant, the amount of wasted food from people's backyards. That I'm absolutely assured of.”

Some of the harvested food is distributed to food banks across four counties; still more is given to refugees and low-income apartment complexes across the city. Some is sold on Iskashitaa’s website and Bauman admits some of Friday’s pecans will make it into her granola.

But there’s no shortage of wasting food.

“There’s a lot of nuts around,” laughed Bauman. “Our drivers are nuts. Sometimes our high school students are nuts too.”

“They do great work,” said Russel Erb, Iskashitaa’s lead harvester since he moved from Washington, D.C., three years ago.

One 14-year-old high school volunteer, Ami, explained that volunteering with Iskashitaa is his version of tzedaka, the Hebrew word for a kind of charity which is not optional, but an ethical imperative.

“Being here is surprising,” he said. “You think manual labor is kind of like hard work, but it's kind of nice to get to talk to people and meet new people. It's a good time.”

If you have fruit on the turn in your backyard, you can request a harvest with Iskashitaa’s online form. It might be a while though.

“We have a list of places so long we can’t begin to go to them all,” said Erb.

As the list of harvest sites grows, so too does the group’s network of refugees in Southern Arizona.

“When one family reaches self-reliance and everybody has jobs and they don't have time for volunteering,” said Eisworth, “they’ll send me other family members or neighbors.”

Eisworth hopes in the future to be more active seeking out asylum-seekers who need support, but for now the network grows, she said, “by word of mouth, refugee to refugee.”

At the end of the morning’s harvest Gouy was glad to be back in the cool of Iskashitaa’s air-conditioned van. With the help of Eisworth’s group she has begun taking English language classes at Pima Community College and, more recently, her son and his family have arrived in Tucson to join her.