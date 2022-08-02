Katie Hobbs wins Az Dem gov primary, Karrin Taylor Robson leads Kari Lake for GOP nod

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her.

Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“This fight is far from over,” Hobbs said on Twitter about her victory. “We CAN and we WILL win in November,” Hobbs added. Who Hobbs will face in November remains unclear. Karrin Taylor Robson jumped out to an early lead over Kari Lake when the initial early ballots were counted, but whether her 40,000-vote lead will hold up as ballots cast on Election Day and early ballots returned on Tuesday are tabulated.

Republicans dominated in-person voting on Tuesday, and Lake has campaigned on ending mail-in voting entirely because she alleges — without evidence — that it is a vector for election fraud.

In the Democratic contest for secretary of state, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes held a slim early lead Tuesday night over state Rep. Reginald Bolding, 53% to 47%.

And in the lone competitive Democratic congressional primary, state Rep. Kirsten Engel defeated Daniel Hernandez, also a state legislator, in Southern Arizona’s Congressional District 6. Engel will go on to take on Juan Ciscomani, who handily won the GOP primary contest, in the general election.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -