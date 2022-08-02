Primary election results: Contested races in Southern Arizona

Updated Aug 3, 2022, 8:31 am
Originally posted Aug 2, 2022, 8:01 pm
The first results will include early ballots mailed back and handed in before Tuesday. Ballots cast in person on Tuesday will be tallied in the evening, while early ballots dropped off on Election Day, and any provisional ballots, will be verified this week before being counted.
Here are the contested primaries that affect Southern Arizona — check back for updates:
Federal & State primaries
|U.S. Senate - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Mark Brnovich
|113,853
|18.3
|Jim Lamon
|179,237
|28.81
|Blake Masters
|242,880
|39.04
|Michael McGuire
|54,279
|8.73
|Justin Olson
|31,849
|5.12
|U.S. House CD6 - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|Juan Ciscomani
|34,560
|46.53
|Lucretia Free
|3,399
|4.58
|Brandon Martin
|15,814
|21.29
|Young Mayberry
|6,733
|9.06
|Kathleen Winn
|13,775
|18.54
|U.S. House CD6 - Dem
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Avery Anderson
|4,148
|6.08
|Kirsten Engel
|40,632
|59.53
|Daniel Hernandez
|23,471
|34.39
|Governor - Dem
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Katie Hobbs
|350,851
|72.79
|Marco Lopez
|106,991
|22.2
|Aaron Lieberman (withdrawn)
|24,182
|5.02
|Governor - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Kari Lake
|294,259
|46.22
|Scott Neely
|20,532
|3.94
|Matt Salmon
|25,105
|3.94
|Karrin Taylor Robson
|282,935
|44.45
|Paola Tulliani-Zen
|13,762
|2.16
|Secretary of State - Dem
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Reginald Bolding
|220,203
|47.18
|Adrian Fontes
|246,525
|52.82
|Secretary of State - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Shawnna Bolick
|113,797
|19.16
|Mark Finchem
|243,403
|40.99
|Beau Lane
|145,598
|24.52
|Michelle Ugenti-Rita
|91,003
|15.33
|Attorney General - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Laci Cooper
|53,540
|8.83
|Rodney Glassman
|144,277
|23.8
|Andrew Gould
|103,238
|17.03
|Dawn Grove
|76,903
|12.68
|Abraham Hamadeh
|194,681
|32.11
|Tiffany Shedd
|33,665
|5.55
|State Treasurer - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Robert Lettieri
|96,731
|16.77
|Jeff Weninger
|156,320
|27.1
|Kimberly Yee
|323,800
|56.13
|Superintendent of Public Instruction - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Tom Horne
|251,659
|42.83
|Shiry Sapir
|186,475
|31.74
|Michelle Udall
|149,439
|25.43
|Corporation Commission - Rep (vote for 2)
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Nicholas Myers
|276,118
|32.76
|Kim Owens
|246,714
|29.27
|Kevin Thompson
|320,006
|37.97
Arizona Legislature
|LD 17 Senate - Rep
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Robert Barr
|6,232
|24.34
|Vince Leach
|9,098
|35.53
|Justine Wadsack
|10,275
|40.13
|LD 17 House - Rep (vote 2)
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Kirk Fiehler
|7,353
|19.03
|Rachel Jones
|9,853
|24.83
|Cory McGarr
|9,849
|24.82
|Anna Orth
|7,553
|19.03
|Sherrylyn Young
|5,081
|12.8
|LD 18 Senate - Dem
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Morgan Abraham
|12,650
|47.09
|Priya Sundareshan
|14,213
|52.91
|LD 18 House - Dem (vote 2)
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Nathan Davis
|9,273
|19.67
|Nancy Gutierrez
|16,155
|34.26
|Chris Mathis
|10,422
|22.1
|Kat Stratford
|9,326
|19.78
|Charlie Verdin
|1,976
|4.19
|LD 21 House - Dem (vote 2)
|
|
|Vote
|%
|Consuelo Hernandez
|10,469
|45.7
|Akanni "Oye" Oyebgola
|4,969
|21.69
|Stephanie Stahl Hamilton
|7,471
|32.61
Pima County
|Justice of the Peace Pct 3 - Dem
|
|
|Vote
|%
|John Peck
|294
|42.12
|Sara Mae Williams
|404
|57.88
