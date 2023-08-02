UA professor & Chicano activist Roberto 'Cintli' Rodriguez dead at 69

Roberto Rodriguez, an award-winning Chicano activist, writer, and professor of Mexican American Studies at the University of Arizona, died Monday of heart failure in Teotihuacan, Mexico. He was 69.

Rodriguez was a journalist, writer, lecturer and beloved UA professor. He authored four books and numerous essays, poems, and columns. Rodriguez was a champion of Mexican American Studies classes in Arizona public schools and was one of the only UA faculty members to be arrested for protesting the Ethnic Studies ban in 2010.

“He was heroic,” said Patrisia Gonzales, Rodriguez’s colleague and wife of 20 years. “He was someone really touched by destiny.”

Rodriguez was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and moved to Los Angeles as a child.

On assignment for Lowrider Magazine in East Los Angeles in 1979, Rodriguez was taking photos on Whittier Boulevard when he captured the assault of a man by LA County sheriff's deputies. In the midst of photographing, officers turned on Rodriguez. They beat him so badly he spent three days in the hospital, and when he was released, they arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery on a peace officer.

Though the charges were ultimately dropped, the assault galvanized Rodriguez, who devoted his life to fighting brutality and writing about Chicano culture. He filed a civil suit against Los Angeles County for violating his 1st Amendment rights, and won. He co-founded a database of killings of Latinos by law enforcement.

“His spirit would not allow him to stay quiet on an issue where he thought there was some wrong happening against people, especially people of color or anybody who might be brutalized for their differences,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales and Rodriguez met in 1990 and worked together as associate professors at the University of Arizona after receiving their doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin. Together, they co-authored “Column of the Americas,” a nationally syndicated column, in addition to numerous other publications and a 2005 documentary on migration.

In 2010, Rodriguez was arrested in Tucson along with a group of high school and college students for protesting HB2281, which prohibited public school districts from offering ethnic studies classes.

“I always looked at SB1070 (a bill that required law enforcement to determine an individual’s immigration status during a routine stop) as a way to attack brown people, and that was a law to deport the body,” Rodriguez said in an interview in 2014. “HB2281 was to deport the mind and spirit.”

Rodriguez was the recipient of several death threats as a result of his work.

“Due to those death threats I received on Thursday, which is the fourth time since I’ve been at the UA, I just saw my last teaching day last Thursday,” Rodriguez wrote in a message to Gonzales in 2019. “I will finish out the semester teaching both of my classes online.”

Rodriguez would routinely engage in debates with people on the other end of the political spectrum with an open mind, Gonzales remembers.

“He was someone who was just so courageous, and that can make people uncomfortable,” Gonzales said.

At the University of Arizona, Rodriguez — known to his students as Dr. Cintli, the Nahuatl word for “corn” — researched maíz and how it created the foundation of Mexican culture.

“If you want to know where we come from, follow the corn,” Rodriguez said in an interview from 2022. “People are simply gente de maíz.”

In 2019, he organized the Maya Maíz Roots Conference at the university, inviting more than 20 Mayan scholars to share their research with his students.

Gonzales remembers him as a kind, warm, deeply beloved teacher who loved more than anything to be around his students.

“Roberto’s impact is expansive – the breadth of his knowledge is unmet. His research and role as a public intellectual created new paths, broke new ground. Yet it is the work and commitment to his students that makes this loss so massive,” UA associate professor of Mexican American Studies Michelle Téllez wrote in an email. “He created personal relationships with his students and always demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond for young people trying to understand themselves and their place in academia. He encouraged and inspired countless students.”

For the last several years, Rodriguez had been living in Mexico near the Great Pyramids in Teotihuacan, meeting with archaeologists, students and teachers, and continuing to write.

“Open up for yourself and for others not just your heart, but your arts,” Rodriguez wrote in “Column of the Americas” in October 2001. “Sing, paint, write, dance or play an instrument. Your voice is your heart. Don’t ever let it be taken from you.”