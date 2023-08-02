Massive HUD grant promises big investments in corridor north of Downtown Tucson

The city of Tucson’s efforts to revitalize a poverty-stricken area corridor north of Downtown got a big boost with the announcement of a $50 million HUD grant that will pay for the rehabilitation of Tucson House, fund other low-income housing projects and support various social service programs.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva joined other local officials on Wednesday morning to celebrate the grant at Pima Community College’s Downtown campus, which is located within the city’s "Thrive in the '05" planning boundaries.

Richard Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Public and Indian Housing in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said he was impressed by the city’s efforts in the area, which is bounded roughly by Speedway on the south, Miracle Mile on the north, I-10 on the west and Stone Avenue on the east.

He said that even with the $50 million grant—“That’s a lot of money, even for government,” he told those gathered Wednesday morning—that the vital element to a project like this is “the people. The people make this stuff happen.”

Monocchio praised the city’s Housing First programs to aid the homeless.

“We were so gratified to see the incredible work you are doing here to house and help homeless people,” the visiting federal official said. “It's really amazing.”

The Tucson Sentinel reported the announcement of the grant last month.

Roughly $30 million of the grant will go to a makeover for the 17-story Tucson House, 1501 N. Oracle Rd., which was built as a luxury apartment building in the early 1960s. When it was first opened, it was celebrated as the tallest building in Tucson.

But by the mid-’70s, the building had fallen on hard times and was acquired by HUD in an auction. A few years later, ownership passed to the city, which has used its roughly 400 apartments for public housing.

That money will also help build an estimated new 200 apartment units in the area.

About $10 million of the HUD funds will provide support services related to health, employment and education, according to city documents.

Another $7 million will go toward improving homes, businesses and streets and sidewalks in the area, including programs to help with home repair, and energy efficiency, exterior improvement to area businesses and a new food hub that will include a community kitchen operated in partnership with the Community Food Bank.

Thrive in the ’05 includes the Old Pacua Village on Tucson’s West Side. The grant will pay for a makeover along North 15th Avenue that will include public art, new stormwater infrastructure, traffic calming features and shade for a local basketball court.

Pascua Yaqui Chairman Peter Yucupicio said he remembered growing up in poverty in the area before homes even had indoor plumbing. He worked as a shoeshine boy at Tucson House, he said.

“Now when you think about $50 million, this is going to help so many people’s lives,” Yucupicio said. “This feels like a new start for people to get their lives back on track.”

Romero said she remembered starting efforts to improve the area when she worked as an aide in the Ward 3 office in the mid-2000s. After nearly two decades, she is happy to see major projects finally coming to fruition.

She said the area has “so much history, so much culture. We just need the investment in the infrastructure that will elevate the incredible people that live in this area.”

Grijalva, who supported efforts to win the grant, called the funding “the bedrock of what we mean when we say ‘public service.’”

“We all got up this morning and saw the news about democracy and indictments,” Grijalva said. “But what you’re seeing here today, with the investment that’s being made by the Biden administration, is about governance and public service. … It’s about the day-to-day grind to provide service.”