Primary election results: Contested races in Southern Arizona

The first results will include early ballots mailed back and handed in before Tuesday. Ballots cast in person on Tuesday will be tallied in the evening, while early ballots dropped off on Election Day, and any provisional ballots, will be verified this week before being counted.

Here are the contested primaries that affect Southern Arizona — check back for updates:

Federal & State primaries

U.S. Senate - Rep Vote % Mark Brnovich 113,853 18.3 Jim Lamon 179,237 28.81 Blake Masters 242,880 39.04 Michael McGuire 54,279 8.73 Justin Olson 31,849 5.12

U.S. House CD6 - Rep Vote Juan Ciscomani 34,560 46.53 Lucretia Free 3,399 4.58 Brandon Martin 15,814 21.29 Young Mayberry 6,733 9.06 Kathleen Winn 13,775 18.54

U.S. House CD6 - Dem Vote % Avery Anderson 4,148 6.08 Kirsten Engel 40,632 59.53 Daniel Hernandez 23,471 34.39

Governor - Dem Vote % Katie Hobbs 350,851 72.79 Marco Lopez 106,991 22.2 Aaron Lieberman (withdrawn) 24,182 5.02

Governor - Rep Vote % Kari Lake 294,259 46.22 Scott Neely 20,532 3.94 Matt Salmon 25,105 3.94 Karrin Taylor Robson 282,935 44.45 Paola Tulliani-Zen 13,762 2.16

Secretary of State - Dem Vote % Reginald Bolding 220,203 47.18 Adrian Fontes 246,525 52.82

Secretary of State - Rep Vote % Shawnna Bolick 113,797 19.16 Mark Finchem 243,403 40.99 Beau Lane 145,598 24.52 Michelle Ugenti-Rita 91,003 15.33

Attorney General - Rep Vote % Laci Cooper 53,540 8.83 Rodney Glassman 144,277 23.8 Andrew Gould 103,238 17.03 Dawn Grove 76,903 12.68 Abraham Hamadeh 194,681 32.11 Tiffany Shedd 33,665 5.55

State Treasurer - Rep Vote % Robert Lettieri 96,731 16.77 Jeff Weninger 156,320 27.1 Kimberly Yee 323,800 56.13

Superintendent of Public Instruction - Rep Vote % Tom Horne 251,659 42.83 Shiry Sapir 186,475 31.74 Michelle Udall 149,439 25.43

Corporation Commission - Rep (vote for 2) Vote % Nicholas Myers 276,118 32.76 Kim Owens 246,714 29.27 Kevin Thompson 320,006 37.97

Arizona Legislature

LD 17 Senate - Rep Vote % Robert Barr 6,232 24.34 Vince Leach 9,098 35.53 Justine Wadsack 10,275 40.13

LD 17 House - Rep (vote 2) Vote % Kirk Fiehler 7,353 19.03 Rachel Jones 9,853 24.83 Cory McGarr 9,849 24.82 Anna Orth 7,553 19.03 Sherrylyn Young 5,081 12.8

LD 18 Senate - Dem Vote % Morgan Abraham 12,650 47.09 Priya Sundareshan 14,213 52.91

LD 18 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Nathan Davis 9,273 19.67 Nancy Gutierrez 16,155 34.26 Chris Mathis 10,422 22.1 Kat Stratford 9,326 19.78 Charlie Verdin 1,976 4.19

LD 21 House - Dem (vote 2) Vote % Consuelo Hernandez 10,469 45.7 Akanni "Oye" Oyebgola 4,969 21.69 Stephanie Stahl Hamilton 7,471 32.61

Pima County

Justice of the Peace Pct 3 - Dem Vote % John Peck 294 42.12 Sara Mae Williams 404 57.88

