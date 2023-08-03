Friends of Aphasia helps Tucson stroke survivors & other patients process words

Before his first stroke, Peter Sadatmousavi was an engineer for a mining company in San Jose, Calif., with an MBA from a German university.

In 2018, Sadatmousavi had three back-to-back strokes which resulted in a diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder caused by brain damage that left him without the ability to speak.

Now, when he goes to Starbucks, he presents a message on his phone: “I cannot speak but can hear you. Please give some water with ice.”

Sadatmousavi found Friends of Aphasia, a nonprofit center in Tucson, and began attending meetings via Zoom before deciding to move to Arizona to take part in person.

And he hasn’t lost his proclivity for innovation — while the stroke limited his mobility, Sadatmousavi still plays guitar, swims and puts on a necktie one-handed, cuts his steak with a rolling knife, and invented a device to clip his fingernails using the same hand he's holding it with.

With the help of speech therapy at Friends of Aphasia, he is learning to talk again, a few words at a time, he said.

Friends of Aphasia is the only organization of its kind in Arizona and one of few in the country. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was diagnosed with aphasia in 2011, after surviving an assassination attempt that left her with a gunshot wound through the left side of her brain. Giffords' recovery was arduous, but with the help of her speech therapist, Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse, she eventually regained the ability to read and speak.

In 2018, Giffords, Kruse, and longtime friend and event planner Suzy Gershman founded the Tucson nonprofit organization in the hopes that it would become a place of healing and community.

“What we are often fighting against is that it's a problem with language and communication, not with cognition and thinking skills, which I think is almost doubly frustrating, because you are as smart as ever,” Kruse said to a group of aphasia patients at the center on North Craycroft Road. “You have all these things that you want to be able to communicate, but it's hard to get to those words.”

Aphasia affects a person’s ability to express or understand speech. Group members run from ages 23 to 80, and are all affected differently by the disorder. Kruse says some members just have occasional word-finding difficulties, while others find their speech is limited only to a few words.

During a group session, Sadatmousavi, Rona Howard, Andy Ortiz and Russ Ferree described their experiences living with aphasia with Kruse's help. The four are able to communicate carefully and uniquely — some understand everything that's being said but struggle to construct a response, while others have difficulty with comprehension. During the meeting, Kruse writes down questions on sheets of paper and holds them up so participants can better understand.

Like many of her group members, Rona Howard developed aphasia after a stroke. Though Howard is able to understand what others say to her, speaking is a challenge. She communicates mostly through an app on her phone called Speech Assistant, where she’s able to type out responses.

“Aphasia is devastating,” Howard wrote on the app. “I worked very hard on getting my speech back, but it takes time.”

Unable to use her right hand since the stroke, Howard taught herself to write with her left hand, and to ride a paracycle. Howard started Tucson Spokes, a group of aphasia patients who ride recumbent trikes. The goal, always, is to raise awareness.

One of the most difficult parts of living with the condition is the fact that it’s relatively unknown, said Andy Ortiz, who hadn't heard of it until his own stroke. Simple interactions, like ordering at a restaurant, or someone asking to pet his Siberian husky at the park can feel impossible when the person on the other end has never heard of his condition.

When he goes out, Ortiz wears his Friends of Aphasia hat or rubber bracelet in the hopes of starting a conversation. Ortiz and his group members carry around business cards with the definition of aphasia that they'll slip to people at a coffee shop or a movie theater.

“When I first had my stroke, I did a lot of crying,” said Ortiz. He speaks at a regular pace but struggles occasionally with understanding language.

Ortiz said in the beginning it was hard for him even to walk.

“At first I couldn’t do anything. I had to do one step just in my garage,” he said. “Then I did a half a mile, then a mile, and next thing you know, I go to Tumamoc Hill all the time.”

Last year, Ortiz rode in El Tour de Tucson with Giffords and the Friends of Aphasia team. At the center, Ortiz has found a group of people who understand what he's going through, where he can communicate without judgment.

“We can express everything — I’m goofy, I’m sad, I’m crying,” said Ortiz. “It’s our little quiet place to just talk.”

Russ Ferree developed aphasia after a stroke on New Year’s Eve in 2019. He speaks slowly but clearly. Before his stroke, he worked as an entertainer — his job involved writing scripts, typing as fast as he could speak, he said. Now, he has trouble with numbers and with spelling, which is common with the disorder.

With aphasia, things that used to come naturally now require much more thought and effort, said Ferree. He still wears a watch, even though it’s difficult for him to tell time.

“It's something that I used to do instinctively,” Ferree said.

Attending classes has provided him with a community he wouldn’t otherwise have access to, he said. And his speech is improving, little by little.

“The first time I went here was a year ago, and I couldn't recognize the word ‘I,’” said Ferree. “And it’s getting better all the time.”